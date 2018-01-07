Ellos son los ganadores de los Golden Globes de este 2018

LOS ÁNGELES.- La gala de la 75 edición de los Globos de Oro, los galardones que entrega la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood (HFPA), comenzó hoy en el hotel Beverly Hilton de Los Ángeles.
El comediante Seth Meyers fue el maestro de ceremonias de una gala que ha estado precedida por una protesta en la alfombra roja contra el acoso sexual a las mujeres en Hollywood.
A continuación la lista de ganadores:
Mejor película-Drama
Ganadora: * “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
* “Call Me By Your Name"
* “Dunkirk”
* "The Post"
* “The Shape of Water”
Mejor actriz-Drama
Ganadora: Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
* Jessica Chastain, “Molly’s Game"
* Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water"
* Meryl Streep, “The Post"
* Michelle Williams, “All the Money in the World”
Mejor actor-Drama
Ganador: Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour"
* Timothée Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name"
* Tom Hanks, “The Post"
* Daniel Day-Lewis, “Phantom Thread"
* Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”
Mejor película-Comedia musical
Ganadora: “Lady Bird"
* “The Disaster Artist"
* “Get Out"
* "I, Tonya"
* “The Greatest Showman"
Mejor actriz-Comedia musical
Ganadora: Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird"
* Judi Dench, “Victoria & Abdul"
* Helen Mirren, “LeisureSeeker”
* Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya"
* Emma Stone, “Battle of the Sexes"
Mejor director
Ganador: Guillermo del Toro, “The Shape of Water”
* Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Mo.”
* Christopher Nolan, “Dunkirk”
* Ridley Scott, “All the Money in the World”
* Steven Spielberg, "The Post"
Mejor actor en serie de televisión, musical o comedia
Ganador: Aziz Ansari, “Master of None"
* Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish"
* Kevin Bacon, “Dick”
* William H. Macy, “Shameless”
* Eric McCormack, “Will & Grace "
Mejor actor de una miniserie o película para televisión
Ganador: Ewan McGregor – Fargo
*Robert De Niro – The Wizard of Lies
*Jude Law – The Young Pope
*Kyle MacLachlan – Twin Peaks
*Geoffrey Rush – Genius
Mejor película en lengua no inglesa
Ganadora: "In the Fade"
* “Loveless"
* “The Square"
* “A Fantastic Woman"
* “First They Killed My Father"
Mejor guión
Ganador: * “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
* “The Shape of Water”
* “Lady Bird"
* “Molly’s Game”
* “The Post"
Mejor actriz de reparto
Ganadora: Allison Janney, “I, Tonya"
* Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound"
* Hong Chau, “Downsizing”
* Octavia Spencer The shape of water”
* Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird"
Mejor película animada
Ganadora: “Coco"
* “Ferdinand"
* “Loving Vincent"
“The Breadwinner”
* "Boss Baby"
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie, miniserie o película para televisión
Ganadora: Laura Dern – Big Little Lies
*Ann Dowd – The Handmaid’s Tale
*Chrissy Metz – This Is Us
*Michelle Pfeiffer – Wizard of Lies
*Shailene Woodley – Big Little Lies
Mejor actor - Comedia musical
Ganador: James Franco, “The Disaster Artist”
* Steve Carell, “Battle of the Sexes”
* Ansel Elgort, “Baby Driver”
* Hugh Jackman, “The Greatest Showman”
* Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”
Mejor banda sonora
Ganador: Alexandre Desplat – La forma del agua
*Carter Burwell Tres anuncios por un crimen
*Hans Zimmer – Dunkerque
*John Williams – The Post
*Jonny Greenwood – El hilo fantasma
Mejor actor de reparto en serie, miniserie o película para televisión
Ganador: Alexander Skarsgard, “Big Little Lies"
* David Harbour, “Stranger Things"
* Alfred Molina, “Feud: Bette vs. Joan"
* Christian Slater, “Mr. Robot”
* David Thewlis, “Fargo”
Mejor serie dramática en televisión
Ganador: “The Handmaid's Tale"
* “The Crown"
* “Game of Thrones"
* “Stranger Things"
* “This Is Us"
Mejor actor en serie de televisión-drama
Ganador: Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us"
* Jason Bateman, “Ozark”
* Freddie Highmore, “The Good Doctor"
* Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul"
* Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan"
Mejor actriz en serie de televisión-drama
Ganadora: Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid's Tale"
* Caitriona Balfe, “Outlander"
* Claire Foy, “The Crown"
* Katherine Langford, 13 reasons
Mejor actriz en serie de televisión, musical o comedia
Ganadora: Rachel Brosnahan, “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
* Pamela Adlon, “Better Things"
* Alison Brie, “Glow”
* Issa Rae, “Insecure"
* Frankie Saw, “Smilf”
Mejor actor de reparto
Ganador: Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
* Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project"
* Armie Hammer, “Call Me by Your Name"
* Chris Plummer, “All the Money in the World”
Mejor actriz de miniserie o película para televisión
Ganadora: Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies"
* Jessica Biel, “The Sinner"
* Jessica Lange, “Feud: Bette vs. Joan"
* Susan Sarandon, “Feud: Bette vs. Joan"
* Reese Witherspoon, “Big Little Lies"
Mejor canción original
Ganadora: “This is Me,” “The Greatest Showman”
* “Home,” “Ferdinand”
* “Mighty River,” “Mudbound”
* “Remember Me” from “Coco”
* “The Star” from “The Star”
Mejor miniserie o película para televisión
Ganadora: “Big Little Lies"
* “Fargo"
* “Feud”
* ”The Sinner”
* “Top of the Lake: China Girl”
Mejor serie de televisión, musical o comedia
Ganadora: “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
* “Black-ish"
* “Master of None"
* “Smilf”
* “Will & Grace"