Ellos son los ganadores de los Golden Globes de este 2018

LOS ÁNGELES.- La gala de la 75 edición de los Globos de Oro, los galardones que entrega la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood (HFPA), comenzó hoy en el hotel Beverly Hilton de Los Ángeles.

El comediante Seth Meyers fue el maestro de ceremonias de una gala que ha estado precedida por una protesta en la alfombra roja contra el acoso sexual a las mujeres en Hollywood.

A continuación la lista de ganadores:

Nicole Kidman gana la Mejor Interpretación de una Actriz en una Serie Limitada o una Película para Televisión por "Big Little Lies" / Foto: Reuters Sam Rockwell se lleva el premio como mejor actor de reparto por su participación en la película, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”. / Foto: AFP Rachel Brosnahan posa con su premio por mejor actuación de una actriz en una serie de televisión musical o comedia de 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' / Foto: AFP La productora Elisabeth Moss de 'The Handmaid's Tale' se lleva el premio a la Mejor Serie de Televisión Drama / Foto: AFP Sterling K. Brown se lleva el premio a la Mejor Interpretación de un Actor en una Serie de Televisión - Drama por "This is Us". / Foto: Reuters El elenco y los productores de "The Handmaid's Tale" posan con los premios que ganaron por la Mejor Serie de Televisión / Foto:Reuters El compositor Alexandre Desplat posa con su premio a la Mejor Película de Original Score por 'The Shape of Water / Foto: AFP El dúo de compositores Benj Pasek y Justin Paul posan con su premio a la Mejor Canción Original en una Película para 'This Is Me' de 'El Gran Showman' La productora Darla K. Anderson, el director Lee Unkrich y el guionista Adrian Molina se llevan el premio a la mejor película de animación por "Coco". / Foto: Reuters Allison Janney se lleva el premio a la mejor interpretación de una actriz en un papel secundario en cualquier película para "Yo, Tonya" / Foto: Reuters La actriz Diane Kruger y el director / productor Fatih Akin posan con su premio a la Mejor Película - Idioma Extranjero por "In the Fade". / Foto: Reuters Ewan McGregor gana por la Mejor Interpretación de un Actor en un papel secundario en una Serie Limitada o Película hecha para Televisión para "Fargo". / Foto: Reuters La creadora Amy Sherman-Palladino y el productor Daniel Palladino se llevan el galardon a la Mejor Serie de Televisión - Musical o Comedia por "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" / Foto: Reuters Aziz Ansari posa con el premio a la Mejor Interpretación de un Actor en una Serie de Televisión - Musical o Comedia por "Master of None". / Foto: Reuters Oprah Winfrey posa con su Premio Cecil B. DeMille. / Foto: Reuters

Mejor película-Drama

Ganadora: * “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

* “Call Me By Your Name"

* “Dunkirk”

* "The Post"

* “The Shape of Water”

Mejor actriz-Drama

Ganadora: Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

* Jessica Chastain, “Molly’s Game"

* Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water"

* Meryl Streep, “The Post"

* Michelle Williams, “All the Money in the World”

Mejor actor-Drama

Ganador: Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour"

* Timothée Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name"

* Tom Hanks, “The Post"

* Daniel Day-Lewis, “Phantom Thread"

* Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”

Mejor película-Comedia musical

Ganadora: “Lady Bird"

* “The Disaster Artist"

* “Get Out"

* "I, Tonya"

* “The Greatest Showman"

Mejor actriz-Comedia musical

Ganadora: Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird"

* Judi Dench, “Victoria & Abdul"

* Helen Mirren, “LeisureSeeker”

* Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya"

* Emma Stone, “Battle of the Sexes"

Mejor director

Ganador: Guillermo del Toro, “The Shape of Water”

* Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Mo.”

* Christopher Nolan, “Dunkirk”

* Ridley Scott, “All the Money in the World”

* Steven Spielberg, "The Post"

Mejor actor en serie de televisión, musical o comedia

Ganador: Aziz Ansari, “Master of None"

* Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish"

* Kevin Bacon, “Dick”

* William H. Macy, “Shameless”

* Eric McCormack, “Will & Grace "

Mejor actor de una miniserie o película para televisión

Ganador: Ewan McGregor – Fargo

*Robert De Niro – The Wizard of Lies

*Jude Law – The Young Pope

*Kyle MacLachlan – Twin Peaks

*Geoffrey Rush – Genius

Mejor película en lengua no inglesa

Ganadora: "In the Fade"

* “Loveless"

* “The Square"

* “A Fantastic Woman"

* “First They Killed My Father"

Mejor guión

Ganador: * “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

* “The Shape of Water”

* “Lady Bird"

* “Molly’s Game”

* “The Post"

Mejor actriz de reparto

Ganadora: Allison Janney, “I, Tonya"

* Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound"

* Hong Chau, “Downsizing”

* Octavia Spencer The shape of water”

* Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird"

Mejor película animada

Ganadora: “Coco"

* “Ferdinand"

* “Loving Vincent"

“The Breadwinner”

* "Boss Baby"

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie, miniserie o película para televisión

Ganadora: Laura Dern – Big Little Lies

*Ann Dowd – The Handmaid’s Tale

*Chrissy Metz – This Is Us

*Michelle Pfeiffer – Wizard of Lies

*Shailene Woodley – Big Little Lies

Mejor actor - Comedia musical

Ganador: James Franco, “The Disaster Artist”

* Steve Carell, “Battle of the Sexes”

* Ansel Elgort, “Baby Driver”

* Hugh Jackman, “The Greatest Showman”

* Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”

Mejor banda sonora

Ganador: Alexandre Desplat – La forma del agua

*Carter Burwell Tres anuncios por un crimen

*Hans Zimmer – Dunkerque

*John Williams – The Post

*Jonny Greenwood – El hilo fantasma

Mejor actor de reparto en serie, miniserie o película para televisión

Ganador: Alexander Skarsgard, “Big Little Lies"

* David Harbour, “Stranger Things"

* Alfred Molina, “Feud: Bette vs. Joan"

* Christian Slater, “Mr. Robot”

* David Thewlis, “Fargo”

Mejor serie dramática en televisión

Ganador: “The Handmaid's Tale"

* “The Crown"

* “Game of Thrones"

* “Stranger Things"

* “This Is Us"

Mejor actor en serie de televisión-drama

Ganador: Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us"

* Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

* Freddie Highmore, “The Good Doctor"

* Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul"

* Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan"

Mejor actriz en serie de televisión-drama

Ganadora: Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid's Tale"

* Caitriona Balfe, “Outlander"

* Claire Foy, “The Crown"

* Katherine Langford, 13 reasons

Mejor actriz en serie de televisión, musical o comedia

Ganadora: Rachel Brosnahan, “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

* Pamela Adlon, “Better Things"

* Alison Brie, “Glow”

* Issa Rae, “Insecure"

* Frankie Saw, “Smilf”

Mejor actor de reparto

Ganador: Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

* Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project"

* Armie Hammer, “Call Me by Your Name"

* Chris Plummer, “All the Money in the World”

Mejor actriz de miniserie o película para televisión

Ganadora: Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies"

* Jessica Biel, “The Sinner"

* Jessica Lange, “Feud: Bette vs. Joan"

* Susan Sarandon, “Feud: Bette vs. Joan"

* Reese Witherspoon, “Big Little Lies"

Mejor canción original

Ganadora: “This is Me,” “The Greatest Showman”

* “Home,” “Ferdinand”

* “Mighty River,” “Mudbound”

* “Remember Me” from “Coco”

* “The Star” from “The Star”

Mejor miniserie o película para televisión

Ganadora: “Big Little Lies"

* “Fargo"

* “Feud”

* ”The Sinner”

* “Top of the Lake: China Girl”

Mejor serie de televisión, musical o comedia

Ganadora: “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

* “Black-ish"

* “Master of None"

* “Smilf”

* “Will & Grace"