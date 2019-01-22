Cine

  / martes 22 de enero de 2019

Estos son los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2019

Roma, de Alfonso Cuarón, resultó ser una de las favoritas con 10 nominaciones

Foto: Especial

El Sol de México Online

Esta mañana la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas reveló los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2019, donde Roma de Alfonso Cuarón resultó ser una de las favoritas con 10 nominaciones, entre ellas Mejor Película, Mejor Director, y Mejor Actriz, así como Mejor Actriz de Reparto.

Aquí te dejamos la lista completa de los nominados

Mejor Película

  • “Black Panther”
  • "BlacKkKlansman"
  • “Bohemian Rhapsody”
  • “The Favourite”
  • “Green Book”
  • “Roma”
  • “A Star Is Born”
  • “Vice”

Mejor Director

  • “BlacKkKlansman” Spike Lee
  • “Cold War” Paweł Pawlikowski
  • “The Favourite” Yorgos Lanthimos
  • “Roma” Alfonso Cuarón
  • “Vice” Adam McKay

Mejor Actor

  • Christian Bale en “Vice”
  • Bradley Cooper en “A Star Is Born”
  • Willem Dafoe en “At Eternity's Gate”
  • Rami Malek en “Bohemian Rhapsody”
  • Viggo Mortensen en “Green Book”

Sigue aquí todo lo relacionado a los Premios Oscar 2019

Mejor Actor de Reparto

  • Mahershala Ali en “Green Book”
  • Adam Driver en “BlacKkKlansman”
  • Sam Elliott en “A Star Is Born”
  • Richard E. Grant en “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”
  • Sam Rockwell en “Vice”

Mejor Actriz

  • Yalitza Aparicio en “Roma”
  • Glenn Close en “The Wife”
  • Olivia Colman en “The Favourite”
  • Lady Gaga en “A Star Is Born”
  • Melissa McCarthy en “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

  • Amy Adams en “Vice”
  • Marina de Tavira en “Roma”
  • Regina King en “If Beale Street Could Talk”
  • Emma Stone en “The Favourite”
  • Rachel Weisz en “The Favourite”

Mejor Película Animada

  • “Incredibles 2”
  • “Isle of Dogs” “Mirai”
  • “Ralph Breaks the Internet”
  • “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

Mejor Fotografía

  • “Cold War” Łukasz Żal
  • “The Favourite” Robbie Ryan
  • “Never Look Away” Caleb Deschanel
  • “Roma” Alfonso Cuarón
  • “A Star Is Born” Matthew Libatique

Mejor Diseño de Vestuario

  • “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” Mary Zophres
  • “Black Panther” Ruth Carter
  • “The Favourite” Sandy Powell
  • “Mary Poppins Returns” Sandy Powell
  • “Mary Queen of Scots” Alexandra Byrne

Mejor Documental

  • “Free Solo”
  • “Hale County This Morning, This Evening”
  • “Minding the Gap”
  • “Of Fathers and Sons”
  • “RBG”

Mejor Corto Documental

  • “Black Sheep”
  • “End Game”
  • “Lifeboat”
  • A Night at The Garden”
  • “Period. End of Sentence”

Mejor Edición

  • “BlacKkKlansman” Barry Alexander Brown
  • “Bohemian Rhapsody” John Ottman
  • “The Favourite” Yorgos Mavropsaridis
  • “Green Book” Patrick J. Don Vito
  • “Vice” Hank Corwin

Mejor Película Extranjera

  • “Capernaum” Lebanon
  • “Cold War” Poland
  • “Never Look Away” Germany
  • “Roma” Mexico
  • “Shoplifters” Japan

Mejor Maquillaje y Peinado

  • “Border” Göran Lundström y Pamela Goldammer
  • “Mary Queen of Scots” Jenny Shircore, Marc Pilcher y Jessica Brooks
  • “Vice” Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe y Patricia DeHaney

Mejor Banda Sonora

  • “Black Panther” Ludwig Goransson
  • “BlacKkKlansman” Terence Blanchard
  • “If Beale Street Could Talk” Nicholas Britell
  • “Isle of Dogs” Alexandre Desplat
  • “Mary Poppins Returns” Marc Shaiman

Mejor Canción Original

  • “All The Stars” de “Black Panther”
  • “I'll Fight” de “RBG”
  • “The Place Where Lost Things Go” de “Mary Poppins Returns”
  • “Shallow” de “A Star Is Born”
  • “When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings” de “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”

Mejor Diseño de Producción

  • “Black Panther” Hannah Beachler y Jay Hart
  • “The Favourite” Fiona Crombie y Alice Felton
  • “First Man” Nathan Crowley y Kathy Lucas
  • “Mary Poppins Returns” John Myhre y Gordon Sim
  • “Roma” Eugenio Caballero y Bárbara Enríquez

Mejor Corto Animado

  • “Animal Behaviour” Alison Snowden y David Fine
  • “Bao” Domee Shi y Becky Neiman-Cobb
  • “Late Afternoon” Louise Bagnall y Nuria González Blanco
  • “One Small Step” Andrew Chesworth y Bobby Pontillas
  • “Weekends” Trevor Jimenez

Mejor cortometraje

  • “Detainment” Vincent Lambe y Darren Mahon
  • “Fauve” Jeremy Comte y Maria Gracia Turgeon
  • “Marguerite” Marianne Farley y Marie-Hélène Panisset
  • “Mother” Rodrigo Sorogoyen y María del Puy Alvarado
  • “Skin” Guy Nattiv y Jaime Ray Newman

Mejor Edición de Sonido

  • “Black Panther” Benjamin A. Burtt y Steve Boeddeker
  • “Bohemian Rhapsody” John Warhurst y Nina Hartstone
  • “First Man” Ai-Ling Lee y Mildred Iatrou Morgan
  • “A Quiet Place” Ethan Van der Ryn y Erik Aadahl
  • “Roma” Sergio Díaz y Skip Lievsay

Mejor Mezcla de Sonido

  • “Black Panther” Steve Boeddeker, Brandon Proctor y Peter Devlin
  • “Bohemian Rhapsody” Paul Massey, Tim Cavagin y John Casali
  • “First Man” Jon Taylor, Frank A. Montaño, Ai-Ling Lee y Mary H. Ellis
  • “Roma” Skip Lievsay, Craig Henighan y José Antonio García
  • “A Star Is Born” Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic, Jason Ruder y Steve Morrow

Mejores Efectos Visuales

  • “Avengers: Infinity War” Dan DeLeeuw, Kelly Port, Russell Earl y Dan Sudick
  • “Christopher Robin” Christopher Lawrence, Michael Eames, Theo Jones y Chris Corbould
  • “First Man” Paul Lambert, Ian Hunter, Tristan Myles y J.D. Schwalm
  • “Ready Player One” Roger Guyett, Grady Cofer, Matthew E. Butler y David Shirk
  • “Solo: A Star Wars Story” Rob Bredow, Patrick Tubach, Neal Scanlan y Dominic Tuohy

Mejor Guion Adaptado

  • “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” de Joel Coen y Ethan Coen
  • “BlacKkKlansman” de Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott y Spike Lee
  • “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” de Nicole Holofcener y Jeff Whitty
  • “If Beale Street Could Talk” de Barry Jenkins
  • “A Star Is Born” de Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper y Will Fetters

Mejor Guion Original

  • “The Favourite” de Deborah Davis y Tony McNamara
  • “First Reformed” de Paul Schrader
  • “Green Book” de Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly
  • “Roma” de Alfonso Cuarón

Esta mañana la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas reveló los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2019, donde Roma de Alfonso Cuarón resultó ser una de las favoritas con 10 nominaciones, entre ellas Mejor Película, Mejor Director, y Mejor Actriz, así como Mejor Actriz de Reparto.

Aquí te dejamos la lista completa de los nominados

Mejor Película

  • “Black Panther”
  • "BlacKkKlansman"
  • “Bohemian Rhapsody”
  • “The Favourite”
  • “Green Book”
  • “Roma”
  • “A Star Is Born”
  • “Vice”

Mejor Director

  • “BlacKkKlansman” Spike Lee
  • “Cold War” Paweł Pawlikowski
  • “The Favourite” Yorgos Lanthimos
  • “Roma” Alfonso Cuarón
  • “Vice” Adam McKay

Mejor Actor

  • Christian Bale en “Vice”
  • Bradley Cooper en “A Star Is Born”
  • Willem Dafoe en “At Eternity's Gate”
  • Rami Malek en “Bohemian Rhapsody”
  • Viggo Mortensen en “Green Book”

Sigue aquí todo lo relacionado a los Premios Oscar 2019

Mejor Actor de Reparto

  • Mahershala Ali en “Green Book”
  • Adam Driver en “BlacKkKlansman”
  • Sam Elliott en “A Star Is Born”
  • Richard E. Grant en “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”
  • Sam Rockwell en “Vice”

Mejor Actriz

  • Yalitza Aparicio en “Roma”
  • Glenn Close en “The Wife”
  • Olivia Colman en “The Favourite”
  • Lady Gaga en “A Star Is Born”
  • Melissa McCarthy en “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

  • Amy Adams en “Vice”
  • Marina de Tavira en “Roma”
  • Regina King en “If Beale Street Could Talk”
  • Emma Stone en “The Favourite”
  • Rachel Weisz en “The Favourite”

Mejor Película Animada

  • “Incredibles 2”
  • “Isle of Dogs” “Mirai”
  • “Ralph Breaks the Internet”
  • “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

Mejor Fotografía

  • “Cold War” Łukasz Żal
  • “The Favourite” Robbie Ryan
  • “Never Look Away” Caleb Deschanel
  • “Roma” Alfonso Cuarón
  • “A Star Is Born” Matthew Libatique

Mejor Diseño de Vestuario

  • “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” Mary Zophres
  • “Black Panther” Ruth Carter
  • “The Favourite” Sandy Powell
  • “Mary Poppins Returns” Sandy Powell
  • “Mary Queen of Scots” Alexandra Byrne

Mejor Documental

  • “Free Solo”
  • “Hale County This Morning, This Evening”
  • “Minding the Gap”
  • “Of Fathers and Sons”
  • “RBG”

Mejor Corto Documental

  • “Black Sheep”
  • “End Game”
  • “Lifeboat”
  • A Night at The Garden”
  • “Period. End of Sentence”

Mejor Edición

  • “BlacKkKlansman” Barry Alexander Brown
  • “Bohemian Rhapsody” John Ottman
  • “The Favourite” Yorgos Mavropsaridis
  • “Green Book” Patrick J. Don Vito
  • “Vice” Hank Corwin

Mejor Película Extranjera

  • “Capernaum” Lebanon
  • “Cold War” Poland
  • “Never Look Away” Germany
  • “Roma” Mexico
  • “Shoplifters” Japan

Mejor Maquillaje y Peinado

  • “Border” Göran Lundström y Pamela Goldammer
  • “Mary Queen of Scots” Jenny Shircore, Marc Pilcher y Jessica Brooks
  • “Vice” Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe y Patricia DeHaney

Mejor Banda Sonora

  • “Black Panther” Ludwig Goransson
  • “BlacKkKlansman” Terence Blanchard
  • “If Beale Street Could Talk” Nicholas Britell
  • “Isle of Dogs” Alexandre Desplat
  • “Mary Poppins Returns” Marc Shaiman

Mejor Canción Original

  • “All The Stars” de “Black Panther”
  • “I'll Fight” de “RBG”
  • “The Place Where Lost Things Go” de “Mary Poppins Returns”
  • “Shallow” de “A Star Is Born”
  • “When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings” de “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”

Mejor Diseño de Producción

  • “Black Panther” Hannah Beachler y Jay Hart
  • “The Favourite” Fiona Crombie y Alice Felton
  • “First Man” Nathan Crowley y Kathy Lucas
  • “Mary Poppins Returns” John Myhre y Gordon Sim
  • “Roma” Eugenio Caballero y Bárbara Enríquez

Mejor Corto Animado

  • “Animal Behaviour” Alison Snowden y David Fine
  • “Bao” Domee Shi y Becky Neiman-Cobb
  • “Late Afternoon” Louise Bagnall y Nuria González Blanco
  • “One Small Step” Andrew Chesworth y Bobby Pontillas
  • “Weekends” Trevor Jimenez

Mejor cortometraje

  • “Detainment” Vincent Lambe y Darren Mahon
  • “Fauve” Jeremy Comte y Maria Gracia Turgeon
  • “Marguerite” Marianne Farley y Marie-Hélène Panisset
  • “Mother” Rodrigo Sorogoyen y María del Puy Alvarado
  • “Skin” Guy Nattiv y Jaime Ray Newman

Mejor Edición de Sonido

  • “Black Panther” Benjamin A. Burtt y Steve Boeddeker
  • “Bohemian Rhapsody” John Warhurst y Nina Hartstone
  • “First Man” Ai-Ling Lee y Mildred Iatrou Morgan
  • “A Quiet Place” Ethan Van der Ryn y Erik Aadahl
  • “Roma” Sergio Díaz y Skip Lievsay

Mejor Mezcla de Sonido

  • “Black Panther” Steve Boeddeker, Brandon Proctor y Peter Devlin
  • “Bohemian Rhapsody” Paul Massey, Tim Cavagin y John Casali
  • “First Man” Jon Taylor, Frank A. Montaño, Ai-Ling Lee y Mary H. Ellis
  • “Roma” Skip Lievsay, Craig Henighan y José Antonio García
  • “A Star Is Born” Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic, Jason Ruder y Steve Morrow

Mejores Efectos Visuales

  • “Avengers: Infinity War” Dan DeLeeuw, Kelly Port, Russell Earl y Dan Sudick
  • “Christopher Robin” Christopher Lawrence, Michael Eames, Theo Jones y Chris Corbould
  • “First Man” Paul Lambert, Ian Hunter, Tristan Myles y J.D. Schwalm
  • “Ready Player One” Roger Guyett, Grady Cofer, Matthew E. Butler y David Shirk
  • “Solo: A Star Wars Story” Rob Bredow, Patrick Tubach, Neal Scanlan y Dominic Tuohy

Mejor Guion Adaptado

  • “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” de Joel Coen y Ethan Coen
  • “BlacKkKlansman” de Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott y Spike Lee
  • “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” de Nicole Holofcener y Jeff Whitty
  • “If Beale Street Could Talk” de Barry Jenkins
  • “A Star Is Born” de Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper y Will Fetters

Mejor Guion Original

  • “The Favourite” de Deborah Davis y Tony McNamara
  • “First Reformed” de Paul Schrader
  • “Green Book” de Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly
  • “Roma” de Alfonso Cuarón

Másnoticias

Cine

Roma, de Alfonso Cuarón, se lleva 10 nominaciones de los premios Oscar 2019

Entre ellos Mejor Película, Director, Actriz para Yalitza Aparicio y Actriz de Reparto para Marina de Tavira

Sociedad

Aumenta a 94 el número de fallecidos por explosión en Tlahuelilpan

En la comunidad de Teocalco, Tlaxcoapan, se registró una nueva fuga de combustible proveniente de un ducto de Pemex

Mundo

Bolsonaro: No prevalecerá la izquierda en América Latina

Comparte con otros mandatarios la visión de una Sudamérica "fuerte", no una América bolivariana

Mundo

Merkel y Macron firman nuevo acuerdo de cooperación

El documento firmado y denominado “Tratado de Aquisgrán”, se compone de siete capítulos y 28 artículos sobre el reforzamiento de los lazos bilaterales

Cine

[Video] Así fue la reacción de Yalitza Aparicio tras conocer su nominación a Mejor Actriz

Con gritos de emoción, Yalitza y su familia reciben la noticia de su nominación

Finanzas

FMI se equivocará y México crecerá más del 2.1%, asegura AMLO

El mandatario comentó que una de las buenas señales es que no ha aumentado el precio de la gasolina y se ha apreciado el peso

Cine

Gracias a Roma, Netflix compite por primera vez en las categorías principales

En 2016 la plataforma de streaming obtuvo su primer Oscar en 2016 gracias al corto documental The White Helmets

Justicia

FGR tendrá toda la información para dar con los responsables de la explosión: AMLO

Señaló que si la Fiscalía es tardía en el proceso, le pedirá que actúe, pues no será cómplice de ningún funcionario

Finanzas

Grupo Radio Centro saca del aire programas y liquida a personal

Suspendió de manera temporal la transmisión de la estación La Red AM, que se transmite en el 1110 de AM