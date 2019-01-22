Estos son los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2019

Esta mañana la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas reveló los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2019, donde Roma de Alfonso Cuarón resultó ser una de las favoritas con 10 nominaciones, entre ellas Mejor Película, Mejor Director, y Mejor Actriz, así como Mejor Actriz de Reparto.
Aquí te dejamos la lista completa de los nominados
Mejor Película
- “Black Panther”
- "BlacKkKlansman"
- “Bohemian Rhapsody”
- “The Favourite”
- “Green Book”
- “Roma”
- “A Star Is Born”
- “Vice”
Mejor Director
- “BlacKkKlansman” Spike Lee
- “Cold War” Paweł Pawlikowski
- “The Favourite” Yorgos Lanthimos
- “Roma” Alfonso Cuarón
- “Vice” Adam McKay
Mejor Actor
- Christian Bale en “Vice”
- Bradley Cooper en “A Star Is Born”
- Willem Dafoe en “At Eternity's Gate”
- Rami Malek en “Bohemian Rhapsody”
- Viggo Mortensen en “Green Book”
Mejor Actor de Reparto
- Mahershala Ali en “Green Book”
- Adam Driver en “BlacKkKlansman”
- Sam Elliott en “A Star Is Born”
- Richard E. Grant en “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”
- Sam Rockwell en “Vice”
Mejor Actriz
- Yalitza Aparicio en “Roma”
- Glenn Close en “The Wife”
- Olivia Colman en “The Favourite”
- Lady Gaga en “A Star Is Born”
- Melissa McCarthy en “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
- Amy Adams en “Vice”
- Marina de Tavira en “Roma”
- Regina King en “If Beale Street Could Talk”
- Emma Stone en “The Favourite”
- Rachel Weisz en “The Favourite”
Mejor Película Animada
- “Incredibles 2”
- “Isle of Dogs” “Mirai”
- “Ralph Breaks the Internet”
- “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”
Mejor Fotografía
- “Cold War” Łukasz Żal
- “The Favourite” Robbie Ryan
- “Never Look Away” Caleb Deschanel
- “Roma” Alfonso Cuarón
- “A Star Is Born” Matthew Libatique
Mejor Diseño de Vestuario
- “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” Mary Zophres
- “Black Panther” Ruth Carter
- “The Favourite” Sandy Powell
- “Mary Poppins Returns” Sandy Powell
- “Mary Queen of Scots” Alexandra Byrne
Mejor Documental
- “Free Solo”
- “Hale County This Morning, This Evening”
- “Minding the Gap”
- “Of Fathers and Sons”
- “RBG”
Mejor Corto Documental
- “Black Sheep”
- “End Game”
- “Lifeboat”
- “A Night at The Garden”
- “Period. End of Sentence”
Mejor Edición
- “BlacKkKlansman” Barry Alexander Brown
- “Bohemian Rhapsody” John Ottman
- “The Favourite” Yorgos Mavropsaridis
- “Green Book” Patrick J. Don Vito
- “Vice” Hank Corwin
Mejor Película Extranjera
- “Capernaum” Lebanon
- “Cold War” Poland
- “Never Look Away” Germany
- “Roma” Mexico
- “Shoplifters” Japan
Mejor Maquillaje y Peinado
- “Border” Göran Lundström y Pamela Goldammer
- “Mary Queen of Scots” Jenny Shircore, Marc Pilcher y Jessica Brooks
- “Vice” Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe y Patricia DeHaney
Mejor Banda Sonora
- “Black Panther” Ludwig Goransson
- “BlacKkKlansman” Terence Blanchard
- “If Beale Street Could Talk” Nicholas Britell
- “Isle of Dogs” Alexandre Desplat
- “Mary Poppins Returns” Marc Shaiman
Mejor Canción Original
- “All The Stars” de “Black Panther”
- “I'll Fight” de “RBG”
- “The Place Where Lost Things Go” de “Mary Poppins Returns”
- “Shallow” de “A Star Is Born”
- “When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings” de “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”
Mejor Diseño de Producción
- “Black Panther” Hannah Beachler y Jay Hart
- “The Favourite” Fiona Crombie y Alice Felton
- “First Man” Nathan Crowley y Kathy Lucas
- “Mary Poppins Returns” John Myhre y Gordon Sim
- “Roma” Eugenio Caballero y Bárbara Enríquez
Mejor Corto Animado
- “Animal Behaviour” Alison Snowden y David Fine
- “Bao” Domee Shi y Becky Neiman-Cobb
- “Late Afternoon” Louise Bagnall y Nuria González Blanco
- “One Small Step” Andrew Chesworth y Bobby Pontillas
- “Weekends” Trevor Jimenez
Mejor cortometraje
- “Detainment” Vincent Lambe y Darren Mahon
- “Fauve” Jeremy Comte y Maria Gracia Turgeon
- “Marguerite” Marianne Farley y Marie-Hélène Panisset
- “Mother” Rodrigo Sorogoyen y María del Puy Alvarado
- “Skin” Guy Nattiv y Jaime Ray Newman
Mejor Edición de Sonido
- “Black Panther” Benjamin A. Burtt y Steve Boeddeker
- “Bohemian Rhapsody” John Warhurst y Nina Hartstone
- “First Man” Ai-Ling Lee y Mildred Iatrou Morgan
- “A Quiet Place” Ethan Van der Ryn y Erik Aadahl
- “Roma” Sergio Díaz y Skip Lievsay
Mejor Mezcla de Sonido
- “Black Panther” Steve Boeddeker, Brandon Proctor y Peter Devlin
- “Bohemian Rhapsody” Paul Massey, Tim Cavagin y John Casali
- “First Man” Jon Taylor, Frank A. Montaño, Ai-Ling Lee y Mary H. Ellis
- “Roma” Skip Lievsay, Craig Henighan y José Antonio García
- “A Star Is Born” Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic, Jason Ruder y Steve Morrow
Mejores Efectos Visuales
- “Avengers: Infinity War” Dan DeLeeuw, Kelly Port, Russell Earl y Dan Sudick
- “Christopher Robin” Christopher Lawrence, Michael Eames, Theo Jones y Chris Corbould
- “First Man” Paul Lambert, Ian Hunter, Tristan Myles y J.D. Schwalm
- “Ready Player One” Roger Guyett, Grady Cofer, Matthew E. Butler y David Shirk
- “Solo: A Star Wars Story” Rob Bredow, Patrick Tubach, Neal Scanlan y Dominic Tuohy
Mejor Guion Adaptado
- “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” de Joel Coen y Ethan Coen
- “BlacKkKlansman” de Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott y Spike Lee
- “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” de Nicole Holofcener y Jeff Whitty
- “If Beale Street Could Talk” de Barry Jenkins
- “A Star Is Born” de Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper y Will Fetters
Mejor Guion Original
- “The Favourite” de Deborah Davis y Tony McNamara
- “First Reformed” de Paul Schrader
- “Green Book” de Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly
- “Roma” de Alfonso Cuarón