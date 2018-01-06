¡Mañana los Globos de Oro 2018! Conoce a todos los nominados de este año

Los Ángeles.- A continuación la lista completa de nominados a los Globos de Oro, concedidos por los 93 miembros de la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood (HFPA), cuya premiación se llevará a cabo mañana domingo en The Beverly Hiltons, en Beverly Hills.

Cine

Mejor banda sonora

* “Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Mo.”

* “Dunkirk”

* “The Post”

* “Phantom Thread”

Mejor película en lengua no inglesa

* “A Fantastic Woman"

* “First They Killed My Father"

* "In the Fade"

* “Loveless"

* “The Square"

Mejor película animada

“The Breadwinner”

* "Boss Baby"

* “Coco"

* “Ferdinand"

* “Loving Vincent"

Mejor guión

* “The Shape of Water”

* “Lady Bird"

* “Molly’s Game”

* “The Post"

* “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Mejor actriz de reparto

* Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound"

* Hong Chau, “Downsizing”

* Allison Janney, “I, Tonya"

* Octavia Spencer The shape of water”,

* Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird"

Mejor actor de reparto

* Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project"

* Armie Hammer, “Call Me by Your Name"

* Chris Plummer, “All the Money in the World”

* Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Mejor actor-Drama

* Timothée Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name"

* Tom Hanks, “The Post"

* Daniel Day-Lewis, “Phantom Thread"

* Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour"

* Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”

Mejor actriz-Drama

* Jessica Chastain, “Molly’s Game"

* Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water"

* Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

* Meryl Streep, “The Post"

* Michelle Williams, “All the Money in the World”

Mejor actriz-Comedia musical

* Judi Dench, “Victoria & Abdul"

* Helen Mirren, “LeisureSeeker”

* Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya"

* Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird"

* Emma Stone, “Battle of the Sexes"

Mejor actor-Comedia musical

* Steve Carell, “Battle of the Sexes”

* Ansel Elgort, “Baby Driver”

* James Franco, “The Disaster Artist”

* Hugh Jackman, “The Greatest Showman”

* Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”

Mejor director

* Guillermo del Toro, “The Shape of Water”

* Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Mo.”

* Christopher Nolan, “Dunkirk”

* Ridley Scott, “All the Money in the World”

* Steven Spielberg, "The Post"

Mejor canción original

* “Home,” “Ferdinand”

* “Mighty River,” “Mudbound”

* “Remember Me” from “Coco”

* “The Star” from “The Star”

* “This is Me,” “The Greatest Showman”

Mejor película-Drama

* “Call Me By Your Name"

* “Dunkirk”

* "The Post"

* “The Shape of Water”

* “Three Billboards”

Mejor película-Comedia musical

* “The Disaster Artist"

* “Get Out"

* "I, Tonya"

* “The Greatest Showman"

* “Lady Bird"

Televisión

Mejor actor de miniserie o cinta para televisión

* Robert De Niro, “The Wizard of Lies"

* Jude Law, “The Young Pope"

* Kyle MacLachlan, “Twin Peaks"

* Ewan McGregor, “Fargo"

* Geoffrey Rush, “Genius"

Mejor miniserie o película para televisión

* “Big Little Lies"

* “Fargo"

* “Feud”

* ”The Sinner”

* “Top of the Lake: China Girl”

Mejor serie de televisión, musical o comedia

* “Black-ish"

* “Master of None"

* “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

* “Smilf”

* “Will & Grace"

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie, miniserie o película para televisión

* Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies"

* Ann Dowd, “Handmaid’s Tale”

* Chrissy Metz, “This Is Us"

* Michelle Pfeiffer, “Wizard of Lies"

* Shailene Woodley, “Big Little Lies”

Mejor actor de reparto en serie, miniserie o película para televisión

* David Harbour, “Stranger Things"

* Alfred Molina, “Feud: Bette vs. Joan"

* Christian Slater, “Mr. Robot”

* Alexander Skarsgard, “Big Little Lies"

* David Thewlis, “Fargo”

Mejor actriz en serie de televisión, musical o comedia

* Pamela Adlon, “Better Things"

* Alison Brie, “Glow”

* Rachel Brosnahan, “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

* Issa Rae, “Insecure"

* Frankie Saw, “Smilf”

Mejor actor en serie de televisión, musical o comedia

* Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish"

* Aziz Ansari, “Master of None"

* Kevin Bacon, “Dick”

* William H. Macy, “Shameless”

* Eric McCormack, “Will & Grace "

Mejor actor en serie de televisión-drama

* Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

* Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us"

* Freddie Highmore, “The Good Doctor"

* Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul"

* Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan"

Mejor actriz en serie de televisión-drama

* Caitriona Balfe, “Outlander"

* Claire Foy, “The Crown"

* Katherine Langford, 13 reasons

* Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid's Tale"

Mejor actriz de miniserie o película para televisión

* Jessica Biel, “The Sinner"

* Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies"

* Jessica Lange, “Feud: Bette vs. Joan"

* Susan Sarandon, “Feud: Bette vs. Joan"

* Reese Witherspoon, “Big Little Lies"

Mejor serie dramática en televisión

* “The Crown"

* “Game of Thrones"

* “The Handmaid's Tale"

* “Stranger Things"

* “This Is Us"

/afa