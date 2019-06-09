Ellos son los nominados a los premios Tony a lo mejor del teatro en Broadway

Esta noche se llevará a cabo la 73 edición de los Tony Awards, evento que distingue a las mejores obras del año presentadas en Broadway.
La ceremonia se realizará en el Radio City Musical Hall en Nueva York y estará bajo la responsabilidad de James Corden, conductor de "The Late Late Show".
Los premios se podrán seguir a través de Film&Arts a partir de las 21:00 horas.
El musical Hadestown se ubica como el gran favorito de la noche. Cuenta con 14 nominaciones, lo cual ubica a este espectáculo que narra la tragedia griega de Orfeo como el cuarto musical con mayor cantidad de nominaciones.
Ellos son los nominados:
Mejor musical
Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations
Beetlejuice
Hadestown
The Prom
Tootsie
Mejor obra de teatro
Choir Boy
Gary: una secuela a Titus Andronicus
Ink
The Ferryman
What the Constitution Means to Me
Mejor reestreno de musical
Kiss Me, Kate
Oklahoma!
Mejor reestreno de obra
All My Sons
Burn This
The Boys in the Band
The Waverly Gallery
Torch Song
Mejor actor principal en musical
Brooks Ashmanskas, The Prom
Derrick Baskin, Ain't Too Proud
Alex Brightman, Beetlejuice
Damon Daunno, Oklahoma!
Santino Fontana, Tootsie
Mejor actriz principal en musical
Stephanie J. Block, The Cher Show
Caitlin Kinnunen, The Prom
Beth Leavel, The Prom
Eva Noblezada, Hadestown
Kelli O'Hara, Kiss Me, Kate
Mejor actor principal en obra de teatro
Paddy Considine, The Ferryman
Bryan Cranston, Network
Jeff Daniels, To Kill a Mockingbird
Adam Driver, Burn This
Jeremy Pope, Choir Boy
Mejor actriz principal en obra de teatro
Annette Bening, All My Sons
Laura Donnelly, The Ferryman
Elaine May, The Waverly Gallery
Janet McTeer, Bernhardt/Hamlet
Laurie Metcalf, Hillary and Clinton
Heidi Schreck, What the Constitution Means to Me
Mejor actor de reparto en musical
André De Shields, Hadestown
Andy Grotelueschen, Tootsie
Patrick Page, Hadestown
Jeremy Pope, Ain't Too Proud
Ephraim Sykes, Ain't Too Proud
Mejor actriz de reparto en musical
Lilli Cooper, Tootsie
Amber Gray, Hadestow
Sarah Stiles, Tootsie
Ali Stroker, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!
Mary Testa, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!
Mejor actor de reparto en obra de teatro
Bertie Carvel, Ink
Robin De Jesús, The Boys in the Band
Gideon Glick, To Kill a Mockingbird
Brandon Uranowitz, Burn This
Benjamin Walker, Arthur Miller's All My Sons
Mejor actriz de reparto en obra de teatro
Fionnula Flanagan, The Ferryman
Celia Keenan-Bolger, To Kill a Mockingbird
Kristine Nielsen, Gary: a sequel to Titus Andronicus
Julie White, Gary: a sequel to Titus Andronicus
Ruth Wilson, King Lear
Mejor coreografía
Camille A. Brown, Choir Boy
Warren Carlyle, Kiss Me, Kate
Denis Jones, Tootsie
David Neuman, Hadestown
Sergio Trujillo, Ain't Too Proud
Mejor música original
Adam Guettel, To Kill a Mockingbird
Joe Iconis, Be More Chill
Anais Mitchell, Hadestown
Eddie Perfect, Beetlejuice
Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin, The Prom
David Yazbek, Tootsie
Mejor guion
Scott Brown and Anthony King, Beetlejuice
Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin, The Prom
Anaïs Mitchell, Hadestown
Dominique Morisseau, Ain't Too Proud
Robert Horn, Tootsie
Mejor dirección de musical
Rachel Chavkin, Hadestown
Scott Ellis, Tootsie
Daniel Fish, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!
Des McAnuff, Ain't Too Proud
Casey Nicholaw, The Prom
Mejor dirección de obra de teatro
Rupert Goold, In
Sam Mendes, The Ferryman
Bartlett Sher, To Kill a Mockingbird
Ivo van Hove, Network
George C. Wolfe, Gary: a sequel to Titus Andronicus
Mejor orquestación
Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose, Hadestown
Simon Hale, Tootsie
Larry Hochman, Kiss Me, Kate
Daniel Kluger, Oklahoma!
Harold Wheeler, Ain't Too Proud
Mejor vestuario en musical
Michael Krass, Hadestown
William Ivey Long, Beetlejuice
William Ivey Long, Tootsie
Bob Mackie, The Cher Show
Paul Tazewell, Ain't Too Proud
Mejor vestuario en obra de teatro
Rob Howell, The Ferryman
Toni-Leslie James, Bernhardt/Hamlet
Clint Ramos, Torch Song
Ann Roth, Gary: a sequel to Titus Andronicus
Ann Roth, To Kill a Mockingbird
Mejor diseño escénico de musical
Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini, Ain't Too Proud
Peter England, King Kong
Rachel Hauck, Hadestown
Laura Jellinek, Oklahoma!
David Korins, Beetlejuice
Mejor diseño escénico de obra de teatro
Miriam Buether, To Kill a Mockingbird
Bunny Christie, Ink
Rob Howell, The Ferryma
Santo Loquasto, Gary: a sequel to Titus Andronicus
Jan Versweyveld, Network
Mejor diseño de iluminación de musical
Kevin Adams, The Cher Show
Howell Binkley, Ain't Too Proud
Bradley King, Hadestown
Peter Mumford, King Kong
Kenneth Posner and Peter Nigrini, Beetlejuice
Mejor diseño de iluminación de obra de teatro
Neil Austin, Ink
Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer, Gary: a sequel to Titus Andronicus
Peter Mumford, The Ferryman
Jennifer Tipton, To Kill a Mockingbird
Jan Versweyveld and Tal Yarden, Network
Premio Tony especial por trayectoria
Rosemary Harris
Terrence McNally
Harold Wheeler