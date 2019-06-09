Ellos son los nominados a los premios Tony a lo mejor del teatro en Broadway

Esta noche se llevará a cabo la 73 edición de los Tony Awards, evento que distingue a las mejores obras del año presentadas en Broadway.

La ceremonia se realizará en el Radio City Musical Hall en Nueva York y estará bajo la responsabilidad de James Corden, conductor de "The Late Late Show".

Los premios se podrán seguir a través de Film&Arts a partir de las 21:00 horas.

El musical Hadestown se ubica como el gran favorito de la noche. Cuenta con 14 nominaciones, lo cual ubica a este espectáculo que narra la tragedia griega de Orfeo como el cuarto musical con mayor cantidad de nominaciones.

Ellos son los nominados:

Mejor musical

Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations

Beetlejuice

Hadestown

The Prom

Tootsie





Mejor obra de teatro

Choir Boy

Gary: una secuela a Titus Andronicus

Ink

The Ferryman

What the Constitution Means to Me





Mejor reestreno de musical

Kiss Me, Kate

Oklahoma!





Mejor reestreno de obra

All My Sons

Burn This

The Boys in the Band

The Waverly Gallery

Torch Song





Mejor actor principal en musical

Brooks Ashmanskas, The Prom

Derrick Baskin, Ain't Too Proud

Alex Brightman, Beetlejuice

Damon Daunno, Oklahoma!

Santino Fontana, Tootsie





Mejor actriz principal en musical

Stephanie J. Block, The Cher Show

Caitlin Kinnunen, The Prom

Beth Leavel, The Prom

Eva Noblezada, Hadestown

Kelli O'Hara, Kiss Me, Kate





Mejor actor principal en obra de teatro

Paddy Considine, The Ferryman

Bryan Cranston, Network

Jeff Daniels, To Kill a Mockingbird

Adam Driver, Burn This

Jeremy Pope, Choir Boy





Mejor actriz principal en obra de teatro

Annette Bening, All My Sons

Laura Donnelly, The Ferryman

Elaine May, The Waverly Gallery

Janet McTeer, Bernhardt/Hamlet

Laurie Metcalf, Hillary and Clinton

Heidi Schreck, What the Constitution Means to Me





Mejor actor de reparto en musical

André De Shields, Hadestown

Andy Grotelueschen, Tootsie

Patrick Page, Hadestown

Jeremy Pope, Ain't Too Proud

Ephraim Sykes, Ain't Too Proud





Mejor actriz de reparto en musical

Lilli Cooper, Tootsie

Amber Gray, Hadestow

Sarah Stiles, Tootsie

Ali Stroker, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!

Mary Testa, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!





Mejor actor de reparto en obra de teatro

Bertie Carvel, Ink

Robin De Jesús, The Boys in the Band

Gideon Glick, To Kill a Mockingbird

Brandon Uranowitz, Burn This

Benjamin Walker, Arthur Miller's All My Sons





Mejor actriz de reparto en obra de teatro

Fionnula Flanagan, The Ferryman

Celia Keenan-Bolger, To Kill a Mockingbird

Kristine Nielsen, Gary: a sequel to Titus Andronicus

Julie White, Gary: a sequel to Titus Andronicus

Ruth Wilson, King Lear





Mejor coreografía

Camille A. Brown, Choir Boy

Warren Carlyle, Kiss Me, Kate

Denis Jones, Tootsie

David Neuman, Hadestown

Sergio Trujillo, Ain't Too Proud





Mejor música original

Adam Guettel, To Kill a Mockingbird

Joe Iconis, Be More Chill

Anais Mitchell, Hadestown

Eddie Perfect, Beetlejuice

Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin, The Prom

David Yazbek, Tootsie





Mejor guion

Scott Brown and Anthony King, Beetlejuice

Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin, The Prom

Anaïs Mitchell, Hadestown

Dominique Morisseau, Ain't Too Proud

Robert Horn, Tootsie





Mejor dirección de musical

Rachel Chavkin, Hadestown

Scott Ellis, Tootsie

Daniel Fish, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!

Des McAnuff, Ain't Too Proud

Casey Nicholaw, The Prom





Mejor dirección de obra de teatro

Rupert Goold, In

Sam Mendes, The Ferryman

Bartlett Sher, To Kill a Mockingbird

Ivo van Hove, Network

George C. Wolfe, Gary: a sequel to Titus Andronicus





Mejor orquestación

Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose, Hadestown

Simon Hale, Tootsie

Larry Hochman, Kiss Me, Kate

Daniel Kluger, Oklahoma!

Harold Wheeler, Ain't Too Proud





Mejor vestuario en musical

Michael Krass, Hadestown

William Ivey Long, Beetlejuice

William Ivey Long, Tootsie

Bob Mackie, The Cher Show

Paul Tazewell, Ain't Too Proud





Mejor vestuario en obra de teatro

Rob Howell, The Ferryman

Toni-Leslie James, Bernhardt/Hamlet

Clint Ramos, Torch Song

Ann Roth, Gary: a sequel to Titus Andronicus

Ann Roth, To Kill a Mockingbird





Mejor diseño escénico de musical

Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini, Ain't Too Proud

Peter England, King Kong

Rachel Hauck, Hadestown

Laura Jellinek, Oklahoma!

David Korins, Beetlejuice





Mejor diseño escénico de obra de teatro

Miriam Buether, To Kill a Mockingbird

Bunny Christie, Ink

Rob Howell, The Ferryma

Santo Loquasto, Gary: a sequel to Titus Andronicus

Jan Versweyveld, Network





Mejor diseño de iluminación de musical

Kevin Adams, The Cher Show

Howell Binkley, Ain't Too Proud

Bradley King, Hadestown

Peter Mumford, King Kong

Kenneth Posner and Peter Nigrini, Beetlejuice





Mejor diseño de iluminación de obra de teatro

Neil Austin, Ink

Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer, Gary: a sequel to Titus Andronicus

Peter Mumford, The Ferryman

Jennifer Tipton, To Kill a Mockingbird

Jan Versweyveld and Tal Yarden, Network

Premio Tony especial por trayectoria

Rosemary Harris

Terrence McNally

Harold Wheeler