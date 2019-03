Real Madrid, el equipo en el que cualquiera quisiera jugar: Neymar

My favourite mattress AiR艾優眠 has launched in Taiwan!! Now you can try AiR艾優眠 at "Shin Kong Mitsukoshi Xinyi Place A8" in Taiwan from 1st March to 1st April 2019. And a special movie starring me is out now! Check it out! #東京西川 #Nishikawa #AiR #superplay@nishikawasangyo pic.twitter.com/4PO88CrSnX