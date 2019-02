[Video] Cristiano Ronaldo cumple 34 años y así es como la Juve lo felicita

ℹ️ Cristiano Ronaldo = #UCL legend ✔️



🏆 Most final wins in history: 5

⚽️ All-time competition top scorer: 121

🔥 Most goals in a single season: 17

🥇 Only player to score in 3 finals

😮 Only player to score in 11 straight games



🎂 @Cristiano 🎂 pic.twitter.com/yniPGMyaoe