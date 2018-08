NASA lanza con éxito la sonda Parker con el objetivo de "tocar" el Sol

Hours before the rise of the very star it will study, our #ParkerSolarProbe spacecraft launched from @NASAKennedy at 3:31am ET to begin its journey to the Sun and uncover solar mysteries. Details: https://t.co/5O4r9xljva pic.twitter.com/JXerO4H86x — NASA (@NASA) 12 de agosto de 2018

Tonight is the night! The #Perseids meteor shower, caused by debris left behind by the Comet Swift-Tuttle, peaks overnight tonight! Get outside to watch with your own eyes or tune into our Facebook Live stream starting at 8pm ET: https://t.co/drc8U531yG pic.twitter.com/yV2YMEpprJ — NASA (@NASA) 12 de agosto de 2018