Impresionante "muro" de arena cae sobre Phoenix, Arizona

WOW!!! Jaw-dropping #HABOOB crippling traffic along I-8 in southwest Arizona now west of mile marker 90. One of the most incredible sights I have ever witnessed @breakingweather @accuweather @mad_WX #duststormwarning pic.twitter.com/qgXHAVGAAf

A textbook example of how strong microbursts created yesterday’s massive haboob. Captured from Maricopa, Arizona looking south towards the Ak Chin reservation. #AZWX #Haboob #StormHour pic.twitter.com/nV4pTvkBSB

My man @AaronRigsbyOSC got to hop in my truck today and enjoy not only his first monsoon chase, but his first haboob…and it was a doozy! Such a blast today, more pics to come! pic.twitter.com/mgSuaXeLLs