Le cobró mil dólares por un viaje: turista canadiense exhibe a un taxista en Cancún

Se sabe que solicitar servicios de taxis en cualquier aeropuerto puede tener un costo elevado, y un turista canadiense no dudó en exponer a un taxista que quiso cobrarle un viaje a sobreprecio en Cancún.

Xavier Cornier subió una serie de videos en sus redes sociales donde acusa que un taxista le cobró mil dólares por un viaje desde la terminal 3 a la terminal 4 en el Aeropuerto Internacional de Cancún, en Quintana Roo.

"No puedo creer que esto sea tan horible, tu país es realmente malo, no puedo seguir siendo estafado", dijo el extranjero mientras solicitaba también la presencia de un policía.

El taxista pretandía escapar

En el tercero de sus videos, aseguró que el taxista también pretendía robar su equipaje, pues al bajarse del auto para llamar a alguna autoridad que pudiera auxiliarlo, el chofer intentó arrancar al auto.

"Por suerte me subí al auto y casi me rompo la pierna para recuperar mi equipaje", dijo.

A lo largo de los videos, se ve que elementros de seguridad del Aeropuerto se acercan a auxiliar al turista extranjero luego de que él lo estuviera solicitando por varios minutos.

@calisthenixpro PART 2 - EXPOSING the SCAMMERS that work at the CANCUN AIRPORT🇲🇽⚠️ FULL STORY BELOW Airport Taxi driver : Eduardo Galicia Guadarrama Airport Taxi Plate number: 67-HB-1R Security Agent 1 : Cristian Pollo - working at Terminal 3 Thursday April 18th 2024 at 2am Security Agent 2 : Alejandro Choch - working at Terminal 3 Thursday April 18th 2024 at 2am ! I was traveling to the airport going back to Montreal Canada at 2am Wednesday night / Thursday Morning the 18th of April 2024 when I got set up by the taxi company from the airport and the security at Terminal 3. They told me I could not stay there and need to pay another taxi ( from the airport! ) to go to Terminal 4 for 5$ which I did. I was alone with the 2 security and the only taxi available when they start pressuring me to pay via Credit card. I did not want to but I had no other choice and could walk between terminal they told me. After paying with my card and getting back in the Taxi for only 2 minute I Realized the payment that went on my card was over 1000$ . I was still in the car and the situation escalated at the Terminal 4 where I managed to get the attention of the touriste and traveler waiting for they flights. When the taxi saw the security he tried to escape with me and my luggage in the car but I manage to jump in the front of the car and shift the transmission on Park which almost result in a car accident. The airport security arrived just in time before situation got even more crazy. I filled a report number against the driver and the taxi airport , I believe some of the cops and security agent over there where also in the scam because they wanted me to go the police station to press charge against the driver but to only get rid of my story and all the proof I have against the scam system at the airport including Security and the Airport Taxi Company. I believe if I would stop the car in time something even worst was waiting for me. Are these scammers still working at the Cancun Airport?! If yes help stop this corrupted system and DO NOT TRAVEL TO MEXICO!🇲🇽⚠️ ♬ original sound - Xavier Cormier

En uno de sus videos, Xavier asegura que los elementos de seguridad del Aeropuerto también podrían estar involucrados en la estafa por más de mil dólares.

"Llené un número de informe contra el conductor y el taxi del aeropuerto, creo que algunos de los policías y agentes de seguridad de allí también estaban en la estafa porque querían que fuera a la estación de policía para presentar cargos contra el conductor, pero solo para deshacerme de él", dijo.

Acusan mal servicio de los taxis en Cancún

Esto provocó que en los comentarios de sus videos salieran a la luz varios casos de sobreprecio en distintos aeropuertos por parte de los servicios de transporte.

"Es así, en Cancún siempre ha habido ese problema, no hacen nada! Para los turistas es mejor pagar desde antes un traslado con empresas especializadas" y "Los taxis en el aeropuerto de Cancún son los peores que he experimentado", son algunos de los cometarios que se han realizado.

Por último, el ciudadano canadiense que viajaba a Cancún instó a sus más de 154 mil seguirores en TikTok a no viajar a México para "detener este sistema de corrupción". ¿