Bellmer will carry out the reform of Machine 2 for Mexico 's Productora Nacional de Papel

PRONAL is located in Villa de Reyes, in the State of San Luis Potosí. Machine 2 produces Liner and Medium grades in a range of 90 to 140 gr/m2, with a current installed production capacity of 250 tons per day. This reform will be carried out by Bellmer, a family business with 180 years of experience.

PRONAL is part of the group of companies of mexican media giant OEM (Organización Editorial Mexicana), which also includes Cartones Ponderosa within its operating companies, market leader in Mexico for production of Coated Paperboard. The group's strategy set forth is to increase installed capacity significantly, but focused on increasing the diversification of product qualities produced at the PRONAL plant.

The reform of machine 2 will allow an installed production capacity of 1,000 tons per day to be reached. M2 will include three forming tables, a press section with two shoe presses and a third smoothing machine. Equipment that will make it possible to increase weight ranges of the products offered up to 330 grams per square meter and reaching a design speed of 1,000 meters per minute, with a new section for high-pressure dryers, a new drying hood, hot air injection and ventilation, calender, coiler and winder. In the future, this will allow for the production of coated grades that are currently manufactured exclusively at the Cartones Ponderosa plant. The start-up of the machine after the reform in its initial phase is scheduled for Q3 of 2024. In addition to these modifications, two new pulp preparation lines will also be installed.

Francisco Torres Vázquez, CEO of OEM (Organización Editorial Mexicana), has stated that the investment in this project is in line with the vision of maintaining growth, leadership and commitment to the industry, as well as trust for Mexico. With the full knowledge that this market every day increases the demand for new products, a high quality service, and for these to be supported by the specialized team of professionals that make up both Cartones Ponderosa and PRONAL. Additionally, he renews the excitement of working with Bellmer once again. With whom, successful projects have already been previously carried out .