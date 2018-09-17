Celebridades

  / lunes 17 de septiembre de 2018

Y los ganadores a los premios Emmy son...

Conforme avanza la gala, actualizaremos al ganador de cada categoría

Foto: AFP

AFP

Este lunes se entregan los premios más importantes de la tJeff DanielsJeff Danielselevisión y aquí te traemos la lista de nominados y ganadores a las principales categorías que se entregan en una ceremonia en Los Ángeles.

Sigue aquí cada detalle, discurso y de la premiación

Y aquí las celebridades que deslumbraron en la alfombra roja

Y por primera vez en la historia, Netflix y HBO se convirtieron en las plataformas con más contenido nominado.

Mejor actor de miniserie o película para televisión

Jeff Daniels, "The Looming Tower"

  • Antonio Banderas, "Genius: Picasso"
  • Antonio Banderas Picasso
  • Darren Criss, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"
  • Benedict Cumberbatch, "Patrick Melrose"
  • John Legend, "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert"
  • Jesse Plemons, "USS Callister (Black Mirror)"

Mejor actriz de reparto en miniserie o película para televisión

Merritt Wever – Godless

  • Adina Porter - American Horror Story: Cult
  • Letitia Wright - Black Museum (Black Mirror)
  • Sara Bareilles - Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert
  • Penélope Cruz - El asesinato de Gianni Versace
  • Judith Light - El asesinato de Gianni Versace

Mejor actor de comedia:

Bill Hader, "Barry"a

  • Ted Danson, "The Good Place"
  • Larry David, "Curb Your Enthusiasm"
  • Donald Glover, "Atlanta"
  • William H. Macy, "Shameless"
  • Anthony Anderson, "black-ish"

Mejor actriz de reparto en comedia:

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

  • Zazie Beetz, "Atlanta"
  • Aidy Bryant, "Saturday Night Live"
  • Betty Gilpin, "GLOW"
  • Leslie Jones, "Saturday Night Live"
  • Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live"
  • Laurie Metcalf, "Roseanne"

Mejor actor de reparto en comedia

Henry Winkler, "Barry"

  • Louie Anderson, "Baskets"
  • Alec Baldwin, "Saturday Night Live"
  • Brian Tyree Henry, "Atlanta"
  • Tony Shalhoub, "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel"
  • Kenan Thompson, "Saturday Night Live"

https://twitter.com/elsolde_mexico/status/1041843624026066944

Los nominados:

- Mejor serie dramática:

"The Americans"

"The Crown" de Netflix

"Juego de tronos"

"The Handmaid's Tale"

"Stranger Things" de Netflix

"This is Us"

"Westworld"

- Mejor comedia:

"Atlanta"

"Barry"

"black-ish"

"Curb Your Enthusiasm"

"GLOW" de Netflix

"The Marvelous Mrs Maisel"

"Silicon Valley"

"Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" de Netflix

- Mejor actor dramático:

Jason Bateman, "Ozark"

Sterling K. Brown, "This is Us"

Ed Harris, "Westworld"

Matthew Rhys, "The Americans"

Milo Ventimiglia, "This is Us"

Jeffrey Wright, "Westworld"

- Mejor actriz dramática:

Claire Foy, "The Crown"

Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"

Tatiana Maslany, "Orphan Black"

Keri Russell, "The Americans"

Evan Rachel Wood, "Westworld"

- Mejor actriz de comedia:

Pamela Adlon, "Better Things"

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel"

Allison Janney, "Mom"

Issa Rae, "Insecure"

Tracee Ellis Ross, "black-ish"

Lily Tomlin, "Grace and Frankie"

- Mejor actor dramático de reparto:

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, "Juego de tronos"

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Me and my new bestie #got7 #friendsforever

Una publicación compartida por Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (@nikolajwilliamcw) el

Peter Dinklage, "Juego de tronos"

Joseph Fiennes, "The Handmaid's Tale"

David Harbour, "Stranger Things"

Mandy Patinkin, "Homeland"

Matt Smith, "The Crown"


- Mejor actriz de reparto dramático:

Alexis Bledel, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Millie Bobby Brown, "Stranger Things"

Foto: AFP

Ann Dowd, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Lena Headey, "Juego de tronos"

Vanessa Kirby, "The Crown"

Yvonne Strahovski, "The Handmaid's Tale"

- Mejor miniserie

"The Alienist" de Netflix

"The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"

"Genius: Picasso"

"Godless" de Netflix

"Patrick Melrose"

Foto EFE

- Mejor película para televisión:

"Fahrenheit 451"


"Flint"

"Paterno"

"The Tale"

"USS Callister (Black Mirror)"

- Mejor actriz de miniserie o película para televisión:

Jessica Biel, "The Sinner"

Laura Dern, "The Tale"

Michelle Dockery, "Godless"

Edie Falco, "Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders"

Regina King, "Seven Seconds"

Sarah Paulson, "American Horror Story: Cult"

- Los cinco programas con más nominaciones:

"Juego de tronos" - 22

"Saturday Night Live" - 21

"Westworld" - 21

"The Handmaid's Tale" - 20

"The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" - 18

- Las cinco plataformas de televisión con más nominaciones:

Netflix: 112

HBO: 108

NBC: 78

FX Networks: 50

CBS: 34


Este lunes se entregan los premios más importantes de la tJeff DanielsJeff Danielselevisión y aquí te traemos la lista de nominados y ganadores a las principales categorías que se entregan en una ceremonia en Los Ángeles.

Sigue aquí cada detalle, discurso y de la premiación

Y aquí las celebridades que deslumbraron en la alfombra roja

Y por primera vez en la historia, Netflix y HBO se convirtieron en las plataformas con más contenido nominado.

Mejor actor de miniserie o película para televisión

Jeff Daniels, "The Looming Tower"

  • Antonio Banderas, "Genius: Picasso"
  • Antonio Banderas Picasso
  • Darren Criss, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"
  • Benedict Cumberbatch, "Patrick Melrose"
  • John Legend, "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert"
  • Jesse Plemons, "USS Callister (Black Mirror)"

Mejor actriz de reparto en miniserie o película para televisión

Merritt Wever – Godless

  • Adina Porter - American Horror Story: Cult
  • Letitia Wright - Black Museum (Black Mirror)
  • Sara Bareilles - Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert
  • Penélope Cruz - El asesinato de Gianni Versace
  • Judith Light - El asesinato de Gianni Versace

Mejor actor de comedia:

Bill Hader, "Barry"a

  • Ted Danson, "The Good Place"
  • Larry David, "Curb Your Enthusiasm"
  • Donald Glover, "Atlanta"
  • William H. Macy, "Shameless"
  • Anthony Anderson, "black-ish"

Mejor actriz de reparto en comedia:

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

  • Zazie Beetz, "Atlanta"
  • Aidy Bryant, "Saturday Night Live"
  • Betty Gilpin, "GLOW"
  • Leslie Jones, "Saturday Night Live"
  • Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live"
  • Laurie Metcalf, "Roseanne"

Mejor actor de reparto en comedia

Henry Winkler, "Barry"

  • Louie Anderson, "Baskets"
  • Alec Baldwin, "Saturday Night Live"
  • Brian Tyree Henry, "Atlanta"
  • Tony Shalhoub, "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel"
  • Kenan Thompson, "Saturday Night Live"

https://twitter.com/elsolde_mexico/status/1041843624026066944

Los nominados:

- Mejor serie dramática:

"The Americans"

"The Crown" de Netflix

"Juego de tronos"

"The Handmaid's Tale"

"Stranger Things" de Netflix

"This is Us"

"Westworld"

- Mejor comedia:

"Atlanta"

"Barry"

"black-ish"

"Curb Your Enthusiasm"

"GLOW" de Netflix

"The Marvelous Mrs Maisel"

"Silicon Valley"

"Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" de Netflix

- Mejor actor dramático:

Jason Bateman, "Ozark"

Sterling K. Brown, "This is Us"

Ed Harris, "Westworld"

Matthew Rhys, "The Americans"

Milo Ventimiglia, "This is Us"

Jeffrey Wright, "Westworld"

- Mejor actriz dramática:

Claire Foy, "The Crown"

Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"

Tatiana Maslany, "Orphan Black"

Keri Russell, "The Americans"

Evan Rachel Wood, "Westworld"

- Mejor actriz de comedia:

Pamela Adlon, "Better Things"

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel"

Allison Janney, "Mom"

Issa Rae, "Insecure"

Tracee Ellis Ross, "black-ish"

Lily Tomlin, "Grace and Frankie"

- Mejor actor dramático de reparto:

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, "Juego de tronos"

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Me and my new bestie #got7 #friendsforever

Una publicación compartida por Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (@nikolajwilliamcw) el

Peter Dinklage, "Juego de tronos"

Joseph Fiennes, "The Handmaid's Tale"

David Harbour, "Stranger Things"

Mandy Patinkin, "Homeland"

Matt Smith, "The Crown"


- Mejor actriz de reparto dramático:

Alexis Bledel, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Millie Bobby Brown, "Stranger Things"

Foto: AFP

Ann Dowd, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Lena Headey, "Juego de tronos"

Vanessa Kirby, "The Crown"

Yvonne Strahovski, "The Handmaid's Tale"

- Mejor miniserie

"The Alienist" de Netflix

"The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"

"Genius: Picasso"

"Godless" de Netflix

"Patrick Melrose"

Foto EFE

- Mejor película para televisión:

"Fahrenheit 451"


"Flint"

"Paterno"

"The Tale"

"USS Callister (Black Mirror)"

- Mejor actriz de miniserie o película para televisión:

Jessica Biel, "The Sinner"

Laura Dern, "The Tale"

Michelle Dockery, "Godless"

Edie Falco, "Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders"

Regina King, "Seven Seconds"

Sarah Paulson, "American Horror Story: Cult"

- Los cinco programas con más nominaciones:

"Juego de tronos" - 22

"Saturday Night Live" - 21

"Westworld" - 21

"The Handmaid's Tale" - 20

"The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" - 18

- Las cinco plataformas de televisión con más nominaciones:

Netflix: 112

HBO: 108

NBC: 78

FX Networks: 50

CBS: 34


Másnoticias

Política

AMLO no se ha reunido con mi abuela Elba Esther: René Fujiwara

El presidente electo dijo que el tema de las minas en Baja California se someterá a consulta ciudadana

CDMX

CCH Azcapotzalco regresa a clases mañana tras paro de 22 días

Policía

Ya son 6 los muertos por ataque en Plaza Garibaldi

El Jefe del Gobierno capitalino confirmó que fue un ataque directo derivado de la pugna entre La Unión de Tepito y la Anti Unión

Sociedad

Cadáveres ya no caben en morgues de Jalisco y los meten en el "tráiler de la muerte"

Tras denuncias de habitantes se revela que hay cuerpos almacenados desde hace poco más de dos semanas en un tráiler refrigerador

Política

Estoy bateando muy bien, afirma AMLO tras reunirse con El Toro Valenzuela

Reveló que Los Dodgers lo invitaron a tirar la primera bola del juego del próximo viernes

Política

AMLO no se ha reunido con mi abuela Elba Esther Gordillo: René Fujiwara

Asistió al mitin del presidente electo en Baja California

México

Así fue la lujosa fiesta de las hijas de El Chapo Guzmán y Emma Coronel

La ex reina de belleza eligió como temática a la muñeca "Barbie"

CDMX

UNAM abre línea a estudiantes para que envíen sugerencias sobre género y seguridad

Habrá tres líneas telefónicas y dos correos electrónicos; trabajarán de lunes a viernes de 10 a 14 horas

Finanzas

Trump no tiene piedad e impondrá a China aranceles por 200 mmdd

A partir del próximo 24 de septiembre aranceles del 10% irán sobre los productos chinos en el marco de la guerra comercial que libra con el gigante asiático