Y los ganadores a los premios Emmy son...

Este lunes se entregan los premios más importantes de la tJeff DanielsJeff Danielselevisión y aquí te traemos la lista de nominados y ganadores a las principales categorías que se entregan en una ceremonia en Los Ángeles.

Y por primera vez en la historia, Netflix y HBO se convirtieron en las plataformas con más contenido nominado.

Mejor actor de miniserie o película para televisión

Jeff Daniels, "The Looming Tower"

Antonio Banderas, "Genius: Picasso"



Antonio Banderas Picasso



Darren Criss, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"



Benedict Cumberbatch, "Patrick Melrose"



John Legend, "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert"



Jesse Plemons, "USS Callister (Black Mirror)"



#Emmys Ganador a mejor actor de reparto en una miniserie o película es para Jeff Daniels, el segundo para Netflix https://t.co/ae3DvnLHUW pic.twitter.com/bapMEncnfq — El Sol de México (@elsolde_mexico) 18 de septiembre de 2018

Mejor actriz de reparto en miniserie o película para televisión

Merritt Wever – Godless

Adina Porter - American Horror Story: Cult



Letitia Wright - Black Museum (Black Mirror)



Sara Bareilles - Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert



Penélope Cruz - El asesinato de Gianni Versace



Judith Light - El asesinato de Gianni Versace



#Emmys Ganadora a mejor actriz de reparto en una miniserie es para Merritt Wever, el primero para Netflix https://t.co/ae3DvnLHUW pic.twitter.com/2XCvngnbOu — El Sol de México (@elsolde_mexico) 18 de septiembre de 2018

Mejor actor de comedia:

Bill Hader, "Barry"a

Ted Danson, "The Good Place"



Larry David, "Curb Your Enthusiasm"



Donald Glover, "Atlanta"



William H. Macy, "Shameless"



Anthony Anderson, "black-ish"



#Emmys Ganador para actor principal en serie de comedia es para Bill Hader https://t.co/ae3DvnLHUW pic.twitter.com/UTtWm0dnfJ — El Sol de México (@elsolde_mexico) 18 de septiembre de 2018

Mejor actriz de reparto en comedia:

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Zazie Beetz, "Atlanta"



Aidy Bryant, "Saturday Night Live"



Betty Gilpin, "GLOW"



Leslie Jones, "Saturday Night Live"



Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live"



Laurie Metcalf, "Roseanne"



#Emmys Y el ganador para mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia es para Alex Borstein https://t.co/ae3DvnLHUW pic.twitter.com/fwLIVxyft2 — El Sol de México (@elsolde_mexico) 18 de septiembre de 2018

Mejor actor de reparto en comedia

Henry Winkler, "Barry"

Louie Anderson, "Baskets"



Alec Baldwin, "Saturday Night Live"



Brian Tyree Henry, "Atlanta"



Tony Shalhoub, "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel"



Kenan Thompson, "Saturday Night Live"



https://twitter.com/elsolde_mexico/status/1041843624026066944

Los nominados:

- Mejor serie dramática:

"The Americans"

"The Crown" de Netflix

"Juego de tronos"

"The Handmaid's Tale"

"Stranger Things" de Netflix

"This is Us"

"Westworld"

Congrats to #Emmys noms for Drama Series! @GameofThrones @Stranger_Things @TheAmericansFX @TheCrownNetflix @HandmaidsOnHulu @NBCThisisUs and @WestworldHBO #Emmys70



See all the nominees at https://t.co/lBWRXyznxD pic.twitter.com/PKDtewBQFr — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) 12 de julio de 2018

- Mejor comedia:

"Atlanta"

"Barry"

"black-ish"

"Curb Your Enthusiasm"

"GLOW" de Netflix

"The Marvelous Mrs Maisel"

"Silicon Valley"

"Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" de Netflix

Congrats to #Emmys noms for Comedy Series! @AtlantaFX #BarryHBO @blackishabc #CurbYourEnthusiasm @GlowNetflix @SiliconHBO @MaiselTV and @KimmySchmidt#Emmys70



See all the nominees at https://t.co/lBWRXyznxD pic.twitter.com/Q8EfRUJL5H — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) 12 de julio de 2018

- Mejor actor dramático:

Jason Bateman, "Ozark"

Sterling K. Brown, "This is Us"

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Shout out to my stylist @stylebynaz for putting together the dope ensemble! Suit by @senestudio shoes by @robmcallan #ThisIsUs coming to you 9/25! ✊🏿 Una publicación compartida por Sterling Brown (@sterlingkbrown) el 15 de Ago de 2018 a las 5:09 PDT

Ed Harris, "Westworld"

Matthew Rhys, "The Americans"

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida de Rhys Matthew Bond (@rhysmatthewbond) el 7 Ago, 2018 a las 3:30 PDT

Milo Ventimiglia, "This is Us"

Jeffrey Wright, "Westworld"

Congrats to #Emmys noms for Lead Actor, Drama Series! @batemanjason @MatthewRhys @SterlingKBrown @MiloVentimiglia #EdHarris and @jfreewright #Emmys70



See all the nominees at https://t.co/lBWRXyznxD pic.twitter.com/z4xRBQpOI6 — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) 12 de julio de 2018

- Mejor actriz dramática:

Claire Foy, "The Crown"

Ver esta publicación en Instagram #thecrown #queenelizabeth #elizabethii #clairefoy #bluedress #royalfashion #royalfamily Una publicación compartida por Costumes de Films (@blogromy21) el 14 de Sep de 2018 a las 12:49 PDT

Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"

Tatiana Maslany, "Orphan Black"



Keri Russell, "The Americans"

Evan Rachel Wood, "Westworld"



Congrats to #Emmys noms for Lead Actress, Drama Series! @IamSandraOh @tatianamaslany #KeriRussell #ClaireFoy #ElisabethMoss and #EvanRachelWood #Emmys70



See all the nominees at https://t.co/lBWRXyznxD pic.twitter.com/bgUF9LXhQc — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) 12 de julio de 2018

- Mejor actriz de comedia:

Pamela Adlon, "Better Things"

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel"

Allison Janney, "Mom"

Issa Rae, "Insecure"

Tracee Ellis Ross, "black-ish"

Lily Tomlin, "Grace and Frankie"

Congrats to #Emmys noms for Lead Actress, Comedy Series! @pamelaadlon @TraceeEllisRoss @LilyTomlin @IssaRae @AllisonBJanney and @RachelBros #Emmys70



See all the nominees at https://t.co/lBWRXyznxD pic.twitter.com/2lMFe37YXm — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) 12 de julio de 2018

- Mejor actor dramático de reparto:

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, "Juego de tronos"

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Me and my new bestie #got7 #friendsforever Una publicación compartida por Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (@nikolajwilliamcw) el 12 de Ago de 2017 a las 4:44 PDT

Peter Dinklage, "Juego de tronos"

Joseph Fiennes, "The Handmaid's Tale"

David Harbour, "Stranger Things"

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Few iPhone snaps off the monitor of shots that didn’t make the cut. For good reason. Bottom right is front and center of the development board for our new soap opera, ‘the bulky and the beautiful.’ Many thanks to @yamphoto , @latimes and @glennwhipp for the lovely article. #jopper heads rejoice. When it rains it pours. #winonaforever http://www.latimes.com/entertainment/envelope/la-en-st-stranger-things-winona-ryder-david-harbour-20180523-htmlstory.html Una publicación compartida por David Harbour (@dkharbour) el 25 de May de 2018 a las 12:45 PDT

Mandy Patinkin, "Homeland"

Matt Smith, "The Crown"





- Mejor actriz de reparto dramático:

Alexis Bledel, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Millie Bobby Brown, "Stranger Things"

Foto: AFP

Ann Dowd, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Lena Headey, "Juego de tronos"

Vanessa Kirby, "The Crown"

Ver esta publicación en Instagram When you rustled up a fully formed christmas blancmange @felicity.louise #masterchef #blancmange Una publicación compartida de Vanessa Kirby (@vanessa__kirby) el 24 Abr, 2018 a las 11:12 PDT

Yvonne Strahovski, "The Handmaid's Tale"

- Mejor miniserie

"The Alienist" de Netflix

"The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"

"Genius: Picasso"

"Godless" de Netflix

"Patrick Melrose"

Foto EFE

- Mejor película para televisión:

"Fahrenheit 451"





"Flint"

"Paterno"

"The Tale"

"USS Callister (Black Mirror)"

- Mejor actriz de miniserie o película para televisión:

Jessica Biel, "The Sinner"

Laura Dern, "The Tale"

Michelle Dockery, "Godless"

Edie Falco, "Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders"

Ver esta publicación en Instagram “Not this much. I like the one that says ‘some pulp.’” 🍊📞🤣 • 🗣Anthony Soprano🗯 . 🎬The Sopranos © HBO🍿 . . . . . 🛒Shop now @ www.mafiachronicles.com 📦 • ▲ #mafia #mob #mobster #omerta #og #gangster #gangsters #wiseguys #thesopranos #tonysoprano #orangejuice #goodfellas #gangland #firstworldproblems #truecrime #icons #ediefalco #bossshit #gangsta #swagger #lmfao #squadgoals #cosanostra #sopranos #jamesgandolfini #bosslife #mensfashion #boss #mafiachronicles #thegoat Una publicación compartida de Mafia Chronicles 🍊 (@mafiachronicles) el 2 Feb, 2018 a las 9:26 PST

Regina King, "Seven Seconds"

Sarah Paulson, "American Horror Story: Cult"

Congrats to #Emmys noms for Lead Actress, Limited Series/Movie! @MsSarahPaulson #michelledockery #ediefalco @ReginaKing @JessicaBiel and @LauraDern #Emmys70



See all the nominees at https://t.co/lBWRXyhMG5 pic.twitter.com/y29LkY3Pwg — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) 12 de julio de 2018

- Los cinco programas con más nominaciones:

"Juego de tronos" - 22

"Saturday Night Live" - 21

"Westworld" - 21

"The Handmaid's Tale" - 20

"The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" - 18

- Las cinco plataformas de televisión con más nominaciones:

Netflix: 112

HBO: 108

NBC: 78

FX Networks: 50

CBS: 34



