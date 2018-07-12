Los nominados a los premios Emmy; Netflix y HBO las plataformas favoritas

He aquí los nominados a las principales categorías de los premios Emmy, considerados los Oscar de la televisión, que se entregarán en una ceremonia en Los Ángeles el 17 de septiembre.
Y por primera vez en la historia, Netflix y HBO se convirtieron en las plataformas con más contenido nominado.
- Mejor serie dramática:
"The Americans"
"The Crown" de Netflix
"The Handmaid's Tale"
"Stranger Things" de Netflix
"This is Us"
"Westworld"
- Mejor comedia:
"Atlanta"
"Barry"
"black-ish"
"Curb Your Enthusiasm"
"GLOW" de Netflix
"The Marvelous Mrs Maisel"
"Silicon Valley"
"Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" de Netflix
- Mejor actor dramático:
Jason Bateman, "Ozark"
Sterling K. Brown, "This is Us"
Ed Harris, "Westworld"
Matthew Rhys, "The Americans"
Milo Ventimiglia, "This is Us"
Jeffrey Wright, "Westworld"
- Mejor actriz dramática:
Claire Foy, "The Crown"
Tatiana Maslany, "Orphan Black"
Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"
Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"
Keri Russell, "The Americans"
Evan Rachel Wood, "Westworld"
- Mejor actor de comedia:
Anthony Anderson, "black-ish"
Ted Danson, "The Good Place"
Larry David, "Curb Your Enthusiasm"
Donald Glover, "Atlanta"
Bill Hader, "Barry"
William H. Macy, "Shameless"
- Mejor actriz de comedia:
Pamela Adlon, "Better Things"
Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel"
Allison Janney, "Mom"
Issa Rae, "Insecure"
Tracee Ellis Ross, "black-ish"
Lily Tomlin, "Grace and Frankie"
- Mejor actor dramático de reparto:
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, "Juego de tronos"
Peter Dinklage, "Juego de tronos"
Joseph Fiennes, "The Handmaid's Tale"
David Harbour, "Stranger Things"
Mandy Patinkin, "Homeland"
Matt Smith, "The Crown"
- Mejor actriz de reparto dramático:
Alexis Bledel, "The Handmaid's Tale"
Millie Bobby Brown, "Stranger Things"
Ann Dowd, "The Handmaid's Tale"
Lena Headey, "Juego de tronos"
Vanessa Kirby, "The Crown"
Yvonne Strahovski, "The Handmaid's Tale"
- Mejor actor de reparto en comedia:
Louie Anderson, "Baskets"
Alec Baldwin, "Saturday Night Live"
Brian Tyree Henry, "Atlanta"
Tony Shalhoub, "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel"
Kenan Thompson, "Saturday Night Live"
Henry Winkler, "Barry"
- Mejor actriz de reparto en comedia:
Zazie Beetz, "Atlanta"
Aidy Bryant, "Saturday Night Live"
Betty Gilpin, "GLOW"
Leslie Jones, "Saturday Night Live"
Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live"
Laurie Metcalf, "Roseanne"
- Mejor miniserie
"The Alienist" de Netflix
"The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"
"Genius: Picasso"
"Godless" de Netflix
"Patrick Melrose"
- Mejor película para televisión:
"Fahrenheit 451"
"Flint"
"Paterno"
"The Tale"
"USS Callister (Black Mirror)"
- Mejor actor de miniserie o película para televisión:
Antonio Banderas, "Genius: Picasso"
Darren Criss, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"
Benedict Cumberbatch, "Patrick Melrose"
Jeff Daniels, "The Looming Tower"
John Legend, "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert"
Jesse Plemons, "USS Callister (Black Mirror)"
- Mejor actriz de miniserie o película para televisión:
Jessica Biel, "The Sinner"
Laura Dern, "The Tale"
Michelle Dockery, "Godless"
Edie Falco, "Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders"
Regina King, "Seven Seconds"
Sarah Paulson, "American Horror Story: Cult"
- Los cinco programas con más nominaciones:
"Saturday Night Live" - 21
"Westworld" - 21
"The Handmaid's Tale" - 20
"The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" - 18
- Las cinco plataformas de televisión con más nominaciones:
Netflix: 112
HBO: 108
NBC: 78
FX Networks: 50
CBS: 34