Los nominados a los premios Emmy; Netflix y HBO las plataformas favoritas

He aquí los nominados a las principales categorías de los premios Emmy, considerados los Oscar de la televisión, que se entregarán en una ceremonia en Los Ángeles el 17 de septiembre.

Y por primera vez en la historia, Netflix y HBO se convirtieron en las plataformas con más contenido nominado.

- Mejor serie dramática:

"The Americans"

"The Crown" de Netflix

"Juego de tronos"

"The Handmaid's Tale"

"Stranger Things" de Netflix

"This is Us"

"Westworld"

- Mejor comedia:

"Atlanta"

"Barry"

"black-ish"

"Curb Your Enthusiasm"

"GLOW" de Netflix

"The Marvelous Mrs Maisel"

"Silicon Valley"

"Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" de Netflix

- Mejor actor dramático:

Jason Bateman, "Ozark"

Sterling K. Brown, "This is Us"

Ed Harris, "Westworld"

Matthew Rhys, "The Americans"

Milo Ventimiglia, "This is Us"

Jeffrey Wright, "Westworld"

- Mejor actriz dramática:

Claire Foy, "The Crown"

Tatiana Maslany, "Orphan Black"

Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"

Keri Russell, "The Americans"

Evan Rachel Wood, "Westworld"

- Mejor actor de comedia:

Anthony Anderson, "black-ish"

Ted Danson, "The Good Place"

Larry David, "Curb Your Enthusiasm"

Donald Glover, "Atlanta"

Bill Hader, "Barry"

William H. Macy, "Shameless"

- Mejor actriz de comedia:

Pamela Adlon, "Better Things"

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel"

Allison Janney, "Mom"

Issa Rae, "Insecure"

Tracee Ellis Ross, "black-ish"

Lily Tomlin, "Grace and Frankie"

- Mejor actor dramático de reparto:

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, "Juego de tronos"

Peter Dinklage, "Juego de tronos"

Joseph Fiennes, "The Handmaid's Tale"

David Harbour, "Stranger Things"

Mandy Patinkin, "Homeland"

Matt Smith, "The Crown"





- Mejor actriz de reparto dramático:

Alexis Bledel, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Millie Bobby Brown, "Stranger Things"

Ann Dowd, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Lena Headey, "Juego de tronos"

Vanessa Kirby, "The Crown"

Yvonne Strahovski, "The Handmaid's Tale"





- Mejor actor de reparto en comedia:

Louie Anderson, "Baskets"

Alec Baldwin, "Saturday Night Live"

Brian Tyree Henry, "Atlanta"

Tony Shalhoub, "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel"

Kenan Thompson, "Saturday Night Live"

Henry Winkler, "Barry"





- Mejor actriz de reparto en comedia:

Zazie Beetz, "Atlanta"

Aidy Bryant, "Saturday Night Live"

Betty Gilpin, "GLOW"

Leslie Jones, "Saturday Night Live"

Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live"

Laurie Metcalf, "Roseanne"





- Mejor miniserie

"The Alienist" de Netflix

"The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"

"Genius: Picasso"

"Godless" de Netflix

"Patrick Melrose"

- Mejor película para televisión:

"Fahrenheit 451"

"Flint"

"Paterno"

"The Tale"

"USS Callister (Black Mirror)"





- Mejor actor de miniserie o película para televisión:

Antonio Banderas, "Genius: Picasso"

Darren Criss, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"

Benedict Cumberbatch, "Patrick Melrose"

Jeff Daniels, "The Looming Tower"

John Legend, "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert"

Jesse Plemons, "USS Callister (Black Mirror)"

- Mejor actriz de miniserie o película para televisión:

Jessica Biel, "The Sinner"

Laura Dern, "The Tale"

Michelle Dockery, "Godless"

Edie Falco, "Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders"

Regina King, "Seven Seconds"

Sarah Paulson, "American Horror Story: Cult"

- Los cinco programas con más nominaciones:

"Juego de tronos" - 22

"Saturday Night Live" - 21

"Westworld" - 21

"The Handmaid's Tale" - 20

"The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" - 18

- Las cinco plataformas de televisión con más nominaciones:

Netflix: 112

HBO: 108

NBC: 78

FX Networks: 50

CBS: 34



