Mujeres, las grandes ganadoras de los American Music Awards 2018

Las mujeres se impusieron en la 46 edición de los American Music Awards que se celebró esta noche en el Teatro Microsoft de Los Ángeles.
Taylor Swift se llevó la noche al ser ganadora del premio Artista del Año, mientras que Cardi B fue la Artista favorita de Rap/Hip-Hop.
Camila Cabello derrochó grandesa como Nueva artista del año y Carrie Underwood fue la Artista femenina favorita de Country.
Aquí está la lista completa de los ganadores:
Artista del año
Taylor Swift (GANADORA)
Drake
Imagine Dragons
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Artista favorito - Rap/Hip-Hop
Cardi B (GANADORA)
Drake
Post Malone
Nuevo artista del año
Camila Cabello (GANADORA)
Cardi B
Khalid
Dua Lipa
XXXTentacion
Álbum favorito - Pop/Rock
Taylor Swift, Reputation (GANADORA)
Drake, Scorpion
Ed Sheeran, Divide
Artista Pop/ Rock
Post Malone (GANADOR)
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Tour del Año
Taylor Swift (GANADORA)
Beyoncé and Jay-Z
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
U2
Artista masculino R&B/ Soul
Khalid (GANADOR)
Bruno Mars
The Weeknd
Mejor canción Pop/Rock
Camila Cabello "Havana (feat. Young Thug)" (GANADORA)
Drake, "God's Plan"
Ed Sheeran, "Perfect"
Artista femenina favorita - Country
Carrie Underwood (GANADORA)
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
Artista favorito - Adulto contemporáneo
Shawn Mendes (GANADOR)
Pink
Ed Sheeran
Dúo o grupo – Pop/Rock
Migos (GANADOR)
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
Álbum favorito - Soul/R&B
XXXTentacion, 17 (GANADOR)
Khalid, American Teen
SZA, CTRL
Artista masculino favorito - Country
Kane Brown (GANADOR)
Luke Bryan
Thomas Rhett