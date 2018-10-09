Celebridades

  / martes 9 de octubre de 2018

Mujeres, las grandes ganadoras de los American Music Awards 2018

Taylor Swift se llevó la noche al ser ganadora del premio Artista del Año, mientras que Cardi B fue la Artista favorita de Rap/Hip-Hop

Foto Especial

El Sol de México Online

Las mujeres se impusieron en la 46 edición de los American Music Awards que se celebró esta noche en el Teatro Microsoft de Los Ángeles.

Taylor Swift se llevó la noche al ser ganadora del premio Artista del Año, mientras que Cardi B fue la Artista favorita de Rap/Hip-Hop.

Camila Cabello derrochó grandesa como Nueva artista del año y Carrie Underwood fue la Artista femenina favorita de Country.

Aquí está la lista completa de los ganadores:

Artista del año

Taylor Swift (GANADORA)

Drake

Imagine Dragons

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Artista favorito - Rap/Hip-Hop

Cardi B (GANADORA)

Drake

Post Malone


Nuevo artista del año

Camila Cabello (GANADORA)

Cardi B

Khalid

Dua Lipa

XXXTentacion

Álbum favorito - Pop/Rock

​Taylor Swift, Reputation (GANADORA)

Drake, Scorpion

Ed Sheeran, Divide

Artista Pop/ Rock

Post Malone​ (GANADOR)

Drake

Ed Sheeran


Tour del Año

Taylor Swift (GANADORA)

Beyoncé and Jay-Z

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

U2

Artista masculino R&B/ Soul

Khalid (GANADOR)

Bruno Mars

The Weeknd


Mejor canción Pop/Rock

Camila Cabello "Havana (feat. Young Thug)" (GANADORA)

Drake, "God's Plan"

Ed Sheeran, "Perfect"

Artista femenina favorita - Country

Carrie Underwood (GANADORA)

Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris

Artista favorito - Adulto contemporáneo

Shawn Mendes (GANADOR)

Pink

Ed Sheeran


Dúo o grupo – Pop/Rock

Migos (GANADOR)

Imagine Dragons

Maroon 5

Álbum favorito - Soul/R&B

XXXTentacion, 17 (GANADOR)

Khalid, American Teen

SZA, CTRL

Artista masculino favorito - Country

Kane Brown (GANADOR)

Luke Bryan

Thomas Rhett



