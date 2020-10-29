Gossip

  jueves 29 de octubre de 2020

BTS, entre los nominados a los MAMA 2020

Debido a la pandemia la entrega será online; sin embargo, prometen un gran espectáculo para que todos los fans puedan disfrutarlo aún estando en casa

Foto: Especial

El Sol de México

En los últimos años, el K-Pop ha sido de los géneros que ha ganado terreno en todo el mundo, pues la combinación de música como electrónica, rap, rock, hip hop y R&B, además de su gran estilo de moda, logró impactar en los jóvenes, convirtiéndose en todo un fenómeno.

Si bien existen diversas entregas de premios, debemos destacar que hay una especialmente para reconocer a los artistas asiáticos, sobre todo a los de K-Pop. Se trata de los Mnet Asian Music Awards 2020 (MAMA), mismos que se llevarán a cabo el próximo 6 de diciembre en Corea.

Este jueves se reveló la lista de nominados en donde lideran BTS, BLACKPINK, TWICE y NCT.

Debido a la pandemia la entrega será online; sin embargo, los encargados del evento prometen un gran espectáculo para que todos los fans puedan disfrutarlo aún estando en casa.

Cabe destacar que si quieres apoyar a tus artistas favoritos, las votaciones comenzarán a partir de hoy 29 de octubre y finalizarán el 5 de diciembre, un día antes de la entrega de premios. Para emitir tu voto consulta AQUÍ .

Y sin más preámbulos te compartimos la lista completa de nominados a los MAMA 2020 ⬇️

Mejor Colaboración

  • J.Y. Park y Sunmi
  • Bol4 y Baekhyun
  • Sung Si Kyung y IU
  • IU y Suga de BTS
  • Zico y Rain

Mejor banda

  • DAY6
  • M.C the MAX
  • N-Flying
  • Leenalchi
  • Hyukoh

Mejor performance solista

  • Kang Daniel - "Who u are"
  • Sunmi - "Pporappippam"
  • Jessi - "Nunu nana"
  • Taemin - "Criminal"
  • HwaSa - "Maria"

Mejor performance de grupo femenino

  • BLACKPINK - "How you like that"
  • ITZY - "Wannabe"
  • TWICE - "More & more"
  • Red Velvet - "Psycho"
  • IZ*ONE - "Secret story of the swan"
  • OH MY GIRL - "Nonstop"

Mejor performance de grupo masculino

  • ATEEZ - "Inception"
  • EXO - "Obsession"
  • NCT 127 - "Kick it"
  • TXT - "Can't you see me?"
  • BTS - "Dynamite"
  • SEVENTEEN - "Left & right"

Mejor fandom

  • #ATEEZ
  • #BLACKPINK
  • #CRAVITY
  • #DAY6
  • #HyuKoh
  • #EXO
  • #GOT7
  • #ITZY
  • #MCND
  • #MCtheMAX
  • #NCT
  • #SecretNumber
  • #TXT
  • #TOO
  • #TREASURE
  • #TWICE
  • #Winner
  • #WooAh
  • #KangDaniel
  • #Giriboy
  • #Natty
  • #Noel
  • #Nuest
  • #DAVICHI
  • #RedVelvet
  • #MAMAMOO
  • #MONSTAX
  • #JYPark
  • #BTS
  • #YeriBaek
  • #Sunmi
  • #SEVENTEEN
  • #Cignature
  • #IU
  • #IZONE
  • #NFlying
  • #Yumdda
  • #Wei
  • #Weekli
  • #Leenalchi
  • #LeeHi
  • #JungSeungHwan
  • #Jessi
  • #ZICO
  • #Changmo
  • #Chungha
  • #Taemin
  • #Taeyeon

Canción del año

  • ATEEZ - "Inception"
  • BLACKPINK - "How you like that"
  • DAY6 - "Zombie"
  • EXO - "Obsession"
  • ITZY - "Wannabe"
  • M. C the MAX - "Bloom"
  • NCT 127 - "Kick it"
  • TXT - "Can't you see me?"
  • TWICE - "More and more"
  • WINNER - "Hold"
  • Gaho - "Start" OST de Itaewon class
  • Kang Daniel - "Who u are"
  • Giriboy feat. BIG Naughty- "Eun"
  • NOEL - "Late night"
  • NU'EST - "I'm in trouble"
  • DAVICHI - "Dear"
  • Red Velvet - "Psycho"
  • MAMAMOO - "Hip"
  • J. Y. Park feat Sunmi - "When we disco"
  • BTS - "Dynamite"
  • Yerin Baek - "Square"
  • Yerin Baek - "Here I am again" OST de Crash landing on you
  • Baekhyun - "Candy"
  • BOL4 feat. Baekhyun -"Leo"
  • Sandeul - "Slight tipsy" OST She is my type
  • Sunmi - "Pporappippam"
  • Sung Si Kyung y IU - "First winter"
  • SEVENTEEN - "Left & right"
  • IU - "Blueming"
  • IU feat. Suga de BTS - "Eight"
  • IZ*ONE - "Secret story of the swan"
  • N.Flying - "Oh really"
  • YUMDDA feat. Simon Dominic - "Amanda"
  • OH MY GIRL - "Nonstop"
  • Leenalchi - "Tiger is coming"
  • Lee Hi - "Holo"
  • Jung Seung Hwan - "My christmas wish"
  • Jessi - "Nunu nana"
  • JOY - "Introduce me a good person" OST Hospital playlist
  • Cho Jung Seok - "Aloha" OST Hospital playlist
  • ZICO feat. Rain - "Summer hate"
  • ZICO - "Any song"
  • Changmo - "Meteor"
  • Taemin - "Criminal"
  • Taeyeon - "Spark"
  • Hyukoh - "Help"
  • HwaSa - "Maria"

Artista del año

  • BLACKPINK
  • CRAVITY
  • EXO
  • GOT7
  • NCT
  • SECRET NUMBER
  • TOO
  • TREASURE
  • Woo! Ah!
  • Kang Daniel
  • Natty
  • Red Velvet
  • MONSTA X
  • J. Y. Park
  • BTS
  • Baekhyun
  • SEVENTEEN
  • Cignature
  • IU
  • IZ*ONE
  • WEi
  • Weekly
  • ZICO
  • Chungha
  • Taeyeon
  • Hwasa

Mejor grupo masculino

  • EXO
  • GOT7
  • NCT
  • MONSTA X
  • BTS
  • SEVENTEEN

Mejor grupo femenino

  • BLACKPINK
  • TWICE
  • Red Velvet
  • MAMAMOO
  • IZ*ONE
  • OH MY GIRL

Mejor artista masculino

  • Kang Daniel
  • J. Y. Park
  • Baekhyun
  • Zico
  • Taemin

Mejor artista femenino

  • Sunmi
  • IU
  • Chungha
  • Taeyeon
  • Hwasa


