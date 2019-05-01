Ellos son los ganadores de los Billboard Music Awards 2019

El canadiense Drake fue el máximo ganador de la noche con tres preseas: Mejor Artista, Mejor Artista Masculino y Mejor Álbum
/ miércoles 1 de mayo de 2019
Madonna estrenó su nuevo sencillo, Medellín, se trata de una colaboración con el reguetonero colombiano Maluma, tema que significa el primer corte de su nuevo material de estudio Madame X, que saldrá a la venta el 14 de junio.
A pesar de la expectativa que generó días antes con la publicación de algunos videos explicando el concepto de Madame X, los comentarios de los fans sobre el resultado de la dupla entre la Reina del Pop con el colombiano no fueron del todo positivos.
El reencuentro de los Jonas Brothers fue lo más esperado de la noche. Nick, Joe y Kevin incendiaron el escenario de los Billboard Awards
Kelly Clarkson hace lo suyo con un popurrí de éxitos, entre ellos una canción de Dua Lipa.
Taylor Swift inauguró los premios al interpretar su nueva canción "ME!", tema que lanzó junto a Brendon Urie, líder de la banda Panic! At The Disco.
Jonas Brothers
Khalid
Panic! At The Disco
Mariah Carey
BTS y Halsey
Halsey (en solitario)
Ciara
Dan + Shay
Tori Kelly
Paula Abdul
Además Maluma y Madonna se presentaron junto con su nuevo tema "Medellín".
Estos son todos los aspirantes a los premios de los Billboard Music Awards 2019:
TOP ARTIST
Cardi B
Drake
Ariana Grande
Post Malone
Travis Scott
TOP NEW ARTIST
Bazzi
Juice Wrld
Lil Baby
Dua Lipa
Ella Mai
TOP MALE ARTIST
Drake
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Ed Sheeran
XXXTENTACION
TOP FEMALE ARTIST
Cardi B
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Ella Mai
Taylor Swift
TOP DUO/GRUPO
BTS
Dan + Shay
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
Panic! At The Disco
TOP HOT 100 SONG
"I like it" – Cardi B, Bad Bunny y J Balvin
"Lucid Dreams" - Juice Wrld
"Girls like you" – Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B
"Better Now" – Post Malone
"Sicko Mode" – Travis Scott
TOP COLLABORATION
"I like it" – Cardi B, Bad Bunny y J Balvin
"Love Lies" – Khalid y Normani
"Girls like you" – Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B
"Happier" – Marshmello y Bastille
"Psucho" – Post Malone ft. Ty Dolla Sign
TOP HOT 100 ARTIST
Cardi B
Drake
Ariana Grande
Juice Wrld
Post Malone
TOP SELLING SONG
"I like it" – Cardi B, Bad Bunny y J Balvin
"In my feelings" – Drake
"Without Me" – Halsey
"Shallow" – Lady Gaga y Bradley Cooper
"Girls like you" – Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B
TOP SOCIAL ARTIST
BTS
EXO
GOT 7
Ariana Grande
Louis Tomlinson
BILLBOARD CHART ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Dan + Shay
Drake
Ariana Grande
Lady Gaga y Bradley Cooper
Dua Lipa
Top Billboard 200 Artist
Drake
Ariana Grande
Post Malone
Travis Scott
XXXTENTACION
Top Streaming Songs Artist
CardiB
Drake
Ariana Grande
Post Malone
XXXTENTACION
Top Song Sales Artist
Drake
Ariana Grande
Imagine Dragons
Lady Gaga
Post Malone
Top Radio Songs Artist
Cardi B
Drake
Ariana Grande
Maroon 5
Post Malone
Top Touring Artist
Beyoncé & JAY-Z
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
Taylor Swift
Justin Timberlake
Top R&B Artist
H.E.R.
Khalid
Ella Mai
The Weeknd
XXXTENTACION
Top R&B Male Artist
Khalid
The Weeknd
XXXTENTACION
Top R&B Female Artist
H.E.R.
Ella Mai
Queen Naija
Top R&B Tour
Beyoncé & JAY-Z
Childish Gambino
Bruno Mars
Top Rap Artist
Cardi B
Drake
Juice WRLD
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Top Rap Male Artist
Drake
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Top Rap Female Artist
Cardi B
City Girls
Nicki Minaj
Top Rap Tour
Beyoncé & JAY-Z
Drake
Travis Scott
Top Country Artist
Jason Aldean
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Top Country Male Artist
Jason Aldean
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Top Country Female Artist
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Top Country Duo/Group Artist
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
Top Country Tour
Luke Bryan
Kenny Chesney
Shania Twain
Top Rock Artist
Imagine Dragons
lovelytheband
Panic! At The Disco
Queen
twenty one pilots
Top Rock Tour
Elton John
The Rolling Stones
U2
Top Latin Artist
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
Romeo Santos
Top Dance/Electronic Artist
Calvin Harris
Kygo
Marshmello
ODESZA
The Chainsmokers
Top Christian Artist
Cory Asbury
Lauren Daigle
for KING & COUNTRY
Hillsong Worship
MercyMe
Top Gospel Artist
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Tori Kelly
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Marvin Sapp
Top Billboard 200 Album
Cardi B “Invasion of Privacy”
Drake “Scorpion”
Post Malone “beerbongs & bentleys"
Travis Scott “ASTROWORLD”
XXXTENTACION “?”
Top Soundtrack
“13 Reasons Why: Season 2”
“A Star is Born”
“Bohemian Rhapsody”
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”
“The Greatest Showman”
Top R&B Album
Ella Mai “Ella Mai”
H.E.R. “H.E.R.”
Khalid “American Teen”
The Weeknd “My Dear Melancholy,”
XXXTENTACION “17”
Top Rap Album
Cardi B “Invasion of Privacy”
Drake “Scorpion”
Post Malone “beerbongs & bentleys"
Travis Scott “ASTROWORLD”
XXXTENTACION “?”
Top Country Album
Jason Aldean “Rearview Town”
Kane Brown “Kane Brown”
Luke Combs “This One’s For You”
Dan + Shay “Dan + Shay”
Carrie Underwood “Cry Pretty”
Top Rock Album
Dave Matthews Band “Come Tomorrow”
Imagine Dragons “Origins”
Mumford & Sons “Delta”
Panic! At This Disco “Pray For The Wicked”
twenty one pilots “Trench”
Top Latin Album
Anuel AA “Real Hasta la Muerte”
Bad Bunny “X 100PRE”
J Balvin “Vibras”
Maluma “F.A.M.E.”
Ozuna “Aura”
Top Dance/Electronic Album
Clean Bandit “What Is Love?”
David Guetta “7”
Kygo “Kids in Love”
Major Lazer “Major Lazer Essentials”
The Chainsmokers “Sick Boy”
Top Christian Album
Cory Asbury “Reckless Love”
Lauren Daigle “Look Up Child”
for KING & COUNTRY “Burn The Ships”
Hillsong Worship “There Is More”
Zach Williams “Chain Breaker”
Top Gospel Album
Snoop Dogg & Various Artists "Snoop Dogg Presents Bible of Love"
Aretha Franklin "Gospel Greats"
Koryn Hawthorne "Unstoppable"
Tori Kelly "Hiding Place"
Jonathan McReynolds "Make Room"
Top Hot 100 Song
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin "I Like It"
Juice WRLD "Lucid Dreams"
Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B "Girls Like You"
Post Malone "Better Now"
Travis Scott "SICKO MODE"
Top Streaming Song (Audio)
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin "I Like It"
Juice WRLD "Lucid Dreams"
Post Malone "Better Now"
Travis Scott "SICKO MODE"
XXXTENTACION "SAD!"
Top Streaming Song (Video)
Drake "In My Feelings"
Juice WRLD "Lucid Dreams"
Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B "Girls Like You"
Travis Scott "SICKO MODE"
XXXTENTACION "SAD!"
Top Radio Song
Khalid & Normani "Love Lies"
Post Malone "Better Now"
Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B "Girls Like You"
Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line "Meant to Be"
Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey "The Middle"
Top R&B Song
DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper & Quavo "No Brainer"
Ella Mai "Boo’d Up"
Ella Mai "Trip"
Khalid "Better"
Lil Dicky ft. Chris Brown "Freaky Friday"
Top Rap Song
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin "I Like It"
Drake "In My Feelings"
Juice WRLD "Lucid Dreams"
Post Malone "Better Now"
Travis Scott "SICKO MODE"
Top Country Song
Kane Brown "Heaven"
Luke Combs "She Got the Best of Me"
Dan + Shay "Speechless"
Dan + Shay "Tequila"
Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line "Meant to Be"
Top Rock Song
Foster The People "Sit Next to Me"
Imagine Dragons "Natural"
Imagine Dragons "Whatever It Takes"
lovelytheband "broken"
Panic! At The Disco "High Hopes"
Top Latin Song
Bad Bunny ft. Drake "Mia"
Daddy Yankee "Dura"
DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B "Taki Taki"
Nicky Jam & J Balvin "X"
Casper Magico, Nio Garcia, Darell, Nicky Jam, Bad Bunny & Ozuna "Te Boté"
Top Dance/Electronic Song
DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B "Taki Taki"
Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa "One Kiss"
Marshmello & Bastille "Happier"
Tiësto & Dzeko ft. Preme & Post Malone "Jackie Chan"
Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey "The Middle"
Top Christian Song
Cory Asbury "Reckless Love"
Lauren Daigle "You Say"
for KING & COUNTRY "joy."
Hillsong Worship "Who You Say I Am"
Tauren Wells "Known"
Top Gospel Song
Todd Dulaney "Your Great Name"
Koryn Hawthorne "Won’t He Do It"
Tori Kelly ft. Kirk Franklin "Never Alone"
Jason Nelson "Forever"
Brian Courtney Wilson "A Great Work"
Este miércoles se llevan a cabo los Billboard Music Awards 2019, también conocidos como los BBMAs.
Esta edición, en el Gran Garden Arena de Las Vegas, está bajo la conducción de la cantante Kelly Clarkson.
La gala promete ser una verdadera noche de estrellas con la presencia de figuras como los Jonas Brothers, Taylor Swift, BTS, y Madonna junto al reggaetonero colombiano Maluma.