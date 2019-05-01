Ellos son los ganadores de los Billboard Music Awards 2019

TOP HOT 100 SONG

"I like it" – Cardi B, Bad Bunny y J Balvin

"Lucid Dreams" - Juice Wrld

"Girls like you" – Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B

"Better Now" – Post Malone

"Sicko Mode" – Travis Scott

TOP COLLABORATION

"I like it" – Cardi B, Bad Bunny y J Balvin

"Love Lies" – Khalid y Normani

"Girls like you" – Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B

"Happier" – Marshmello y Bastille

"Psucho" – Post Malone ft. Ty Dolla Sign



TOP HOT 100 ARTIST

Cardi B

Drake

Ariana Grande

Juice Wrld

Post Malone



TOP SELLING SONG

"I like it" – Cardi B, Bad Bunny y J Balvin

"In my feelings" – Drake

"Without Me" – Halsey

"Shallow" – Lady Gaga y Bradley Cooper

"Girls like you" – Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B

TOP SOCIAL ARTIST

BTS

EXO

GOT 7

Ariana Grande

Louis Tomlinson



BILLBOARD CHART ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Dan + Shay

Drake

Ariana Grande

Lady Gaga y Bradley Cooper

Dua Lipa



Top Billboard 200 Artist

Drake

Ariana Grande

Post Malone

Travis Scott

XXXTENTACION

Top Streaming Songs Artist

​CardiB

Drake

Ariana Grande

Post Malone

XXXTENTACION