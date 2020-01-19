En

Vivo
Gossip

  / domingo 19 de enero de 2020

Ellos son los ganadores de los premios SAG 2020

Foto Reuters | AFP

Estos premios son un termómetro importante para el Oscar


hace 1 hora
Mejor elenco de película
hace 1 hora
Mejor actriz
hace 1 hora
Mejor actor
hace 2 horas
Mejor actor en mini serie
hace 2 horas
Mejor actuación en conjunto en drama
hace 1 hora
Mejor elenco de película

Parásitos


hace 1 hora
Mejor actriz

Renée Zellweger por Judy


hace 1 hora
Mejor actor

Joaquin Phoenix por Joker


hace 2 horas
Mejor actor en mini serie

Sam Rockwell por Fosse/Verdon


hace 2 horas
Mejor actuación en conjunto en drama

The Crown


hace 2 horas
Mejor actor en serie de drama

Peter Dinklage por su actuación en Game of Thrones de HBO

hace 2 horas
Rinden emotivo homenaje a Robert De Niro




hace 2 horas
Mejor actriz en serie de drama

Jennifer Aniston por The Morning Show

hace 3 horas
Mejor actriz en mini serie

Michelle Williams por Fosse/Verdon

hace 3 horas
Mejor actor de reparto

Brad Pitt por su actuación en Había una vez en Hollywood


hace 3 horas
Mejor actriz de reparto

Laura Dern por Historia de un matrimonio de Netflix


hace 3 horas
Mejor elenco

The Marvelous Ms Maiseel de Amazon Prime Video


hace 3 horas
Mejor actriz en televisión

Phoebe Waller-Bridge por Fleabag de Amazon Prime Video

hace 3 horas
Estrellas brillan en la alfombra roja




hace 4 horas
Ellos son los nominados a los premios SAG 2020

CATEGORÍAS CINE

Mejor elenco

Bombshell

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Mejor actriz

Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story

Cynthia Erivo - Harriet

Lupita Nyong’o - Us

Renée Zellweger - Judy

Charlize Theron - Bombshell

Mejor actor

Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver - Marriage Story

Christian Bale - Ford vs Ferrari

Taron Egerton - Rocketman

Joaquin Phoenix - Joker

Mejor actriz de reparto

Margot Robbe - Bombshell

Scarlett Johansson - Jojo Rabbit

Jennifer Lopez - Hustlers

Laura Dern - Marriage Story

Nicole Kidman - Bombshell

Mejor actor de reparto

Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Al Pacino - The Irishman

Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Jamie Foxx - Just Mercy

Joe Pesci - The Irishman

Elenco de dobles de riesgo

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Avengers: Endgame

Ford vs Ferrari

The Irishman

CATEGORÍAS TELEVISIÓN

Actor miniserie

Mahershala Ali - True Detective

Russell Crowe - The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris - Chernobyl

Jharrel Jerome - When They See Us

Sam Rockwell - Fosse/Verdon

Actriz miniserie

Patricia Arquette - The Act

Toni Collette - Unbelievable

Joey King - The Act

Emily Watson - Chernobyl

Michelle Williams - Fosse/Verdon

Actor serie de drama

Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us

Steve Carell - The Morning Show

Billy Crudup - The Morning Show

Peter Dinklage - Game of Thrones

David Harbour - Stranger Things

Actriz serie de drama

Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show

Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown

Olivia Colman - The Crown

Jodie Comer - Killing Eve

Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid’s Tale

Actor serie de comedia

Alan Arkin - The Kominsky Method

Michael Douglas - The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader - Barry

Andrew Scott - Fleabag

Tony Shalhoub - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Actriz serie comedia

Christina Applegate - Dead to Me

Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Catherine O’Hara - Schitt’s Creek

Phoebe Waller-Bridge - Fleabag

Elenco serie de drama

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

Elenco serie comedia

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt’s Creek

Elenco de dobles

Game of Thrones

GLOW

Stranger Things

The Walking Dead

Watchmen

hace 4 horas
¿Dónde y a qué hora ver los premios SAG?

La ceremonia se transmitirá en vivo por TNT y TBS a partir de las 8 de la noche

Por Izzi el canal de TNT es el 610, por Sky el canal de TNT es el 0221 y por Dish el canal de TNT es el 370.

hace 4 horas
"El escándalo" lidera nominaciones a los premios actorales SAG

Andrew Marszal | AFP

"El escándalo", un filme que gira alrededor de un caso de acoso sexual en el canal conservador Fox News, se llevó el mayor número de nominaciones a los premios del sindicato de actores de Estados Unidos, los SAG, un termómetro importante para el Oscar.

El drama de la era #MeToo del estudio Lionsgate (en inglés "Bombshell") garantizó nominaciones para el elenco en pleno -el mayor galardón de la noche-, así como individuales para Charlize Theron --que interpretó a la expresentadora Megyn Kelly, acosada por el cofundador del canal Roger Ailes-- y para Nicole Kidman y Margo Robbie en sus roles de reparto.

Le siguen, con tres nominaciones, la desgarradora "Historia de un matrimonio", la épica cinta de gángsters "El irlandés" -ambas de Netflix- y la oda de Quentin Tarantino "Había una vez en Hollywood".

Sorprendió que "Historia de un matrimonio", que el lunes lideró las nominaciones a los Globos de Oro y consiguió destaques para Scarlett Johansson y Adam Driver, quedó fuera de la categoría de mejor elenco.

Lee más aquí ⬇

Másnoticias