Ellos son los nominados en premios Emmy 2020 en las principales categorías

Ellos los nominados a las principales categorías de los 72° premios Emmy, considerados los Óscar de la televisión, que se entregarán el 20 de septiembre en una ceremonia virtual a causa de la pandemia del nuevo coronavirus.
Mejor serie dramática
- "Better Call Saul"
- "The Crown"
- "The Handmaid's Tale"
- "Killing Eve"
- "The Mandalorian"
- "Ozark"
- "Stranger Things"
- "Succession"
Mejor comedia
- "Curb Your Enthusiasm"
- "Dead to Me"
- "The Good Place"
- "Insecure"
- "The Kominsky Method"
- "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel"
- "Schitt's Creek"
- "What We Do In the Shadows"
Mejor actor dramático
- Jason Bateman, "Ozark"
- Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"
- Steve Carell, "The Morning Show"
- Brian Cox, "Succession"
- Billy Porter, "Pose"
- Jeremy Strong, "Succession"
Mejor actriz dramática
- Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"
- Olivia Colman, "The Crown"
- Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"
- Laura Linney, "Ozark"
- Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"
- Zendaya, "Euphoria"
Mejor actor de comedia
- Anthony Anderson, "black-ish"
- Don Cheadle, "Black Monday"
- Ted Danson, "The Good Place"
- Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"
- Eugene Levy, "Schitt's Creek"
- Ramy Youssef, "Ramy"
Mejor actriz de comedia
- Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me"
- Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
- Linda Cardellini, "Dead to Me"
- Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek"
- Issa Rae, "Insecure"
- Tracee Ellis Ross, "black-ish"
Mejor actor secundario de serie dramática
- Nicholas Braun, "Succession"
- Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"
- Kieran Culkin, "Succession"
- Mark Duplass, "The Morning Show"
- Giancarlo Esposito, "Better Call Saul"
- Matthew Macfadyen, "Succession"
- Bradley Whitford, "The Handmaid's Tale"
- Jeffrey Wright, "Westworld"
Mejor actriz secundaria de serie dramática
- Helena Bonham Carter, "The Crown"
- Laura Dern, "Big Little Lies"
- Julia Garner, "Ozark"
- Thandie Newton, "Westworld"
- Fiona Shaw, "Killing Eve"
- Sarah Snook, "Succession"
- Meryl Streep, "Big Little Lies"
- Samira Wiley, "The Handmaid's Tale"
Mejor actor secundario de comedia
- Mahershala Ali, "Ramy"
- Alan Arkin, "The Kominsky Method"
- Andre Braugher, "Brooklyn Nine-Nine"
- Sterling K. Brown, "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel"
- William Jackson Harper, "The Good Place"
- Daniel Levy, "Schitt's Creek"
- Tony Shalhoub, "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel"
- Kenan Thompson, "Saturday Night Live"
Mejor actriz secundaria de comedia
- Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel"
- D'Arcy Carden, "The Good Place"
- Betty Gilpin, "GLOW"
- Marin Hinkle, "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel"
- Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live"
- Annie Murphy, "Schitt's Creek"
- Yvonne Orji, "Insecure"
- Cecily Strong, "Saturday Night Live"
Mejor miniserie
- "Little Fires Everywhere"
- "Mrs America"
- "Unbelievable"
- "Unorthodox"
- "Watchmen"
Mejor actor de miniserie o película para televisión
- Jeremy Irons, "Watchmen"
- Hugh Jackman, "Bad Education"
- Paul Mescal, "Normal People"
- Jeremy Pope, "Hollywood"
- Mark Ruffalo, "I Know This Much Is True"
Mejor actriz de miniserie o película para televisión
- Cate Blanchett, "Mrs America"
- Shira Haas, "Unorthodox"
- Regina King, "Watchmen"
- Octavia Spencer, "Self Made"
- Kerry Washington, "Little Fires Everywhere"
Programas con más nominaciones
- "Watchmen" - 26
- "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" - 20
- "Ozark" - 18
- "Succession" - 18
- "The Mandalorian" - 15
- "Schitt's Creek" - 15
- "Saturday Night Live" - 15
- "The Crown" - 13
Plataformas con más nominaciones
- Netflix: 160
- HBO: 107
- NBC: 47
- ABC: 36
- FX: 33