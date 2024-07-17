Shōgun es la gran favorita para la próxima entrega del Emmy

La serie Shōgun fue nominada en 25 categorías para la 76 edición de los premios Emmy, que reconocen lo mejor de las producciones televisivas y de streaming; se convirtió así en la producción con mayor número de nominaciones, seguida de The Bear, con 23.

Le siguen Only Murders in the Building y True Detective, con 21 y 19 nominaciones, respectivamente, anunció este miércoles la Academia de la Televisión de Estados Unidos. La ceremonia se transmitirá el 15 de septiembre por ABC y en la plataforma Hulu al día siguiente.

Shōgun está basada en la novela de James Clavell, y ambientada en el Japón del año 1600, en los albores de una guerra civil que marcará un siglo. Según notas de producción, en la trama "Lord Yoshii Toranaga lucha por su vida mientras sus enemigos en el Consejo de Regentes se unen contra él”.

Cuando el capitán inglés John Blackthorne arriba a la costa en su barco, los secretos que él conoce podrían ayudar a Toranaga.

“Los destinos de Toranaga y Blackthorne están inextricablemente ligados a su traductora, Toda Mariko, una misteriosa noble cristiana y la última de un linaje caído en desgracia”, agrega la sinopsis.

La última temporada de The Crown, así como las series Fallout, The Gilded Age, The Morning Show, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Slow Horses, y 3 Body Problem, también están nominadas como Serie de drama.

Idris Elba (Hijack), Donald Glover (Mr. & Mrs. Smith), Walton Goggins (Fallout), Gary Oldman (Slow Horses), Hiroyuki Sanada (Shōgun) y Dominic West (The Crown), son los nominados como Actor principal en serie dramática, mientras que las actrices que compiten en esa categoría son Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show), Carrie Coon (The Gilded Age, Maya Erskine (Mr. and Mrs. Smith), Anna Sawai (Shōgun), Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show), e Imelda Staunton por su participación en The Crown.

En la categoría de Serie limitada aparecen Baby Reindeer, Fargo, Ripley, Lessons In Chemistry y True Detective: Night Country, serie por la que también fue nominada su protagonista, Jodie Foster, en la categoría de Mejor actriz en serie limitada, junto a la colombiana Sofía Vergara por Griselda, Naomi Watts, por Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, Brie Larson por Lessons In Chemistry, y Juno Temple por Fargo.

The Bear, Hacks, Abbott Elementary, Reservation Dogs, y Only Murders in the Building, Curb Your Enthusiasm, What We Do in the Shadows y Palm Royale son las nominadas a Mejor serie de comedia.

Para Mejor actor de comedia, los nominados son Matt Berry por What we do in the shadows, Larry David por Curb Your Enthusiasm -el escritor y comediante que vuelve a hacer dupla con Jerry Seinfield, luego de que ambos crearon la serie Seifield en 1989-, Steve Martin por Only Murders In The Building, Jeremy Allen White por The Bear y D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai por Reservation Dogs.

Como Mejor actriz de comedia compiten Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), Ayo Edebiri (The Bear), Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building), Maya Rudolph (Loot), Jean Smart (Hacks) y Kristen Wiig (Palm Royale).

Lista de nomiados al Emmy en las principales categorías

Actor principal en serie dramática

Idris Elba (“Hijack”)

Donald Glover (“Mr. & Mrs. Smith”)

Walton Goggins (“Fallout”)

Gary Oldman (“Slow Horses”)

Hiroyuki Sanada (“Shōgun”)

Dominic West (“The Crown”)

Actriz principal en serie dramática

Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”)

Carrie Coon (“The Gilded Age”)

Maya Erskine (“Mr. and Mrs. Smith”)

Anna Sawai (“Shōgun”)

Imelda Staunton (“The Crown”)

Reese Witherspoon (“The Morning Show”)

Serie de drama

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“Fallout” (Prime Video)

“The Gilded Age” (Max)

“The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)

“Mr. and Mrs. Smith” (Prime Video)

“Shōgun” (FX)

“Slow Horses” (Apple TV+)

“3 Body Problem” (Netflix)

Actor en serie de comedia

Matt Berry (“What We Do in the Shadows”)

Larry David (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”)

Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”)

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (“Reservation Dogs”)

Actriz en serie de Comedia

Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”)

Ayo Edebiri (“The Bear”)

Selena Gomez (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Maya Rudolph (“Loot”)

Jean Smart (“Hacks”)

Kristen Wiig (“Palm Royale”)

Mejor serie de comedia

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“The Bear” (FX)

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (Max)

“Hacks” (Max)

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

“Palm Royale” (Apple TV+)

“Reservation Dogs” (FX)

“What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Actor en serie limitada o película para tv

Matt Bomer (“Fellow Travelers”)

Richard Gadd (“Baby Reindeer”)

Jon Hamm (“Fargo”)

Tom Hollander — “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”

Andrew Scott (“Ripley”)

Actriz en serie limitada o película para tv

Jodie Foster (“True Detective: Night Country”)

Brie Larson (“Lessons in Chemistry”)

Juno Temple (“Fargo”)

Sofia Vergara (“Griselda”)

Naomi Watts (“Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”)

Serie limitada o de antología

“Baby Reindeer” (Netflix)

“Fargo” (FX)

“Lessons in Chemistry” (Apple TV+)

“Ripley” (Netflix)

“True Detective: Night Country” (Max)

