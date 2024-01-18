Gossip

  / jueves 18 de enero de 2024

BAFTA 2024: Lista de nominados a lo mejor de la academia británica

Conoce qué cintas están nominadas y cuándo podrás ver los premios BAFTA 2024

Cillian Murphy de Oppenheimer y Emma Stone, de Poor Things, las dos cintas más nominadas. Foto: @oppenheimermoviey @emmstone

El Sol de México

Este jueves se anunció la lista de nominados a los Premios BAFTA 2024, y una de las cintas que domina es “Oppenheimer”, de Christopher Nolan con 13 nominaciones entre ellas Mejor Película, director y actor.

Tras ella se situó con 11 la británica "Poor things", de Yorgos Lanthimos, mientras que la última obra de Martin Scorsese, "Killers of the Flower Moon", y la inquietante "The Zone of Interest", de Jonatahan Glazer, se llevaron nueve candidaturas cada una para unos galardones que se entregarán el próximo 18 de febrero.

Mejor pelicula

  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • The Holdovers
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things


Mejor película británica

  • All of Us Strangers
  • How to Have Sex
  • Napoleon
  • The Old Oak
  • Poor Things
  • Rye Lane
  • Saltburn
  • Scrapper
  • Wonka
  • The Zone of Interest


Mejor debut de un escritor, director o productor británico

  • Blue Bag Life – Lisa Selby, Rebecca Lloyd-Evans, Alex Fry
  • Bobi Wine: The People’s President – Christopher Sharp
  • Earth Mama – Savanah Leaf, Shirley O’Connor, Medb Riordan
  • How to Have Sex – Molly Manning Walker
  • Is There Anybody Out There? – Ella Glendining


Mejor película no en idioma inglés

  • 20 Days in Mariupol
  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • Past Lives
  • Society of the Snow
  • The Zone of Interest



Mejor documental

  • 20 Days in Mariupol
  • American Symphony
  • Beyond Utopia
  • Still: A Michael J Fox Movie
  • Wham!


Mejor película animada

  • The Boy and the Heron
  • Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
  • Elemental
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Mejor director

  • Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers
  • Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
  • Alexander Payne, The Holdovers
  • Bradley Cooper, Maestro
  • Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
  • Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest


Mejor guión original

  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • Barbie
  • The Holdovers
  • Maestro
  • Past Lives


Mejor guión adaptado

  • All of Us Strangers
  • American Fiction
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • The Zone of Interest


Mejor actriz principal

  • Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
  • Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
  • Carey Mulligan, Maestro
  • Vivian Oparah, Rye Lane
  • Margot Robbie, Barbie
  • Emma Stone, Poor Things

Mejor actor protagonista

  • Bradley Cooper, Maestro
  • Colman Domingo, Rustin
  • Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
  • Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
  • Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
  • Teo Yoo, Past Lives


Mejor actriz de soporte

  • Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
  • Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
  • Claire Foy, All of Us Strangers
  • Sandra Hüller, The Zone of Interest
  • Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
  • Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers


Mejor actor de reparto

  • Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer
  • Jacob Elordi, Saltburn
  • Ryan Gosling, Barbie
  • Paul Mescal, All of Us Strangers
  • Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers


Mejor casting

  • All of Us Strangers
  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • The Holdovers
  • How to Have Sex
  • Killers of the Flower Moon

Mejor cinematografía

  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • The Zone of Interest


Mejor edición

  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • The Zone of Interest


Mejor diseño de vestuario

  • Barbie
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Napoleon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things


Mejor maquillaje y peinado

  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Maestro
  • Napoleon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

Mejor original score

  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • Saltburn
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse


Mejor diseño de producción

  • Barbie
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • The Zone of Interest


Mejor sonido

  • Ferrari
  • Maestro
  • Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
  • Oppenheimer
  • The Zone of Interest


Mejores efectos visuales

  • The Creator
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
  • Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
  • Napoleon
  • Poor Things

Mejor corto de animación británico

  • Crab Day
  • Visible Mending
  • Wild Summon

Mejor cortometraje británico

  • Fiesta de las Bofetadas
  • Gorka
  • Medusas y Langostas
  • Un día tan bonito
  • Amarillo


Premio EE Rising Star (votado por el público)

  • Festival of Slaps
  • Gorka
  • Jellyfish and Lobster
  • Such a Lovely Day
  • Yellow
  • Premio EE Rising Star (votado por el público)
  • Phoebe Dynevor
  • Ayo Edebiri
  • Jacob Elordi
  • Mia McKenna-Bruce
  • Sophie Wilde

¿Cuándo son los premios BAFTA?

Los BAFTA 2024 se realizarán el próximo 18 de febrero.

➡️ Únete al canal de El Sol de México en WhatsApp para no perderte la información más importante

¿Dónde ver los premios?

Los premios BAFTA se transmitirán a nivel mundial en la cadena británica BBC y a través de las cuentas oficiales de @BAFTA en Instagram, Twitter y Facebook.

Este jueves se anunció la lista de nominados a los Premios BAFTA 2024, y una de las cintas que domina es “Oppenheimer”, de Christopher Nolan con 13 nominaciones entre ellas Mejor Película, director y actor.

Tras ella se situó con 11 la británica "Poor things", de Yorgos Lanthimos, mientras que la última obra de Martin Scorsese, "Killers of the Flower Moon", y la inquietante "The Zone of Interest", de Jonatahan Glazer, se llevaron nueve candidaturas cada una para unos galardones que se entregarán el próximo 18 de febrero.

Mejor pelicula

  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • The Holdovers
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things


Mejor película británica

  • All of Us Strangers
  • How to Have Sex
  • Napoleon
  • The Old Oak
  • Poor Things
  • Rye Lane
  • Saltburn
  • Scrapper
  • Wonka
  • The Zone of Interest


Mejor debut de un escritor, director o productor británico

  • Blue Bag Life – Lisa Selby, Rebecca Lloyd-Evans, Alex Fry
  • Bobi Wine: The People’s President – Christopher Sharp
  • Earth Mama – Savanah Leaf, Shirley O’Connor, Medb Riordan
  • How to Have Sex – Molly Manning Walker
  • Is There Anybody Out There? – Ella Glendining


Mejor película no en idioma inglés

  • 20 Days in Mariupol
  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • Past Lives
  • Society of the Snow
  • The Zone of Interest



Mejor documental

  • 20 Days in Mariupol
  • American Symphony
  • Beyond Utopia
  • Still: A Michael J Fox Movie
  • Wham!


Mejor película animada

  • The Boy and the Heron
  • Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
  • Elemental
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Mejor director

  • Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers
  • Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
  • Alexander Payne, The Holdovers
  • Bradley Cooper, Maestro
  • Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
  • Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest


Mejor guión original

  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • Barbie
  • The Holdovers
  • Maestro
  • Past Lives


Mejor guión adaptado

  • All of Us Strangers
  • American Fiction
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • The Zone of Interest


Mejor actriz principal

  • Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
  • Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
  • Carey Mulligan, Maestro
  • Vivian Oparah, Rye Lane
  • Margot Robbie, Barbie
  • Emma Stone, Poor Things

Mejor actor protagonista

  • Bradley Cooper, Maestro
  • Colman Domingo, Rustin
  • Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
  • Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
  • Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
  • Teo Yoo, Past Lives


Mejor actriz de soporte

  • Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
  • Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
  • Claire Foy, All of Us Strangers
  • Sandra Hüller, The Zone of Interest
  • Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
  • Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers


Mejor actor de reparto

  • Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer
  • Jacob Elordi, Saltburn
  • Ryan Gosling, Barbie
  • Paul Mescal, All of Us Strangers
  • Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers


Mejor casting

  • All of Us Strangers
  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • The Holdovers
  • How to Have Sex
  • Killers of the Flower Moon

Mejor cinematografía

  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • The Zone of Interest


Mejor edición

  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • The Zone of Interest


Mejor diseño de vestuario

  • Barbie
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Napoleon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things


Mejor maquillaje y peinado

  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Maestro
  • Napoleon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

Mejor original score

  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • Saltburn
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse


Mejor diseño de producción

  • Barbie
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • The Zone of Interest


Mejor sonido

  • Ferrari
  • Maestro
  • Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
  • Oppenheimer
  • The Zone of Interest


Mejores efectos visuales

  • The Creator
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
  • Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
  • Napoleon
  • Poor Things

Mejor corto de animación británico

  • Crab Day
  • Visible Mending
  • Wild Summon

Mejor cortometraje británico

  • Fiesta de las Bofetadas
  • Gorka
  • Medusas y Langostas
  • Un día tan bonito
  • Amarillo


Premio EE Rising Star (votado por el público)

  • Festival of Slaps
  • Gorka
  • Jellyfish and Lobster
  • Such a Lovely Day
  • Yellow
  • Premio EE Rising Star (votado por el público)
  • Phoebe Dynevor
  • Ayo Edebiri
  • Jacob Elordi
  • Mia McKenna-Bruce
  • Sophie Wilde

¿Cuándo son los premios BAFTA?

Los BAFTA 2024 se realizarán el próximo 18 de febrero.

➡️ Únete al canal de El Sol de México en WhatsApp para no perderte la información más importante

¿Dónde ver los premios?

Los premios BAFTA se transmitirán a nivel mundial en la cadena británica BBC y a través de las cuentas oficiales de @BAFTA en Instagram, Twitter y Facebook.

Play Kiosko - El Sol de México | Noticias, Deportes, Gossip, Columnas

Másnoticias

Justicia

Detienen a Raymundo Carbajal, exalcalde de Toluca, acusado de secuestro exprés

Según el comunicado, el Raymundo Carbajal será trasladado al Estado de México

Sociedad

Propone AMLO desaparecer organismos autónomos para paquete de reformas

El presidente López Obrador agregó que dichos organismos autónomos fueron hechos para "proteger a particulares y afectar el interés público”

Mundo

Capturan a dos sujetos relacionados con asesinato de fiscal en Ecuador

El asesinato del fiscal Suárez fue perpetrado el miércoles en la ciudad costera de Guayaquil en medio del estado de excepción

Sociedad

Crimen asedia a San Juan de los Lagos a días de la fiesta patronal

Suman cinco enfrentamientos en las inmediaciones del segundo destino de turismo religioso más importante

CDMX

Vecinos de Observatorio temen nuevo colapso en obra del Tren Interurbano

Afectados por las obras aseguran que no hay medidas para proteger a las personas que viven o transitan por la zona

CDMX

Adultas mayores en CDMX ganan menos que los hombres

Las adultas mayores ganan aproximadamente 31 por ciento menos al mes que los hombres de la misma edad, especialistas opinan que el problema se debe a la imposición de roles de género