BAFTA 2024: Lista de nominados a lo mejor de la academia británica

Este jueves se anunció la lista de nominados a los Premios BAFTA 2024, y una de las cintas que domina es “Oppenheimer”, de Christopher Nolan con 13 nominaciones entre ellas Mejor Película, director y actor.

Tras ella se situó con 11 la británica "Poor things", de Yorgos Lanthimos, mientras que la última obra de Martin Scorsese, "Killers of the Flower Moon", y la inquietante "The Zone of Interest", de Jonatahan Glazer, se llevaron nueve candidaturas cada una para unos galardones que se entregarán el próximo 18 de febrero.

Mejor pelicula

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things





Mejor película británica

All of Us Strangers

How to Have Sex

Napoleon

The Old Oak

Poor Things

Rye Lane

Saltburn

Scrapper

Wonka

The Zone of Interest





Mejor debut de un escritor, director o productor británico

Blue Bag Life – Lisa Selby, Rebecca Lloyd-Evans, Alex Fry

Bobi Wine: The People’s President – Christopher Sharp

Earth Mama – Savanah Leaf, Shirley O’Connor, Medb Riordan

How to Have Sex – Molly Manning Walker

Is There Anybody Out There? – Ella Glendining





Mejor película no en idioma inglés

20 Days in Mariupol

Anatomy of a Fall

Past Lives

Society of the Snow

The Zone of Interest









Mejor documental

20 Days in Mariupol

American Symphony

Beyond Utopia

Still: A Michael J Fox Movie

Wham!





Mejor película animada

The Boy and the Heron

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Mejor director

Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

Alexander Payne, The Holdovers

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest





Mejor guión original

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Maestro

Past Lives





Mejor guión adaptado

All of Us Strangers

American Fiction

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest





Mejor actriz principal

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Vivian Oparah, Rye Lane

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Mejor actor protagonista

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Teo Yoo, Past Lives





Mejor actriz de soporte

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Claire Foy, All of Us Strangers

Sandra Hüller, The Zone of Interest

Rosamund Pike, Saltburn

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers





Mejor actor de reparto

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer

Jacob Elordi, Saltburn

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Paul Mescal, All of Us Strangers

Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers





Mejor casting

All of Us Strangers

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

How to Have Sex

Killers of the Flower Moon

Mejor cinematografía

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest





Mejor edición

Anatomy of a Fall

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest





Mejor diseño de vestuario

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things





Mejor maquillaje y peinado

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Mejor original score

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Saltburn

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse





Mejor diseño de producción

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest





Mejor sonido

Ferrari

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest





Mejores efectos visuales

The Creator

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Poor Things

Mejor corto de animación británico

Crab Day

Visible Mending

Wild Summon

Premio EE Rising Star (votado por el público)

Phoebe Dynevor

Ayo Edebiri

Jacob Elordi

Mia McKenna-Bruce

Sophie Wilde

¿Cuándo son los premios BAFTA?

Los BAFTA 2024 se realizarán el próximo 18 de febrero.

¿Dónde ver los premios?

Los premios BAFTA se transmitirán a nivel mundial en la cadena británica BBC y a través de las cuentas oficiales de @BAFTA en Instagram, Twitter y Facebook.