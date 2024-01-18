BAFTA 2024: Lista de nominados a lo mejor de la academia británica

Este jueves se anunció la lista de nominados a los Premios BAFTA 2024, y una de las cintas que domina es “Oppenheimer”, de Christopher Nolan con 13 nominaciones entre ellas Mejor Película, director y actor.
Tras ella se situó con 11 la británica "Poor things", de Yorgos Lanthimos, mientras que la última obra de Martin Scorsese, "Killers of the Flower Moon", y la inquietante "The Zone of Interest", de Jonatahan Glazer, se llevaron nueve candidaturas cada una para unos galardones que se entregarán el próximo 18 de febrero.
Mejor pelicula
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Mejor película británica
- All of Us Strangers
- How to Have Sex
- Napoleon
- The Old Oak
- Poor Things
- Rye Lane
- Saltburn
- Scrapper
- Wonka
- The Zone of Interest
Mejor debut de un escritor, director o productor británico
- Blue Bag Life – Lisa Selby, Rebecca Lloyd-Evans, Alex Fry
- Bobi Wine: The People’s President – Christopher Sharp
- Earth Mama – Savanah Leaf, Shirley O’Connor, Medb Riordan
- How to Have Sex – Molly Manning Walker
- Is There Anybody Out There? – Ella Glendining
Mejor película no en idioma inglés
- 20 Days in Mariupol
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Past Lives
- Society of the Snow
- The Zone of Interest
Mejor documental
- 20 Days in Mariupol
- American Symphony
- Beyond Utopia
- Still: A Michael J Fox Movie
- Wham!
Mejor película animada
- The Boy and the Heron
- Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
- Elemental
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Mejor director
- Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers
- Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
- Alexander Payne, The Holdovers
- Bradley Cooper, Maestro
- Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
- Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
Mejor guión original
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- Maestro
- Past Lives
Mejor guión adaptado
- All of Us Strangers
- American Fiction
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Mejor actriz principal
- Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
- Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
- Carey Mulligan, Maestro
- Vivian Oparah, Rye Lane
- Margot Robbie, Barbie
- Emma Stone, Poor Things
Mejor actor protagonista
- Bradley Cooper, Maestro
- Colman Domingo, Rustin
- Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
- Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
- Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
- Teo Yoo, Past Lives
Mejor actriz de soporte
- Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
- Claire Foy, All of Us Strangers
- Sandra Hüller, The Zone of Interest
- Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Mejor actor de reparto
- Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer
- Jacob Elordi, Saltburn
- Ryan Gosling, Barbie
- Paul Mescal, All of Us Strangers
- Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers
Mejor casting
- All of Us Strangers
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- How to Have Sex
- Killers of the Flower Moon
Mejor cinematografía
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Mejor edición
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Mejor diseño de vestuario
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Mejor maquillaje y peinado
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Mejor original score
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Saltburn
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Mejor diseño de producción
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Mejor sonido
- Ferrari
- Maestro
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
- Oppenheimer
- The Zone of Interest
Mejores efectos visuales
- The Creator
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
- Napoleon
- Poor Things
Mejor corto de animación británico
- Crab Day
- Visible Mending
- Wild Summon
Mejor cortometraje británico
- Fiesta de las Bofetadas
- Gorka
- Medusas y Langostas
- Un día tan bonito
- Amarillo
Premio EE Rising Star (votado por el público)
- Festival of Slaps
- Gorka
- Jellyfish and Lobster
- Such a Lovely Day
- Yellow
- Phoebe Dynevor
- Ayo Edebiri
- Jacob Elordi
- Mia McKenna-Bruce
- Sophie Wilde
¿Cuándo son los premios BAFTA?
Los BAFTA 2024 se realizarán el próximo 18 de febrero.
¿Dónde ver los premios?
Los premios BAFTA se transmitirán a nivel mundial en la cadena británica BBC y a través de las cuentas oficiales de @BAFTA en Instagram, Twitter y Facebook.