Adele y Jennifer Lawrence disfrutan de una noche juntas en un bar gay

I’M AT PIECES AND ADELE AND JENNIFER LAWRENCE ARE HERE LMFAOO pic.twitter.com/sQfzOcRJmh — Joe (@JoeMichaelII) March 23, 2019

And @Adele is on stage at Pieces tonight. Oh boy, this is fun pic.twitter.com/e7fesvNIEI — Papacito Bach (@papacitobach) March 23, 2019

Adele at a gay bar having the best time ugh my hearttt 🖤 pic.twitter.com/bohsPoGD1v — adi 🌼 (@adeleoutdid) March 23, 2019