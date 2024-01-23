Lista de nominados en los Premios Oscar 2024

Han sido anunciados la lista de cintas nominadas para los Premios Oscar 2024 y cómo se esperaba, Barbie y Oppenheimer son de las producciones con más nominaciones.

Estas cintas competirán con otros siete títulos más en dicho apartado: 'Killers of the Flower Moon', 'American Fiction', 'Anatomy of a Fall', 'Maestro', 'Past Lives', 'The Holdovers' y 'The zone of interest'.

Lista de nominaciones

Mejor Película

American Fiction

Anatomy of Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of interest









Dirección

Anatomy of fall

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of interest





Mejor Actriz

Annete Bening - NYAD

Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Huller - Anatomy of Fall

Carey Mulligan - Maestro

Emma Stone - Poor Things





Mejor Actor

Bradley Cooper - Maestro

Colman Domingo - Rustin

Paul Giamati - The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright - American fiction



