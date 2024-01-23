Lista de nominados en los Premios Oscar 2024

Han sido anunciados la lista de cintas nominadas para los Premios Oscar 2024 y cómo se esperaba, Barbie y Oppenheimer son de las producciones con más nominaciones.
Estas cintas competirán con otros siete títulos más en dicho apartado: 'Killers of the Flower Moon', 'American Fiction', 'Anatomy of a Fall', 'Maestro', 'Past Lives', 'The Holdovers' y 'The zone of interest'.
Lista de nominaciones
Mejor Película
- American Fiction
- Anatomy of Fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
- The Zone of interest
Dirección
- Anatomy of fall
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- The Zone of interest
Mejor Actriz
- Annete Bening - NYAD
- Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon
- Sandra Huller - Anatomy of Fall
- Carey Mulligan - Maestro
- Emma Stone - Poor Things
Mejor Actor
- Bradley Cooper - Maestro
- Colman Domingo - Rustin
- Paul Giamati - The Holdovers
- Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
- Jeffrey Wright - American fiction