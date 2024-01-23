Gossip

Lista de nominados en los Premios Oscar 2024

Conoce la lista de cintas nominadas a lo mejor de la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas

Barbie y Oppenheimer son las cintas con más nominaciones en el certamen. Foto: @oppenheimermovie y @barbiethemovie

El Sol de México

Han sido anunciados la lista de cintas nominadas para los Premios Oscar 2024 y cómo se esperaba, Barbie y Oppenheimer son de las producciones con más nominaciones.

Estas cintas competirán con otros siete títulos más en dicho apartado: 'Killers of the Flower Moon', 'American Fiction', 'Anatomy of a Fall', 'Maestro', 'Past Lives', 'The Holdovers' y 'The zone of interest'.

Lista de nominaciones

Mejor Película

  • American Fiction
  • Anatomy of Fall
  • Barbie
  • The Holdovers
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Past Lives
  • Poor Things
  • The Zone of interest



Dirección

  • Anatomy of fall
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • The Zone of interest


Mejor Actriz

  • Annete Bening - NYAD
  • Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Sandra Huller - Anatomy of Fall
  • Carey Mulligan - Maestro
  • Emma Stone - Poor Things


Mejor Actor

  • Bradley Cooper - Maestro
  • Colman Domingo - Rustin
  • Paul Giamati - The Holdovers
  • Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
  • Jeffrey Wright - American fiction


