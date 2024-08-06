MTV revela la lista de nominados a los VMAs 2024; Taylor Swift encabeza la lista

MTV reveló hoy la lista de nominados a los Video Music Awards (VMAs) 2024, premiación que reconoce a los artistas cuyo impacto cultural y trabajo ha revolucionado la industria musical y generado conversaciones globales.

La lista es liderada por Taylor Swift con 10 nominaciones, quien podría romper su propio récord al convertirse en la única artista en ganar tres veces consecutivas, y cinco totales, en la categoría de vídeo del año.

A la lista encabezada por Taylor Swift se suma su telonera de The Eras Tour, Sabrina Carpenter, quien junto con Raw Alejandro, Sexy Red, Jelly Roll y Benson Boone fueron nominados por primera vez este año.

Estos son los nominados de los VMAs 2024

Diciembre 2023: Victoria Monét con On My Mama

Octubre 2023: Benson Boone con In The Stars

Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen: I Had Some Help

Victoria Moné: On My Mama

Muni Long: Made For Me

Tems – "Love Me JeJe" – Since '93 / RCA Records

Alexander Stewart – "if only you knew" – FAE grp

Billie Eilish – "What Was I Made For (From The Motion Picture "Barbie")" – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Coldplay – "feelslikeimfallinginlove" – Atlantic Records

Joyner Lucas & Jelly Roll – "Best For Me" – Twenty Nine Music

Group RAYE – "Genesis." – Human Re Sources