  / martes 6 de agosto de 2024

MTV revela la lista de nominados a los VMAs 2024; Taylor Swift encabeza la lista

MTV reveló la lista de nominados a los VMAs 2024, entre ellos se encuentra Sabrina Carpenter, Rauw Alejandro y Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift y Sabrina Carpenter están entre las nominadas a los MTV VMAs 2024. Fotos: Instagram: @taylorswift y @sabrinacarpenter.

Alma Hidalgo / El Sol de México

MTV reveló hoy la lista de nominados a los Video Music Awards (VMAs) 2024, premiación que reconoce a los artistas cuyo impacto cultural y trabajo ha revolucionado la industria musical y generado conversaciones globales.

La lista es liderada por Taylor Swift con 10 nominaciones, quien podría romper su propio récord al convertirse en la única artista en ganar tres veces consecutivas, y cinco totales, en la categoría de vídeo del año.

A la lista encabezada por Taylor Swift se suma su telonera de The Eras Tour, Sabrina Carpenter, quien junto con Raw Alejandro, Sexy Red, Jelly Roll y Benson Boone fueron nominados por primera vez este año.

¿Quiénes son los nominados a los VMAs 2024?

Estos son los nominados de los VMAs 2024

Video del año

  • Ariana Grande: We can't be friends
  • Billie Eilish: Lunch
  • Doja Cat: Paint the town red
  • Eminem: Houdini
  • SZA: Snooze
  • Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone: Fortnight

Artista del año

  • Ariana Grande
  • Bad Bunny
  • Eminem
  • Sabrina Carpenter
  • SZA
  • Taylor Swift

Canción del año

  • Beyoncé: Texas hold Em
  • Jack Harlow: Lovin on me
  • Kendrick Lamar: Not like us
  • Sabrina Carpenter: Espresso
  • Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone: Fortnight

Mejor artista nuevo

  • Benson Boone
  • Chappell Roan
  • Abrams
  • Shaboozey
  • Teddy Swims
  • Tyla

Actuación push del año MTV

  • Agosto 2023: Kaliii con Area Codes

  • Septiembre 2023: GloRilla con Lick or Sum

  • Octubre 2023: Benson Boone con In The Stars

  • Noviembre 2023: Coco Jones con ICU

  • Diciembre 2023: Victoria Monét con On My Mama

  • Enero 2024: Jessie Murph con Wild Ones

  • Febrero 2024: Teddy Swims con Lose Control

  • Marzo 2024: Chappell Roan con Red Wine Supernova

  • Abril 2024: Flyana Boss con yeaaa

  • Mayo 2024: Laufey con Goddess

  • Junio 2024: LE SSERAFIM con EASY

  • Julio 2024: The Warning con Automatic Sun

Mejor colaboración

  • Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA: Rich Baby Daddy

  • GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion: Wanna Be

  • Jessie Murph ft. Jelly Roll: Wild Ones

  • Jung Kook ft. Latto: Seven

  • Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen: I Had Some Help

  • Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone: Fortnight

Mejor pop

  • Camila Cabello

  • Dua Lipa

  • Olivia Rodrigo

  • Sabrina Carpenter

  • Taylor Swift

Mejor Hip-Hop

  • Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA: Rich Baby Daddy

  • Eminem: Houdini

  • GloRilla: Yeah Glo!

  • Gunna: fukumean

  • Megan Thee Stallion: BOA

  • Travis Scott ft. Playboi Carti: FE!N

Mejor R&B

  • Alicia Keys: Lifeline

  • Muni Long: Made For Me

  • SZA: Snooze

  • Tyla: Water

  • USHER, Summer Walker, 21 Savage: Good Good

  • Victoria Moné: On My Mama

Mejor alternativo

  • Benson Boone – "Beautiful Things" – Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records

  • Bleachers – "Tiny Moves" – Dirty Hit

  • Hozier – "Too Sweet" – Columbia Records

  • Imagine Dragons – "Eyes Closed" – KIDinaKorner / Interscope Records

  • Linkin Park – "Friendly Fire" – This Compilation / Warner Records

  • Teddy Swims – "Lose Control (Live)" – Warner Records

Mejor Rock

  • Bon Jovi – "Legendary" – Island

  • Coldplay – "feelslikeimfallinginlove" – Atlantic Records

  • Green Day – "Dilemma" – Reprise Records / Warner Records

  • Kings of Leon – "Mustang" – Capitol Records

  • Lenny Kravitz – "Human"

  • GmbH U2 – "Atomic City" – Interscope Records

Mejor latino

  • Anitta – "Mil Veces" – Floresta Records / Republic Records / Universal Music Latin Entertainment

  • Bad Bunny – "MONACO" – Rimas Entertainment

  • KAROL G – "MI EX TENÍA RAZÓN" – Bichota / Interscope Records

  • Myke Towers – "LALA" – Warner Music Latina

  • Peso Pluma & Anitta – "BELLAKEO" – Double P Records

  • Rauw Alejandro – "Touching The Sky" – Sony Music Latin / Duars Entertainment

  • Shakira & Cardi B – "Puntería" – Sony Music US Latin

Mejor afrobeats

  • Ayra Starr ft. Giveon – "Last Heartbreak Song" – Mavin / Republic

  • Burna Boy – "City Boys" – Spaceship / Bad Habit / Atlantic Records

  • Chris Brown ft. Davido & Lojay – "Sensational" – Chris Brown Entertainment / RCA Records

  • Tems – "Love Me JeJe" – Since '93 / RCA Records

  • Tyla – "Water" – FAX Records / Epic Records

  • USHER, Pheelz – "Ruin" – mega / gamma.

Mejor K-Pop

  • Jung Kook ft. Latto – "Seven" – BIGHIT MUSIC / Geffen Records

  • LISA – "Rockstar" – Lloud Co. / RCA Records

  • NCT Dream – "Smoothie" – SM Entertainment / Virgin Music

  • Group NewJeans – "Super Shy" – ADOR / Geffen Records

  • Stray Kids – "LALALALA" – JYP Entertainment / Imperial / Republic Records

  • TOMORROW X TOGETHER – "Deja vu" – BIGHIT MUSIC / IMPERIAL / Republic Records

Video for Good

  • Alexander Stewart – "if only you knew" – FAE grp

  • Billie Eilish – "What Was I Made For (From The Motion Picture "Barbie")" – Darkroom / Interscope Records

  • Coldplay – "feelslikeimfallinginlove" – Atlantic Records

  • Joyner Lucas & Jelly Roll – "Best For Me" – Twenty Nine Music

  • Group RAYE – "Genesis." – Human Re Sources

  • Tyler Childers – "In Your Love" – Hickman Holler Records / RCA Records

Mejor dirección

  • Ariana Grande – "we can't be friends (wait for your love)" – Republic Records – Dirigido por Christian Breslauer

  • Bleachers – "Tiny Moves" – Dirty Hit – Dirigido por Alex Lockett & Margaret Qualley

  • Eminem – "Houdini" – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records – Dirigido por Rich Lee

  • Megan Thee Stallion – "BOA" – Hot Girl Productions – Dirigido por Daniel Iglesias Jr.

  • Sabrina Carpenter – "Please Please Please" – Island – Dirigido por Bardia Zeinali

  • Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – "Fortnight" – Republic Records – Dirigido por Taylor Swift

Mejor cinematografía

  • Ariana Grande – "we can't be friends (wait for your love)" – Republic Records - Cinematografía por Anatol Trofimov

  • Charli xcx – "Von dutch" – Atlantic Records - Cinematografía por Jeff Bierman

  • Dua Lipa – "Illusion" – Warner Records - Cinematografía por Nikita Kuzmenko

  • Olivia Rodrigo – "obsessed" – Geffen Records - Cinematografía por Marz Miller

  • Rauw Alejandro – "Touching The Sky" – Sony Music Latin / Duars Entertainment - Cinematografía por Camilo Monsalve

  • Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – "Fortnight" – Republic Records - Cinematografía por Rodrigo Prieto

Mejor edición

  • Anitta - "Mil Veces" – Floresta Records / Republic Records / Universal Music Latin Entertainment – Edición por Nick Yumul

  • Ariana Grande – "we can't be friends (wait for your love)" – Republic Records – Edición por Luis Caraza Peimbert

  • Eminem – "Houdini" – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records – Edición por David Checel

  • LISA – "Rockstar" – Lloud Co. / RCA Records – Edición por Nik Kohler

  • Sabrina Carpenter – "Espresso" – Island – Edición por Jai Shukla

  • Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – "Fortnight" – Republic Records – Edición por Chancler Haynes

Mejor coreografía

  • Bleachers – Tiny Moves – Dirty Hit – Coreografía por Margaret Qualley

  • Dua Lipa – "Houdini" – Warner Records – Coreografía por Charm La'Donna

  • LISA – "Rockstar" – Lloud Co. / RCA Records – Coreografía por Sean

  • Bankhead Rauw Alejandro – "Touching The Sky" – Sony Music Latin / Duars Entertainment – Coreografía por Felix 'Fefe' Burgos

  • Tate McRae – "Greedy" – RCA Records – Coreografía por Sean Bankhead

  • Troye Sivan – "Rush" – Capitol Records – Coreografía por Sergio Reis, Mauro Van De Kerkhof

Mejores efectos visuales

  • Ariana Grande – “the boy is mine” – Republic Records – Efectos Visuales por Digital Axis

  • Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records – Efectos Visuales por Synapse Virtual Producción: Louise Lee, Rich Lee, Metaphysic, Flawless Post

  • Justin Timberlake – “Selfish” – RCA Records – Efectos Visuales por Candice Dragonas

  • Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA” – Hot Girl Productions – Efectos Visuales por Mathematic

  • Olivia Rodrigo – “get him back!” – Geffen Records – Efectos Visuales por Cooper Vacheron, Preston Mohr, Karen Arakelian, Justin Johnson

  • Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records – Efectos Visuales por Parliament

Mejor dirección de arte

  • Charli xcx – “360” – Atlantic Records – Dirección de Arte por Grace Surnow

  • LISA – “Rockstar” – Lloyd Co. / RCA Records – Dirección de Arte por Pongsan Thawatwichian

  • Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA” – Hot Girl Productions – Dirección de Arte por Brittany Porter

  • Olivia Rodrigo – “bad idea right?” – Geffen Records – Dirección de Arte por Nicholas des Jardins

  • Sabrina Carpenter – “Please Please Please” – Island – Dirección de Arte por Nicholas des Jardins

  • Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records – Dirección de Arte por Ethan Tobman

➡️ Te puede interesar: Taylor Swift reconoce a La Bichota: le aplaudió de pie a Karol G en los Grammy

➡️ Únete al canal de El Sol de México en WhatsApp para no perderte la información más importante

