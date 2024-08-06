MTV revela la lista de nominados a los VMAs 2024; Taylor Swift encabeza la lista

MTV reveló hoy la lista de nominados a los Video Music Awards (VMAs) 2024, premiación que reconoce a los artistas cuyo impacto cultural y trabajo ha revolucionado la industria musical y generado conversaciones globales.
La lista es liderada por Taylor Swift con 10 nominaciones, quien podría romper su propio récord al convertirse en la única artista en ganar tres veces consecutivas, y cinco totales, en la categoría de vídeo del año.
A la lista encabezada por Taylor Swift se suma su telonera de The Eras Tour, Sabrina Carpenter, quien junto con Raw Alejandro, Sexy Red, Jelly Roll y Benson Boone fueron nominados por primera vez este año.
¿Quiénes son los nominados a los VMAs 2024?
Estos son los nominados de los VMAs 2024
Video del año
- Ariana Grande: We can't be friends
- Billie Eilish: Lunch
- Doja Cat: Paint the town red
- Eminem: Houdini
- SZA: Snooze
- Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone: Fortnight
Artista del año
- Ariana Grande
- Bad Bunny
- Eminem
- Sabrina Carpenter
- SZA
- Taylor Swift
Canción del año
- Beyoncé: Texas hold Em
- Jack Harlow: Lovin on me
- Kendrick Lamar: Not like us
- Sabrina Carpenter: Espresso
- Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone: Fortnight
Mejor artista nuevo
- Benson Boone
- Chappell Roan
- Abrams
- Shaboozey
- Teddy Swims
- Tyla
Actuación push del año MTV
- Agosto 2023: Kaliii con Area Codes
Septiembre 2023: GloRilla con Lick or Sum
Octubre 2023: Benson Boone con In The Stars
Noviembre 2023: Coco Jones con ICU
Diciembre 2023: Victoria Monét con On My Mama
Enero 2024: Jessie Murph con Wild Ones
Febrero 2024: Teddy Swims con Lose Control
Marzo 2024: Chappell Roan con Red Wine Supernova
Abril 2024: Flyana Boss con yeaaa
Mayo 2024: Laufey con Goddess
Junio 2024: LE SSERAFIM con EASY
Julio 2024: The Warning con Automatic Sun
Mejor colaboración
Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA: Rich Baby Daddy
GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion: Wanna Be
Jessie Murph ft. Jelly Roll: Wild Ones
Jung Kook ft. Latto: Seven
Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen: I Had Some Help
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone: Fortnight
Mejor pop
Camila Cabello
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo
Sabrina Carpenter
Taylor Swift
Mejor Hip-Hop
Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA: Rich Baby Daddy
Eminem: Houdini
GloRilla: Yeah Glo!
Gunna: fukumean
Megan Thee Stallion: BOA
Travis Scott ft. Playboi Carti: FE!N
Mejor R&B
Alicia Keys: Lifeline
Muni Long: Made For Me
SZA: Snooze
Tyla: Water
USHER, Summer Walker, 21 Savage: Good Good
Victoria Moné: On My Mama
Mejor alternativo
Benson Boone – "Beautiful Things" – Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records
Bleachers – "Tiny Moves" – Dirty Hit
Hozier – "Too Sweet" – Columbia Records
Imagine Dragons – "Eyes Closed" – KIDinaKorner / Interscope Records
Linkin Park – "Friendly Fire" – This Compilation / Warner Records
Teddy Swims – "Lose Control (Live)" – Warner Records
Mejor Rock
Bon Jovi – "Legendary" – Island
Coldplay – "feelslikeimfallinginlove" – Atlantic Records
Green Day – "Dilemma" – Reprise Records / Warner Records
Kings of Leon – "Mustang" – Capitol Records
Lenny Kravitz – "Human"
GmbH U2 – "Atomic City" – Interscope Records
Mejor latino
Anitta – "Mil Veces" – Floresta Records / Republic Records / Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Bad Bunny – "MONACO" – Rimas Entertainment
KAROL G – "MI EX TENÍA RAZÓN" – Bichota / Interscope Records
Myke Towers – "LALA" – Warner Music Latina
Peso Pluma & Anitta – "BELLAKEO" – Double P Records
Rauw Alejandro – "Touching The Sky" – Sony Music Latin / Duars Entertainment
Shakira & Cardi B – "Puntería" – Sony Music US Latin
Mejor afrobeats
Ayra Starr ft. Giveon – "Last Heartbreak Song" – Mavin / Republic
Burna Boy – "City Boys" – Spaceship / Bad Habit / Atlantic Records
Chris Brown ft. Davido & Lojay – "Sensational" – Chris Brown Entertainment / RCA Records
Tems – "Love Me JeJe" – Since '93 / RCA Records
Tyla – "Water" – FAX Records / Epic Records
USHER, Pheelz – "Ruin" – mega / gamma.
Mejor K-Pop
Jung Kook ft. Latto – "Seven" – BIGHIT MUSIC / Geffen Records
LISA – "Rockstar" – Lloud Co. / RCA Records
NCT Dream – "Smoothie" – SM Entertainment / Virgin Music
Group NewJeans – "Super Shy" – ADOR / Geffen Records
Stray Kids – "LALALALA" – JYP Entertainment / Imperial / Republic Records
TOMORROW X TOGETHER – "Deja vu" – BIGHIT MUSIC / IMPERIAL / Republic Records
Video for Good
Alexander Stewart – "if only you knew" – FAE grp
Billie Eilish – "What Was I Made For (From The Motion Picture "Barbie")" – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Coldplay – "feelslikeimfallinginlove" – Atlantic Records
Joyner Lucas & Jelly Roll – "Best For Me" – Twenty Nine Music
Group RAYE – "Genesis." – Human Re Sources
Tyler Childers – "In Your Love" – Hickman Holler Records / RCA Records
Mejor dirección
Ariana Grande – "we can't be friends (wait for your love)" – Republic Records – Dirigido por Christian Breslauer
Bleachers – "Tiny Moves" – Dirty Hit – Dirigido por Alex Lockett & Margaret Qualley
Eminem – "Houdini" – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records – Dirigido por Rich Lee
Megan Thee Stallion – "BOA" – Hot Girl Productions – Dirigido por Daniel Iglesias Jr.
Sabrina Carpenter – "Please Please Please" – Island – Dirigido por Bardia Zeinali
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – "Fortnight" – Republic Records – Dirigido por Taylor Swift
Mejor cinematografía
Ariana Grande – "we can't be friends (wait for your love)" – Republic Records - Cinematografía por Anatol Trofimov
Charli xcx – "Von dutch" – Atlantic Records - Cinematografía por Jeff Bierman
Dua Lipa – "Illusion" – Warner Records - Cinematografía por Nikita Kuzmenko
Olivia Rodrigo – "obsessed" – Geffen Records - Cinematografía por Marz Miller
Rauw Alejandro – "Touching The Sky" – Sony Music Latin / Duars Entertainment - Cinematografía por Camilo Monsalve
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – "Fortnight" – Republic Records - Cinematografía por Rodrigo Prieto
Mejor edición
Anitta - "Mil Veces" – Floresta Records / Republic Records / Universal Music Latin Entertainment – Edición por Nick Yumul
Ariana Grande – "we can't be friends (wait for your love)" – Republic Records – Edición por Luis Caraza Peimbert
Eminem – "Houdini" – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records – Edición por David Checel
LISA – "Rockstar" – Lloud Co. / RCA Records – Edición por Nik Kohler
Sabrina Carpenter – "Espresso" – Island – Edición por Jai Shukla
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – "Fortnight" – Republic Records – Edición por Chancler Haynes
Mejor coreografía
Bleachers – Tiny Moves – Dirty Hit – Coreografía por Margaret Qualley
Dua Lipa – "Houdini" – Warner Records – Coreografía por Charm La'Donna
LISA – "Rockstar" – Lloud Co. / RCA Records – Coreografía por Sean
Bankhead Rauw Alejandro – "Touching The Sky" – Sony Music Latin / Duars Entertainment – Coreografía por Felix 'Fefe' Burgos
Tate McRae – "Greedy" – RCA Records – Coreografía por Sean Bankhead
Troye Sivan – "Rush" – Capitol Records – Coreografía por Sergio Reis, Mauro Van De Kerkhof
Mejores efectos visuales
Ariana Grande – “the boy is mine” – Republic Records – Efectos Visuales por Digital Axis
Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records – Efectos Visuales por Synapse Virtual Producción: Louise Lee, Rich Lee, Metaphysic, Flawless Post
Justin Timberlake – “Selfish” – RCA Records – Efectos Visuales por Candice Dragonas
Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA” – Hot Girl Productions – Efectos Visuales por Mathematic
Olivia Rodrigo – “get him back!” – Geffen Records – Efectos Visuales por Cooper Vacheron, Preston Mohr, Karen Arakelian, Justin Johnson
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records – Efectos Visuales por Parliament
Mejor dirección de arte
Charli xcx – “360” – Atlantic Records – Dirección de Arte por Grace Surnow
LISA – “Rockstar” – Lloyd Co. / RCA Records – Dirección de Arte por Pongsan Thawatwichian
Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA” – Hot Girl Productions – Dirección de Arte por Brittany Porter
Olivia Rodrigo – “bad idea right?” – Geffen Records – Dirección de Arte por Nicholas des Jardins
Sabrina Carpenter – “Please Please Please” – Island – Dirección de Arte por Nicholas des Jardins
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records – Dirección de Arte por Ethan Tobman