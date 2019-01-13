Gossip

  / domingo 13 de enero de 2019

Checa aquí la lista completa de los ganadores de los Critics' Choice Awards 2019

Los Critics' Choice Awards están organizados por la Broadcast Film Critics Association (BFCA) y la Broadcast Television Journalists Association (BTJA), que congreta a más de 400 periodistas

Foto: AFP

El Sol de México en línea

El mexicano Alfonso Cuarón arrasó este domingo en los Critics' Choice Awards con su película Roma.

La cinta en blanco y negro se llevó cuatro preseas como Mejor Película, Mejor Director, Mejor Fotografía y Mejor Película Extranjera.

Se convirtió en la cinta de habla no inglesa en ganar la categoría principal desde hace 24 años.

Aquí la lista completa de los ganadores:

Mejor Película
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
The Favourite
First Man
Green Book
If Beale Street Could Talk
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma – GANADOR
A Star Is Born
Vice

Mejor Actor
Christian Bale – Vice – GANADOR
Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe – At Eternity's Gate
Ryan Gosling – First Man
Ethan Hawke – First Reformed
Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen – Green Book

Mejor Actriz
Yalitza Aparicio – Roma
Emily Blunt – Mary Poppins Returns
Glenn Close – The Wife – GANADOR
Toni Collette – Hereditary
Olivia Colman – The Favourite
Lady Gaga – A Star Is Born – GANADOR
Melissa McCarthy – Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Mejor Actor de Reparto
Mahershala Ali – Green Book – GANADOR
Timothée Chalamet – Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver – BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott – A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant – Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Michael B. Jordan – Black Panther

Mejor Actriz de Reparto
Amy Adams – Vice
Claire Foy – First Man
Nicole Kidman – Boy Erased
Regina King – If Beale Street Could Talk – GANADOR
Emma Stone – The Favourite
Rachel Weisz – The Favourite

Mejor Actor / Actriz Joven
Elsie Fisher – Eighth Grade – GANADOR
Thomasin McKenzie – Leave No Trace
Ed Oxenbould – Wildlife
Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place
Amandla Stenberg – The Hate U Give
Sunny Suljic – Mid90s

Mejor Elenco
Black Panther
Crazy Rich Asians
The Favourite – GANADOR
Vice
Widows

Mejor Director
Damien Chazelle – First Man
Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born
Alfonso Cuarón – Roma – GANADOR
Peter Farrelly – Green Book
Yorgos Lanthimos – The Favourite
Spike Lee – BlacKkKlansman
Adam McKay – Vice

Mejor Guión Original
Bo Burnham – Eighth Grade
Alfonso Cuarón – Roma
Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara – The Favourite
Adam McKay – Vice
Paul Schrader – First Reformed – GANADOR
Nick Vallelonga, Brian Hayes Currie, Peter Farrelly – Green Book
Bryan Woods, Scott Beck, John Krasinski – A Quiet Place

Roma de Alfonso Cuarón fue la más premiada en los Critics' Choice Awards, con cuatro galardones. Foto AFP

Glen Close fue premiada como Mejor Actriz por la película Yhe Wife. Foto Reuters

Pero también Lady Gaga se llevó el mismo premio por la cinta A star is born. Foto Reuters

Christian Bale se llevó dos premios, Mejor Actor y Mejor Actor en Comedia por Vice. Foto Reuters

La británica Claire Foy recibió el premio especial SeeHer por sus papeles más destacados en 2018. Foto Reuters

Mahershala Mahershala Ali ganó como Mejor Actor de Reparto por Green Book. Foto Reuters

Crazy Rich Asians ganó a Mejor Película de Comedia. Foto Reuters

Darren Criss, Mejor Actor de una mini serie o película para la TV por su papel en The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. Foto Reuters

Elsie Fisher ganó Mejor Actriz joven por la cinta de comedia y drama Eighth Grade. Foto Reuters

Regina King ganó Mejor Actriz de Reparto por su participación en a cinta If Beale Street Could Talk. Foto Reuters

Sandra Oh, Mejor Actriz en serie de drama por su participación en Killing Eve. Foto Reuters

Mejor Guión Adaptado
Ryan Coogler, Joe Robert Cole – Black Panther
Nicole Holofcener, Jeff Whitty – Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Barry Jenkins – If Beale Street Could Talk – GANADOR
Eric Roth and Bradley Cooper & Will Fetters – A Star Is Born
Josh Singer – First Man
Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee – BlacKkKlansman

Mejor Fotografía
Alfonso Cuarón – Roma – GANADOR
James Laxton – If Beale Street Could Talk
Matthew Libatique – A Star Is Born
Rachel Morrison – Black Panther
Robbie Ryan – The Favourite
Linus Sandgren – First Man

Mejor Diseño de Producción
Hannah Beachler, Jay Hart – Black Panther –GANADOR
Eugenio Caballero, Barbara Enriquez – Roma
Nelson Coates, Andrew Baseman – Crazy Rich Asians
Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton – The Favourite
Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas – First Man
John Myhre, Gordon Sim – Mary Poppins Returns

Mejor Edición
Jay Cassidy – A Star Is Born
Hank Corwin – Vice
Tom Cross – First Man – GANADOR
Alfonso Cuarón, Adam Gough – Roma
Yorgos Mavropsaridis – The Favourite
Joe Walker – Widows

Mejor Diseño de Vestuario
Alexandra Byrne – Mary Queen of Scots
Ruth Carter – Black Panther – GANADOR
Julian Day – Bohemian Rhapsody
Sandy Powell – The Favourite
Sandy Powell – Mary Poppins Returns

Mejor Peinado y Maquillaje
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Mary Queen of Scots
Suspiria
Vice – GANADOR

Mejores Efectos Visuales
Avengers: Infinity War
Black Panther – GANADOR
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Mission: Impossible – Fallout
Ready Player One

Mejor Película Animada
The Grinch
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – GANADOR

Mejor Película de Acción
Avengers: Infinity War
Black Panther
Deadpool 2
Mission: Impossible – Fallout – GANADOR
Ready Player One
Widows

Mejor Comedia
Crazy Rich Asians – GANADOR
Deadpool 2
The Death of Stalin
The Favourite
Game Night
Sorry to Bother You

Mejor Actor de Comedia
Christian Bale – Vice – GANADOR
Jason Bateman – Game Night
Viggo Mortensen – Green Book
John C. Reilly – Stan & Ollie
Ryan Reynolds – Deadpool 2
Lakeith Stanfield – Sorry to Bother You

Mejor Actriz de Comedia
Emily Blunt – Mary Poppins Returns
Olivia Colman – The Favourite – GANADOR
Elsie Fisher – Eighth Grade
Rachel McAdams – Game Night
Charlize Theron – Tully
Constance Wu – Crazy Rich Asians

Mejor Película de Ciencia Ficción / Horror
Annihilation
Halloween
Hereditary
A Quiet Place – GANADOR
Suspiria

Mejor Película en Idioma Extranjero
Burning
Capernaum
Cold War
Roma – GANADOR
Shoplifters

Mejor Canción

"All the Stars" – Black Panther
"Girl in the Movies" – Dumplin'
"I'll Fight" – RBG
"The Place Where Lost Things Go" – Mary Poppins Returns
"Shallow" – A Star Is Born – GANADOR
"Trip a Little Light Fantastic" – Mary Poppins Returns

Mejor Banda Sonora
Kris Bowers – Green Book
Nicholas Britell – If Beale Street Could Talk
Alexandre Desplat – Isle of Dogs
Ludwig Göransson – Black Panther
Justin Hurwitz – First Man – GANADOR
Marc Shaiman – Mary Poppins Returns

Mejor Serie Dramática
The Americans (FX) – GANADOR
Better Call Saul (AMC)
The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
Homecoming (Amazon)
Killing Eve (BBC America)
My Brilliant Friend (HBO)
Pose (FX)
Succession (HBO)

Mejor Actor en Serie Dramática
Freddie Highmore – The Good Doctor (ABC)
Diego Luna – Narcos: Mexico (Netflix)
Richard Madden – Bodyguard (Netflix)
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (AMC)
Billy Porter – Pose (FX)
Matthew Rhys – The Americans (FX) – GANADOR
Milo Ventimiglia – This Is Us (NBC)

Mejor Actriz en Serie Dramática
Jodie Comer – Killing Eve (BBC America)
Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Deuce (HBO)
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
Sandra Oh – Killing Eve (BBC America) – GANADOR
Elizabeth Olsen – Sorry for Your Loss (Facebook Watch)
Julia Roberts – Homecoming (Amazon)
Keri Russell – The Americans (FX)

Yalitza Aparicio, nominada a Mejor Actriz por Roma. Foto AFP

Diego Luna. Foto Reuters

Judy Greer. Foto Reuters

Milo Ventimiglia. Foto Reuters

Rhea Seehorn. Foto Reuters

Ricky Martin. Foto AFP

Willem Dafoe. Foto Reuters

Yalitza Aparicio. Foto AFP

Alfonso Cuarón. Foto AFP

Antonio Banderas. Foto AFP

Charlize Theron. Foto AFP

Dina Shihabi. Foto Reuters

Glen Close. Foto AFP

Mejor Actor de Reparto en Serie Dramática
Richard Cabral – Mayans M.C. (FX)
Asia Kate Dillon – Billions (Showtime)
Noah Emmerich – The Americans (FX) – GANADOR
Justin Hartley – This Is Us (NBC)
Matthew Macfadyen – Succession (HBO)
Richard Schiff – The Good Doctor (ABC)
Shea Whigham – Homecoming (Amazon)

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en Serie Dramática
Dina Shihabi – Jack Ryan (Amazon)
Julia Garner – Ozark (Netflix)
Thandie Newton – Westworld (HBO) – GANADOR
Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul (AMC)
Yvonne Strahovski – The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
Holly Taylor – The Americans (FX)

Mejor Serie de Comedia
Atlanta (FX)
Barry (HBO)
The Good Place (NBC)
The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon) – GANADOR
The Middle (ABC)
One Day at a Time (Netflix)
Schitt's Creek (Pop)

Mejor Actor en Serie de Comedia
Hank Azaria – Brockmire (IFC)
Ted Danson – The Good Place (NBC)
Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
Donald Glover – Atlanta (FX)
Bill Hader – Barry (HBO) – GANADOR
Jim Parsons – The Big Bang Theory (CBS)
Andy Samberg – Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Fox)

Mejor Actriz en Serie de Comedia
Rachel Bloom – Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (The CW)
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon) – GANADOR
Allison Janney – Mom (CBS)
Justina Machado – One Day at a Time (Netflix)
Debra Messing – Will & Grace (NBC)
Issa Rae – Insecure (HBO)

Mejor Actor de Reparto en Serie de Comedia
William Jackson Harper – The Good Place (NBC)
Sean Hayes – Will & Grace (NBC)
Brian Tyree Henry – Atlanta (FX)
Nico Santos – Superstore (NBC)
Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO) – GANADOR

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en Serie de Comedia
Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon) – GANADOR
Betty Gilpin – GLOW (Netflix)
Laurie Metcalf – The Conners (ABC)
Rita Moreno – One Day at a Time (Netflix)
Zoe Perry – Young Sheldon (CBS)
Annie Potts – Young Sheldon (CBS)
Miriam Shor – Younger (TV Land)

Mejor Miniserie para Televisión
A Very English Scandal (Amazon)
American Vandal (Netflix)
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX) – GANADOR
Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)
Genius: Picasso (National Geographic)
Sharp Objects (HBO)

Mejor Película para Televisión
Icebox (HBO)
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (NBC) – GANADOR
King Lear (Amazon)
My Dinner With Hervé (HBO)
Notes From the Field (HBO)
The Tale (HBO)

Mejor Actor en Película o Miniserie para Televisión
Antonio Banderas – Genius: Picasso (National Geographic)
Darren Criss – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX) – GANADOR
Paul Dano – Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)
Benicio Del Toro – Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)
Hugh Grant – A Very English Scandal (Amazon)
John Legend – Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (NBC)

Mejor Actriz en Película o Miniserie para Televisión
Amy Adams – Sharp Objects (HBO) – GANADOR
Patricia Arquette – Escape at Dannemora (Showtime) – GANADOR
Connie Britton – Dirty John (Bravo)
Carrie Coon – The Sinner (USA Network)
Laura Dern – The Tale (HBO)
Anna Deavere Smith – Notes From the Field (HBO)

Mejor Actor de Reparto en Película o Miniserie para Televisión
Brandon Victor Dixon – Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (NBC)
Eric Lange – Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)
Alex Rich – Genius: Picasso (National Geographic)
Peter Sarsgaard – The Looming Tower (Hulu)
Finn Wittrock – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)
Ben Whishaw – A Very English Scandal (Amazon) – GANADOR

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en Película o Miniserie para Televisión
Ellen Burstyn – The Tale (HBO)
Patricia Clarkson – Sharp Objects (HBO) – GANADOR
Penelope Cruz – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)
Julia Garner – Dirty John (Bravo)
Judith Light – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)
Elizabeth Perkins – Sharp Objects (HBO)

Mejor Serie Animada
Adventure Time (Cartoon Network)
Archer (FXX)
Bob's Burgers (Fox)
BoJack Horseman (Netflix) – GANADOR
The Simpsons (Fox)
South Park (Comedy Central)

