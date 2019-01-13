Checa aquí la lista completa de los ganadores de los Critics' Choice Awards 2019

El mexicano Alfonso Cuarón arrasó este domingo en los Critics' Choice Awards con su película Roma.
La cinta en blanco y negro se llevó cuatro preseas como Mejor Película, Mejor Director, Mejor Fotografía y Mejor Película Extranjera.
Se convirtió en la cinta de habla no inglesa en ganar la categoría principal desde hace 24 años.
Aquí la lista completa de los ganadores:
Mejor Película
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
The Favourite
First Man
Green Book
If Beale Street Could Talk
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma – GANADOR
A Star Is Born
Vice
Mejor Actor
Christian Bale – Vice – GANADOR
Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe – At Eternity's Gate
Ryan Gosling – First Man
Ethan Hawke – First Reformed
Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen – Green Book
Mejor Actriz
Yalitza Aparicio – Roma
Emily Blunt – Mary Poppins Returns
Glenn Close – The Wife – GANADOR
Toni Collette – Hereditary
Olivia Colman – The Favourite
Lady Gaga – A Star Is Born – GANADOR
Melissa McCarthy – Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Mejor Actor de Reparto
Mahershala Ali – Green Book – GANADOR
Timothée Chalamet – Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver – BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott – A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant – Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Michael B. Jordan – Black Panther
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
Amy Adams – Vice
Claire Foy – First Man
Nicole Kidman – Boy Erased
Regina King – If Beale Street Could Talk – GANADOR
Emma Stone – The Favourite
Rachel Weisz – The Favourite
Mejor Actor / Actriz Joven
Elsie Fisher – Eighth Grade – GANADOR
Thomasin McKenzie – Leave No Trace
Ed Oxenbould – Wildlife
Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place
Amandla Stenberg – The Hate U Give
Sunny Suljic – Mid90s
Mejor Elenco
Black Panther
Crazy Rich Asians
The Favourite – GANADOR
Vice
Widows
Mejor Director
Damien Chazelle – First Man
Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born
Alfonso Cuarón – Roma – GANADOR
Peter Farrelly – Green Book
Yorgos Lanthimos – The Favourite
Spike Lee – BlacKkKlansman
Adam McKay – Vice
Mejor Guión Original
Bo Burnham – Eighth Grade
Alfonso Cuarón – Roma
Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara – The Favourite
Adam McKay – Vice
Paul Schrader – First Reformed – GANADOR
Nick Vallelonga, Brian Hayes Currie, Peter Farrelly – Green Book
Bryan Woods, Scott Beck, John Krasinski – A Quiet Place
Mejor Guión Adaptado
Ryan Coogler, Joe Robert Cole – Black Panther
Nicole Holofcener, Jeff Whitty – Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Barry Jenkins – If Beale Street Could Talk – GANADOR
Eric Roth and Bradley Cooper & Will Fetters – A Star Is Born
Josh Singer – First Man
Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee – BlacKkKlansman
Mejor Fotografía
Alfonso Cuarón – Roma – GANADOR
James Laxton – If Beale Street Could Talk
Matthew Libatique – A Star Is Born
Rachel Morrison – Black Panther
Robbie Ryan – The Favourite
Linus Sandgren – First Man
Mejor Diseño de Producción
Hannah Beachler, Jay Hart – Black Panther –GANADOR
Eugenio Caballero, Barbara Enriquez – Roma
Nelson Coates, Andrew Baseman – Crazy Rich Asians
Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton – The Favourite
Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas – First Man
John Myhre, Gordon Sim – Mary Poppins Returns
Mejor Edición
Jay Cassidy – A Star Is Born
Hank Corwin – Vice
Tom Cross – First Man – GANADOR
Alfonso Cuarón, Adam Gough – Roma
Yorgos Mavropsaridis – The Favourite
Joe Walker – Widows
Mejor Diseño de Vestuario
Alexandra Byrne – Mary Queen of Scots
Ruth Carter – Black Panther – GANADOR
Julian Day – Bohemian Rhapsody
Sandy Powell – The Favourite
Sandy Powell – Mary Poppins Returns
Mejor Peinado y Maquillaje
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Mary Queen of Scots
Suspiria
Vice – GANADOR
Mejores Efectos Visuales
Avengers: Infinity War
Black Panther – GANADOR
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Mission: Impossible – Fallout
Ready Player One
Mejor Película Animada
The Grinch
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – GANADOR
Mejor Película de Acción
Avengers: Infinity War
Black Panther
Deadpool 2
Mission: Impossible – Fallout – GANADOR
Ready Player One
Widows
Mejor Comedia
Crazy Rich Asians – GANADOR
Deadpool 2
The Death of Stalin
The Favourite
Game Night
Sorry to Bother You
Mejor Actor de Comedia
Christian Bale – Vice – GANADOR
Jason Bateman – Game Night
Viggo Mortensen – Green Book
John C. Reilly – Stan & Ollie
Ryan Reynolds – Deadpool 2
Lakeith Stanfield – Sorry to Bother You
Mejor Actriz de Comedia
Emily Blunt – Mary Poppins Returns
Olivia Colman – The Favourite – GANADOR
Elsie Fisher – Eighth Grade
Rachel McAdams – Game Night
Charlize Theron – Tully
Constance Wu – Crazy Rich Asians
Mejor Película de Ciencia Ficción / Horror
Annihilation
Halloween
Hereditary
A Quiet Place – GANADOR
Suspiria
Mejor Película en Idioma Extranjero
Burning
Capernaum
Cold War
Roma – GANADOR
Shoplifters
Mejor Canción
"All the Stars" – Black Panther
"Girl in the Movies" – Dumplin'
"I'll Fight" – RBG
"The Place Where Lost Things Go" – Mary Poppins Returns
"Shallow" – A Star Is Born – GANADOR
"Trip a Little Light Fantastic" – Mary Poppins Returns
Mejor Banda Sonora
Kris Bowers – Green Book
Nicholas Britell – If Beale Street Could Talk
Alexandre Desplat – Isle of Dogs
Ludwig Göransson – Black Panther
Justin Hurwitz – First Man – GANADOR
Marc Shaiman – Mary Poppins Returns
Mejor Serie Dramática
The Americans (FX) – GANADOR
Better Call Saul (AMC)
The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
Homecoming (Amazon)
Killing Eve (BBC America)
My Brilliant Friend (HBO)
Pose (FX)
Succession (HBO)
Mejor Actor en Serie Dramática
Freddie Highmore – The Good Doctor (ABC)
Diego Luna – Narcos: Mexico (Netflix)
Richard Madden – Bodyguard (Netflix)
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (AMC)
Billy Porter – Pose (FX)
Matthew Rhys – The Americans (FX) – GANADOR
Milo Ventimiglia – This Is Us (NBC)
Mejor Actriz en Serie Dramática
Jodie Comer – Killing Eve (BBC America)
Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Deuce (HBO)
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
Sandra Oh – Killing Eve (BBC America) – GANADOR
Elizabeth Olsen – Sorry for Your Loss (Facebook Watch)
Julia Roberts – Homecoming (Amazon)
Keri Russell – The Americans (FX)
Mejor Actor de Reparto en Serie Dramática
Richard Cabral – Mayans M.C. (FX)
Asia Kate Dillon – Billions (Showtime)
Noah Emmerich – The Americans (FX) – GANADOR
Justin Hartley – This Is Us (NBC)
Matthew Macfadyen – Succession (HBO)
Richard Schiff – The Good Doctor (ABC)
Shea Whigham – Homecoming (Amazon)
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en Serie Dramática
Dina Shihabi – Jack Ryan (Amazon)
Julia Garner – Ozark (Netflix)
Thandie Newton – Westworld (HBO) – GANADOR
Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul (AMC)
Yvonne Strahovski – The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
Holly Taylor – The Americans (FX)
Mejor Serie de Comedia
Atlanta (FX)
Barry (HBO)
The Good Place (NBC)
The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon) – GANADOR
The Middle (ABC)
One Day at a Time (Netflix)
Schitt's Creek (Pop)
Mejor Actor en Serie de Comedia
Hank Azaria – Brockmire (IFC)
Ted Danson – The Good Place (NBC)
Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
Donald Glover – Atlanta (FX)
Bill Hader – Barry (HBO) – GANADOR
Jim Parsons – The Big Bang Theory (CBS)
Andy Samberg – Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Fox)
Mejor Actriz en Serie de Comedia
Rachel Bloom – Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (The CW)
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon) – GANADOR
Allison Janney – Mom (CBS)
Justina Machado – One Day at a Time (Netflix)
Debra Messing – Will & Grace (NBC)
Issa Rae – Insecure (HBO)
Mejor Actor de Reparto en Serie de Comedia
William Jackson Harper – The Good Place (NBC)
Sean Hayes – Will & Grace (NBC)
Brian Tyree Henry – Atlanta (FX)
Nico Santos – Superstore (NBC)
Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO) – GANADOR
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en Serie de Comedia
Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon) – GANADOR
Betty Gilpin – GLOW (Netflix)
Laurie Metcalf – The Conners (ABC)
Rita Moreno – One Day at a Time (Netflix)
Zoe Perry – Young Sheldon (CBS)
Annie Potts – Young Sheldon (CBS)
Miriam Shor – Younger (TV Land)
Mejor Miniserie para Televisión
A Very English Scandal (Amazon)
American Vandal (Netflix)
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX) – GANADOR
Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)
Genius: Picasso (National Geographic)
Sharp Objects (HBO)
Mejor Película para Televisión
Icebox (HBO)
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (NBC) – GANADOR
King Lear (Amazon)
My Dinner With Hervé (HBO)
Notes From the Field (HBO)
The Tale (HBO)
Mejor Actor en Película o Miniserie para Televisión
Antonio Banderas – Genius: Picasso (National Geographic)
Darren Criss – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX) – GANADOR
Paul Dano – Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)
Benicio Del Toro – Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)
Hugh Grant – A Very English Scandal (Amazon)
John Legend – Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (NBC)
Mejor Actriz en Película o Miniserie para Televisión
Amy Adams – Sharp Objects (HBO) – GANADOR
Patricia Arquette – Escape at Dannemora (Showtime) – GANADOR
Connie Britton – Dirty John (Bravo)
Carrie Coon – The Sinner (USA Network)
Laura Dern – The Tale (HBO)
Anna Deavere Smith – Notes From the Field (HBO)
Mejor Actor de Reparto en Película o Miniserie para Televisión
Brandon Victor Dixon – Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (NBC)
Eric Lange – Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)
Alex Rich – Genius: Picasso (National Geographic)
Peter Sarsgaard – The Looming Tower (Hulu)
Finn Wittrock – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)
Ben Whishaw – A Very English Scandal (Amazon) – GANADOR
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en Película o Miniserie para Televisión
Ellen Burstyn – The Tale (HBO)
Patricia Clarkson – Sharp Objects (HBO) – GANADOR
Penelope Cruz – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)
Julia Garner – Dirty John (Bravo)
Judith Light – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)
Elizabeth Perkins – Sharp Objects (HBO)
Mejor Serie Animada
Adventure Time (Cartoon Network)
Archer (FXX)
Bob's Burgers (Fox)
BoJack Horseman (Netflix) – GANADOR
The Simpsons (Fox)
South Park (Comedy Central)