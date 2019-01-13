Checa aquí la lista completa de los ganadores de los Critics' Choice Awards 2019

El mexicano Alfonso Cuarón arrasó este domingo en los Critics' Choice Awards con su película Roma.

La cinta en blanco y negro se llevó cuatro preseas como Mejor Película, Mejor Director, Mejor Fotografía y Mejor Película Extranjera.

Se convirtió en la cinta de habla no inglesa en ganar la categoría principal desde hace 24 años.

Aquí la lista completa de los ganadores:

Mejor Película

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

The Favourite

First Man

Green Book

If Beale Street Could Talk

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma – GANADOR

A Star Is Born

Vice

Mejor Actor

Christian Bale – Vice – GANADOR

Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe – At Eternity's Gate

Ryan Gosling – First Man

Ethan Hawke – First Reformed

Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen – Green Book

Mejor Actriz

Yalitza Aparicio – Roma

Emily Blunt – Mary Poppins Returns

Glenn Close – The Wife – GANADOR

Toni Collette – Hereditary

Olivia Colman – The Favourite

Lady Gaga – A Star Is Born – GANADOR

Melissa McCarthy – Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Mahershala Ali – Green Book – GANADOR

Timothée Chalamet – Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver – BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott – A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant – Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Michael B. Jordan – Black Panther

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Amy Adams – Vice

Claire Foy – First Man

Nicole Kidman – Boy Erased

Regina King – If Beale Street Could Talk – GANADOR

Emma Stone – The Favourite

Rachel Weisz – The Favourite

Mejor Actor / Actriz Joven

Elsie Fisher – Eighth Grade – GANADOR

Thomasin McKenzie – Leave No Trace

Ed Oxenbould – Wildlife

Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place

Amandla Stenberg – The Hate U Give

Sunny Suljic – Mid90s

Mejor Elenco

Black Panther

Crazy Rich Asians

The Favourite – GANADOR

Vice

Widows

Mejor Director

Damien Chazelle – First Man

Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born

Alfonso Cuarón – Roma – GANADOR

Peter Farrelly – Green Book

Yorgos Lanthimos – The Favourite

Spike Lee – BlacKkKlansman

Adam McKay – Vice

Mejor Guión Original

Bo Burnham – Eighth Grade

Alfonso Cuarón – Roma

Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara – The Favourite

Adam McKay – Vice

Paul Schrader – First Reformed – GANADOR

Nick Vallelonga, Brian Hayes Currie, Peter Farrelly – Green Book

Bryan Woods, Scott Beck, John Krasinski – A Quiet Place

Roma de Alfonso Cuarón fue la más premiada en los Critics' Choice Awards, con cuatro galardones. Foto AFP Glen Close fue premiada como Mejor Actriz por la película Yhe Wife. Foto Reuters Pero también Lady Gaga se llevó el mismo premio por la cinta A star is born. Foto Reuters Christian Bale se llevó dos premios, Mejor Actor y Mejor Actor en Comedia por Vice. Foto Reuters La británica Claire Foy recibió el premio especial SeeHer por sus papeles más destacados en 2018. Foto Reuters Mahershala Mahershala Ali ganó como Mejor Actor de Reparto por Green Book. Foto Reuters Crazy Rich Asians ganó a Mejor Película de Comedia. Foto Reuters Darren Criss, Mejor Actor de una mini serie o película para la TV por su papel en The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. Foto Reuters Elsie Fisher ganó Mejor Actriz joven por la cinta de comedia y drama Eighth Grade. Foto Reuters Regina King ganó Mejor Actriz de Reparto por su participación en a cinta If Beale Street Could Talk. Foto Reuters Sandra Oh, Mejor Actriz en serie de drama por su participación en Killing Eve. Foto Reuters

Mejor Guión Adaptado

Ryan Coogler, Joe Robert Cole – Black Panther

Nicole Holofcener, Jeff Whitty – Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Barry Jenkins – If Beale Street Could Talk – GANADOR

Eric Roth and Bradley Cooper & Will Fetters – A Star Is Born

Josh Singer – First Man

Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee – BlacKkKlansman

Mejor Fotografía

Alfonso Cuarón – Roma – GANADOR

James Laxton – If Beale Street Could Talk

Matthew Libatique – A Star Is Born

Rachel Morrison – Black Panther

Robbie Ryan – The Favourite

Linus Sandgren – First Man

Mejor Diseño de Producción

Hannah Beachler, Jay Hart – Black Panther –GANADOR

Eugenio Caballero, Barbara Enriquez – Roma

Nelson Coates, Andrew Baseman – Crazy Rich Asians

Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton – The Favourite

Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas – First Man

John Myhre, Gordon Sim – Mary Poppins Returns

Mejor Edición

Jay Cassidy – A Star Is Born

Hank Corwin – Vice

Tom Cross – First Man – GANADOR

Alfonso Cuarón, Adam Gough – Roma

Yorgos Mavropsaridis – The Favourite

Joe Walker – Widows

Mejor Diseño de Vestuario

Alexandra Byrne – Mary Queen of Scots

Ruth Carter – Black Panther – GANADOR

Julian Day – Bohemian Rhapsody

Sandy Powell – The Favourite

Sandy Powell – Mary Poppins Returns

Mejor Peinado y Maquillaje

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Mary Queen of Scots

Suspiria

Vice – GANADOR

Mejores Efectos Visuales

Avengers: Infinity War

Black Panther – GANADOR

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Mission: Impossible – Fallout

Ready Player One

Mejor Película Animada

The Grinch

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – GANADOR

Mejor Película de Acción

Avengers: Infinity War

Black Panther

Deadpool 2

Mission: Impossible – Fallout – GANADOR

Ready Player One

Widows

Mejor Comedia

Crazy Rich Asians – GANADOR

Deadpool 2

The Death of Stalin

The Favourite

Game Night

Sorry to Bother You

Mejor Actor de Comedia

Christian Bale – Vice – GANADOR

Jason Bateman – Game Night

Viggo Mortensen – Green Book

John C. Reilly – Stan & Ollie

Ryan Reynolds – Deadpool 2

Lakeith Stanfield – Sorry to Bother You

Mejor Actriz de Comedia

Emily Blunt – Mary Poppins Returns

Olivia Colman – The Favourite – GANADOR

Elsie Fisher – Eighth Grade

Rachel McAdams – Game Night

Charlize Theron – Tully

Constance Wu – Crazy Rich Asians

Mejor Película de Ciencia Ficción / Horror

Annihilation

Halloween

Hereditary

A Quiet Place – GANADOR

Suspiria

Mejor Película en Idioma Extranjero

Burning

Capernaum

Cold War

Roma – GANADOR

Shoplifters

Mejor Canción



"All the Stars" – Black Panther

"Girl in the Movies" – Dumplin'

"I'll Fight" – RBG

"The Place Where Lost Things Go" – Mary Poppins Returns

"Shallow" – A Star Is Born – GANADOR

"Trip a Little Light Fantastic" – Mary Poppins Returns

Mejor Banda Sonora

Kris Bowers – Green Book

Nicholas Britell – If Beale Street Could Talk

Alexandre Desplat – Isle of Dogs

Ludwig Göransson – Black Panther

Justin Hurwitz – First Man – GANADOR

Marc Shaiman – Mary Poppins Returns

Mejor Serie Dramática

The Americans (FX) – GANADOR

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Homecoming (Amazon)

Killing Eve (BBC America)

My Brilliant Friend (HBO)

Pose (FX)

Succession (HBO)

Mejor Actor en Serie Dramática

Freddie Highmore – The Good Doctor (ABC)

Diego Luna – Narcos: Mexico (Netflix)

Richard Madden – Bodyguard (Netflix)

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (AMC)

Billy Porter – Pose (FX)

Matthew Rhys – The Americans (FX) – GANADOR

Milo Ventimiglia – This Is Us (NBC)

Mejor Actriz en Serie Dramática

Jodie Comer – Killing Eve (BBC America)

Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Deuce (HBO)

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

Sandra Oh – Killing Eve (BBC America) – GANADOR

Elizabeth Olsen – Sorry for Your Loss (Facebook Watch)

Julia Roberts – Homecoming (Amazon)

Keri Russell – The Americans (FX)

Yalitza Aparicio, nominada a Mejor Actriz por Roma. Foto AFP Diego Luna. Foto Reuters Judy Greer. Foto Reuters Milo Ventimiglia. Foto Reuters Rhea Seehorn. Foto Reuters Ricky Martin. Foto AFP Willem Dafoe. Foto Reuters Yalitza Aparicio. Foto AFP Alfonso Cuarón. Foto AFP Antonio Banderas. Foto AFP Charlize Theron. Foto AFP Dina Shihabi. Foto Reuters Glen Close. Foto AFP

Mejor Actor de Reparto en Serie Dramática

Richard Cabral – Mayans M.C. (FX)

Asia Kate Dillon – Billions (Showtime)

Noah Emmerich – The Americans (FX) – GANADOR

Justin Hartley – This Is Us (NBC)

Matthew Macfadyen – Succession (HBO)

Richard Schiff – The Good Doctor (ABC)

Shea Whigham – Homecoming (Amazon)

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en Serie Dramática

Dina Shihabi – Jack Ryan (Amazon)

Julia Garner – Ozark (Netflix)

Thandie Newton – Westworld (HBO) – GANADOR

Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul (AMC)

Yvonne Strahovski – The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

Holly Taylor – The Americans (FX)

Mejor Serie de Comedia

Atlanta (FX)

Barry (HBO)

The Good Place (NBC)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon) – GANADOR

The Middle (ABC)

One Day at a Time (Netflix)

Schitt's Creek (Pop)

Mejor Actor en Serie de Comedia

Hank Azaria – Brockmire (IFC)

Ted Danson – The Good Place (NBC)

Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Donald Glover – Atlanta (FX)

Bill Hader – Barry (HBO) – GANADOR

Jim Parsons – The Big Bang Theory (CBS)

Andy Samberg – Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Fox)

Mejor Actriz en Serie de Comedia

Rachel Bloom – Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (The CW)

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon) – GANADOR

Allison Janney – Mom (CBS)

Justina Machado – One Day at a Time (Netflix)

Debra Messing – Will & Grace (NBC)

Issa Rae – Insecure (HBO)

Mejor Actor de Reparto en Serie de Comedia

William Jackson Harper – The Good Place (NBC)

Sean Hayes – Will & Grace (NBC)

Brian Tyree Henry – Atlanta (FX)

Nico Santos – Superstore (NBC)

Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO) – GANADOR

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en Serie de Comedia

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon) – GANADOR

Betty Gilpin – GLOW (Netflix)

Laurie Metcalf – The Conners (ABC)

Rita Moreno – One Day at a Time (Netflix)

Zoe Perry – Young Sheldon (CBS)

Annie Potts – Young Sheldon (CBS)

Miriam Shor – Younger (TV Land)

Mejor Miniserie para Televisión

A Very English Scandal (Amazon)

American Vandal (Netflix)

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX) – GANADOR

Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

Genius: Picasso (National Geographic)

Sharp Objects (HBO)

Mejor Película para Televisión

Icebox (HBO)

Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (NBC) – GANADOR

King Lear (Amazon)

My Dinner With Hervé (HBO)

Notes From the Field (HBO)

The Tale (HBO)

Mejor Actor en Película o Miniserie para Televisión

Antonio Banderas – Genius: Picasso (National Geographic)

Darren Criss – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX) – GANADOR

Paul Dano – Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

Benicio Del Toro – Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

Hugh Grant – A Very English Scandal (Amazon)

John Legend – Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (NBC)

Mejor Actriz en Película o Miniserie para Televisión

Amy Adams – Sharp Objects (HBO) – GANADOR

Patricia Arquette – Escape at Dannemora (Showtime) – GANADOR

Connie Britton – Dirty John (Bravo)

Carrie Coon – The Sinner (USA Network)

Laura Dern – The Tale (HBO)

Anna Deavere Smith – Notes From the Field (HBO)

Mejor Actor de Reparto en Película o Miniserie para Televisión

Brandon Victor Dixon – Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (NBC)

Eric Lange – Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

Alex Rich – Genius: Picasso (National Geographic)

Peter Sarsgaard – The Looming Tower (Hulu)

Finn Wittrock – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)

Ben Whishaw – A Very English Scandal (Amazon) – GANADOR

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en Película o Miniserie para Televisión

Ellen Burstyn – The Tale (HBO)

Patricia Clarkson – Sharp Objects (HBO) – GANADOR

Penelope Cruz – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)

Julia Garner – Dirty John (Bravo)

Judith Light – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)

Elizabeth Perkins – Sharp Objects (HBO)

Mejor Serie Animada

Adventure Time (Cartoon Network)

Archer (FXX)

Bob's Burgers (Fox)

BoJack Horseman (Netflix) – GANADOR

The Simpsons (Fox)

South Park (Comedy Central)