¿Es en serie? | Lo bueno, lo malo y lo feo de las segundas partes

¿Prefieres ver una sola temporada de alguna serie o que extiendan la historia aunque no logren igualar la primera impresión?
En este segundo episodio de ¿Es en Serie?, Alexandra Bretón y Rosalinda Palomeque confirman que las segundas partes nunca fueron buenas... aunque también nos cuentan de las maravillosas excepciones.
Descubre en qué rubro está Big Little Lies, La Casa de Papel, True Detectives y las recomendaciones que no te debes perder.
Da clic y escucha el podcast:
Si te perdiste el primer episodio de ¿Es en Serie?, no te preocupes, aquí lo traemos para que disfrutes el debate sobre Stranger Things, Castle Rocks y Years and Years.
