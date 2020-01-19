EnVivo
/ domingo 19 de enero de 2020
Sigue la entrega de los premios actorales SAG 2020
Sam Rockwell por Fosse/Verdon
The Crown
Peter Dinklage por su actuación en Game of Thrones de HBO
Jennifer Aniston por The Morning Show
Michelle Williams por Fosse/Verdon
Brad Pitt por su actuación en Había una vez en Hollywood
Laura Dern por Historia de un matrimonio de Netflix
The Marvelous Ms Maiseel de Amazon Prime Video
Phoebe Waller-Bridge por Fleabag de Amazon Prime Video
CATEGORÍAS CINE
Mejor elenco
Bombshell
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Mejor actriz
Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story
Cynthia Erivo - Harriet
Lupita Nyong’o - Us
Renée Zellweger - Judy
Charlize Theron - Bombshell
Mejor actor
Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver - Marriage Story
Christian Bale - Ford vs Ferrari
Taron Egerton - Rocketman
Joaquin Phoenix - Joker
Mejor actriz de reparto
Margot Robbe - Bombshell
Scarlett Johansson - Jojo Rabbit
Jennifer Lopez - Hustlers
Laura Dern - Marriage Story
Nicole Kidman - Bombshell
Mejor actor de reparto
Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Al Pacino - The Irishman
Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Jamie Foxx - Just Mercy
Joe Pesci - The Irishman
Elenco de dobles de riesgo
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Avengers: Endgame
Ford vs Ferrari
The Irishman
CATEGORÍAS TELEVISIÓN
Actor miniserie
Mahershala Ali - True Detective
Russell Crowe - The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris - Chernobyl
Jharrel Jerome - When They See Us
Sam Rockwell - Fosse/Verdon
Actriz miniserie
Patricia Arquette - The Act
Toni Collette - Unbelievable
Joey King - The Act
Emily Watson - Chernobyl
Michelle Williams - Fosse/Verdon
Actor serie de drama
Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us
Steve Carell - The Morning Show
Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
Peter Dinklage - Game of Thrones
David Harbour - Stranger Things
Actriz serie de drama
Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show
Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown
Olivia Colman - The Crown
Jodie Comer - Killing Eve
Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid’s Tale
Actor serie de comedia
Alan Arkin - The Kominsky Method
Michael Douglas - The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader - Barry
Andrew Scott - Fleabag
Tony Shalhoub - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Actriz serie comedia
Christina Applegate - Dead to Me
Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Catherine O’Hara - Schitt’s Creek
Phoebe Waller-Bridge - Fleabag
Elenco serie de drama
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
Elenco serie comedia
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Schitt’s Creek
Elenco de dobles
Game of Thrones
GLOW
Stranger Things
The Walking Dead
Watchmen
La ceremonia se transmitirá en vivo por TNT y TBS a partir de las 8 de la noche
Por Izzi el canal de TNT es el 610, por Sky el canal de TNT es el 0221 y por Dish el canal de TNT es el 370.
Andrew Marszal | AFP
"El escándalo", un filme que gira alrededor de un caso de acoso sexual en el canal conservador Fox News, se llevó el mayor número de nominaciones a los premios del sindicato de actores de Estados Unidos, los SAG, un termómetro importante para el Oscar.
El drama de la era #MeToo del estudio Lionsgate (en inglés "Bombshell") garantizó nominaciones para el elenco en pleno -el mayor galardón de la noche-, así como individuales para Charlize Theron --que interpretó a la expresentadora Megyn Kelly, acosada por el cofundador del canal Roger Ailes-- y para Nicole Kidman y Margo Robbie en sus roles de reparto.
Le siguen, con tres nominaciones, la desgarradora "Historia de un matrimonio", la épica cinta de gángsters "El irlandés" -ambas de Netflix- y la oda de Quentin Tarantino "Había una vez en Hollywood".
Sorprendió que "Historia de un matrimonio", que el lunes lideró las nominaciones a los Globos de Oro y consiguió destaques para Scarlett Johansson y Adam Driver, quedó fuera de la categoría de mejor elenco.
Lee más aquí ⬇