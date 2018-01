Deslaves en California dejan 15 muertos, autoridades temen que haya más víctimas

A girl was rescued this morning from the rubble in a #Montecito, CA. Heavy rain in Southern California created mudslides and debris flows that have destroyed houses and shut down roads. https://t.co/xWHXqq46Xo pic.twitter.com/Ifhx00AXCV — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) 9 de enero de 2018

SEARCH DOGS are being used to find missing people who may be trapped in the mud and debris after heavy rains sparked mudslides and debris flow in California. Thanks to all of the law enforcement working that are working this natural disaster. #LawEnforcementAppreciationDay pic.twitter.com/O01EVCoNP9 — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) 9 de enero de 2018