¿Perros caminando sobre agua? La imagen que evidencia el deshielo en Groenlandia

Impressions from the ocean, climate and cryosphere monitoring program, NW #Greenland , just successfully completed by local hunters and #dmidk . Preliminary results show an increased #seaice thickness and less heat in the ocean compared to recent years. pic.twitter.com/gddZukT5a7

Communities in #Greenland rely on the sea ice for transport, hunting and fishing. Extreme events, here flooding of the ice by abrupt onset of surface melt call for an incresed predictive capacity in the Arctic @BG10Blueaction @polarprediction @dmidk https://t.co/Y1EWU1eurA