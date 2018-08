Turistas en pánico por incendio en la Estatua de la Libertad

There is one injury to a worker reported at Liberty Island. #FDNY members continue to operate on scene of 3 propane cylinders on fire at a construction site. — FDNY (@FDNY) 27 de agosto de 2018

#FDNY units staging at Pier A in Manhattan. FDNY members continue to operate on scene of 3 propane cylinders on fire at a construction site on Liberty Island. There is currently one non-life-threatening injury reported. pic.twitter.com/yXNIYJhRP6 — FDNY (@FDNY) 27 de agosto de 2018