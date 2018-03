"Protejan a la gente, no a las armas"; estudiantes protestan en EU

Throngs of people rally outside of the White House to protest for stricter gun laws as part of #NationalWalkoutDay . https://t.co/Yf340l4g2R pic.twitter.com/lRMJlR1axn

Some students participated in #NationalWalkoutDay at the High School this morning under administration's supervision. Thank you @allianceohio Police Dept. for helping ensure safety of those involved. pic.twitter.com/UyTvihGOWt