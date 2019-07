Subasta de artículos espaciales sobrepasa expectativas, recauda 5.5 mdd

#AuctionUpdate A flown Apollo 16 lunar surface map that was used on the moon🌚 to explore the Descartes Highlands achieves $30k. #SothebysinSpace #Apollo50th #Apollo11 pic.twitter.com/BPckQmyHAh

#AuctionUpdate $1.8 million is more than 8,000 times the price paid for the tapes by a NASA intern in 1976 at a government surplus auction #Apollo50th pic.twitter.com/sCFlmrlkix