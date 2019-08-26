Gossip

  lunes 26 de agosto de 2019

Ellos son los nominados a los premios MTV VMAs 2019

Taylor Swift y Ariana Grande, con 10 nominaciones cada una, encabezan la lista

Esta noche se llevan a cabo los MTV Video Music Awards 2019 desde el Prudential Center de Nueva Jersey, y el presentador será el actor y comediante Sebastian Maniscalco.

Taylor Swift y Ariana Grande, con 10 nominaciones cada una, encabezan la lista de nominados. Le siguen Billie Eilish con nueve, Lil Nas X con ocho y Halsey con seis nominaciones.

Lista completa de nominados:

Video del año
21 Savage ft. J. Cole – "A lot" – Epic Records
Billie Eilish – "Bad Guy" – Darkroom/Interscope Records
Ariana Grande – "Thank u, next" – Republic Records
Jonas Brothers – "Sucker" – Republic Records
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road" – Columbia Records
Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" – Republic Records

Artista del año
Cardi B – Atlantic Records
Billie Eilish – Darkroom/Interscope Records
Ariana Grande – Republic Records
Halsey – Astralwerks/Capitol Records
Jonas Brothers – Republic Records
Shawn Mendes– Island Records

Canción del año
Drake – "In My Feelings" – Young Money/Cash Money/Republic Records
Ariana Grande – "Thank u, next"– Republic Records
Jonas Brothers – "Sucker" – Republic Records
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – "Shallow" – Interscope Records
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" – Columbia Records
Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" – Republic Records

Mejor artista nuevo
Ava Max – Atlantic Records
Billie Eilish – Darkroom/Interscope Records
H.E.R. – MBK/RCA Records
Lil Nas X – Columbia Records
Lizzo – Atlantic Records
ROSALÍA – Columbia Records

Mejor colaboración
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" – Columbia Records
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – "Shallow" – Interscope Records
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita" – Island Records
Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – "ME!" – Republic Records
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – "I Don't Care" – Atlantic Records
BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv" – Columbia Records

Artista push del año
Bazzi – Atlantic Records
CNCO – RCA Records
Billie Eilish – Darkroom/Interscope Records
H.E.R. – MBK/RCA Records
Lauv – LAUV/AWAL
Lizzo – Atlantic Records

Mejor pop
5 Seconds of Summer – "Easier" – Interscope Records
Cardi B & Bruno Mars – "Please Me" – Atlantic Records
Billie Eilish – "Bad Guy" – Darkroom/Interscope Records
Khalid – "Talk" – Right Hand Music Group/RCA Records
Ariana Grande – "thank u, next" – Republic Records
Jonas Brothers – "Sucker" – Republic Records
Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" – Republic Records

Mejor hip-hop
2 Chainz ft. Ariana Grande – "Rule the World" – 2 Chainz Ps/Def Jam
21 Savage ft. J. Cole – "A lot" – Epic Records
Cardi B – "Money" – Atlantic Records
DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – "Higher" – We The Best/Epic Records
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" – Columbia Records
Travis Scott ft. Drake – "SICKO MODE" – Epic Records/Grand Hustle/Cactus Jack

Mejor R&B
Anderson .Paak ft. Smokey Robinson – "Make It Better" – Aftermath Ent/12 Tone Music
Childish Gambino – "Feels Like Summer" – RCA Records
H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller – "Could've Been" – MBK/RCA Records
Alicia Keys – "Raise A Man" – RCA Records
Ella Mai – "Trip" – 10 Summers/Interscope Records
Normani ft. 6lack – "Waves" – Keep Cool/RCA Records

Mejor K-Pop
BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv" – Columbia Records
BLACKPINK – "Kill This Love" – YG Entertainment/Interscope Records
Monsta X ft. French Montana – "Who Do You Love" – Epic Records
TOMORROW X TOGETHER – "Cat & Dog" – Republic Records
NCT 127 – "Regular" – SM Entertainment
EXO – "Tempo" – SM Entertainment

Mejor video latino
Anuel AA, Karol G – "Secreto" – Universal Music Latino
Bad Bunny ft. Drake – "MIA" – OVO Sound/Warner Bros. Records
benny blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez, J Balvin – "I Can't Get Enough" – NEON16/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope Records
Daddy Yankee ft. Snow – "Con Calma" – Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Maluma – "Mala Mía" – Sony Music US Latin
ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – "Con Altura" – Columbia Records

Mejor dance
The Chainsmokers ft. Bebe Rexha – "Call You Mine" – Disruptor/Columbia Records
Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato – "Solo" – Big Beat/Atlantic Records
DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B – "Taki Taki" – DJ Snake Music Productions Ltd/Geffen
David Guetta, Bebe Rexha & J Balvin – "Say My Name" – Big Beat/Atlantic Records
Marshmello & Bastille – "Happier" – Capitol Records
Silk City & Dua Lipa – "Electricity" – Columbia Records

Mejor rock
The 1975 – "Love It If We Made It" – Dirty Hit/Interscope Records
Fall Out Boy – "Bishops Knife Trick" – Island Records
Imagine Dragons – "Natural" – KIDinaKORNER/Interscope Records
Lenny Kravitz – "Low" – BMG Rights Management (UK) Ltd.
Panic! At The Disco – "High Hopes" – Elektra Music Group
twenty one pilots – "My Blood" – Elektra Music Group

Video con mensaje positivo
Halsey – "Nightmare" – Astralwerks/Capitol Records
The Killers – "Land of the Free" – Island
Jamie N Commons, Skylar Grey ft. Gallant – "Runaway Train" – Interscope Records
John Legend – "Preach" – Columbia Records
Lil Dicky – "Earth" – Dirty Burd, Inc./Commission/BMG
Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" – Republic Records

Mejor dirección
Billie Eilish – "Bad Guy" – Darkroom/Interscope Records – Directed by Dave Meyers
FKA twigs – "Cellophane" – Young Turks – Directed by Andrew Thomas Huang
Ariana Grande – "thank you, next" – Republic Records – Directed by Hannah Lux Davis
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" – Columbia Records – Directed by Calmatic
LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – "No New Friends" – Columbia Records – Directed by Dano Cerny
Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" – Republic Records – Directed by Drew Kirsch & Taylor Swift

Mejor efectos visuales
Billie Eilish – "when the party's over" – Darkroom/Interscope Records – Efectos Visuales por Ryan Ross y Andres Jaramillo
FKA twigs – "Cellophane" – Young Turks – Efectos Visuales por Matt Chandler y Fabio Zaveti para Analog
Ariana Grande – "God is a Woman" – Republic Records – Efectos Visuales por Fabrice Lagayette, Kristina Prilukova y Rebecca Rice para Mathematic
DJ Khaled ft. SZA – "Just Us" – We The Best/Epic Records – Efectos Visuales por Sergii Mashevskyi
LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – "No New Friends" – Columbia Records – Efectos Visuales por Ethan Chancer
Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – "ME!" – Republic Records – Efectos Visuales por Loris Paillier y Lucas Salton para BUF VFX

Mejor edición
Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – "Tints" – Aftermath Ent/12 Tone Music – Edición por Elias Talbot
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" – Columbia Record – Edición por Calmatic
Billie Eilish – "Bad Guy" – Darkroom/Interscope Records – Edición por Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande – "7 Rings" – Republic Records –Edición por Hannah Lux Davis y Taylor Walsh
Solange – "Almeda" – Columbia Records – Edición por Solange Knowles, Vinnie Hobbs y Jonathon Proctor
Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" – Republic Records – Edición por Jarrett Fijal

Mejor dirección de arte
BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv" – Columbia Records – Dirección de Arte por JinSil Park y BoNa Kim (MU:E)
Ariana Grande – "7 Rings" – Republic Records – Dirección de Arte por John Richoux
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" – Columbia Records – Dirección de Arte por Itaru Dela Vegas
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita" – Island Records – Dirección de Arte por Tatiana Van Sauter
Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" – Republic Records – Dirección de Arte por Brittany Porter
Kanye West and Lil' Pump ft. Adele Givens – "I Love It" – Warner Records & Def Jam Music Group – Dirección de Arte por Tino Schaedler

Mejor coreografía
FKA twigs – "Cellophane" – Young Turks – Coreografía por Kelly Yvonne
ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – "Con Altura" – Columbia Records – Coreografía por Charm La'Donna
LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – "No New Friends" – Columbia Records – Coreografía por Ryan Heffington
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita" – Island Records – Coreografía por Calvit Hodge y Sara Biv
Solange – "Almeda" – Columbia Records – Coreografía por Maya Taylor y Solange Knowles
BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv" – Columbia Records – Coreografía por Rie Hata

Mejor cinematografía
Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – "Tints" – Aftermath Ent/12 Tone Music – Cinematografía por Elias Talbot
Billie Eilish – "hostage" – Darkroom/Interscope Records – Cinematografía por Pau Castejon
Ariana Grande – "thank you, next" – Republic Records – Cinematografía por Christopher Probst
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita" – Island Records – Cinematografía por Scott Cunningham
Solange – "Almeda" – Columbia Records – Cinematografía por Chayse Irvin, Ryan Marie Helfant y Justin Hamilton
Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – "ME!" – Republic Records – Cinematografía por Starr Whitesides

