  jueves 19 de enero de 2023

Premios BAFTA: de Guillermo del Toro a Ana de Armas, aquí la lista de nominados

En la categoría a mejor filme extranjero quedó fuera Bardo, falsa crónica de unas cuentas verdades, de Iñárritu

Nominados a los Premios BAFTA 2023. Fotos: AFP

A un mes de los premios de la Academia Británica de las Artes Cinematográficas y de la Televisión, cnocidos como BAFTA, se dieron a conocer los nominados, entre ellos, el mexicano Guillermo del Toro.

Con Pinocho, el cineasta vuelve a colocarse en las listas de premiación al ser nominado en tres categorías de las seis en la que fue preseleccionado, principalmente buscará la estatuilla a Mejor Película Animada.

Ana de Armas, nominada por su papel protagonista como Marilyn Monroe en Blonde, competirá en la categoría a mejor actriz junto con Cate Blanchett (Tár), Viola Davis (The Woman King), Danielle Deadwyler (Till), Emma Thompson (Good luck to you, Leo Grande) y Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans).

En la categoría a mejor filme extranjero, Argentina, 1985, protagonizada por Ricardo Darín y Peter Lanzani, aspirará al galardón junto con All Quiet on the Western Front (Sin novedad en el frente), Corsage (La emperatriz rebelde), Decision to Leave y The Quiet Girl.

En esa misma categoría, en cambio, se quedó fuera de los nominados la cinta Bardo, falsa crónica de unas cuentas verdades, del mexicano Alejandro Iñárritu, que narra la crisis existencial a la que se enfrenta un periodista y documentalista mexicano al regresar a su país.

A continuación las nominaciones completas:

Mejor Película

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Elvis
  • Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Tár

Mejor Director

  • Edward Berger - All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Park Chan-Wook -Decision To Leave
  • Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Todd Field - Tár
  • Gina Price - Bythenwood - The Woman King

Mejor Actriz

  • Ana de Armas – Blonde
  • Cate Blanchett – Tár
  • Viola Davis – The Woman King
  • Danielle Deadwyler – Till
  • Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
  • Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Mejor Actor

  • Austin Butler – Elvis
  • Brendan Fraser – The Whale
  • Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Daryl McCormack – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
  • Paul Mescal – Aftersun
  • Bill Nighy – Living

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

  • Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Hong Chau – The Whale
  • Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Dolly De Leon – Triangle of Sadness
  • Carey Mulligan – She Said

Mejor Actor de Reparto

  • Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse
  • Albrecht Schuch – All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Micheal Ward – Empire of Light

Mejor Película Británica

  • Aftersun
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Brian And Charles
  • Empire of Light
  • Living
  • Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
  • See How They Run
  • The Swimmers
  • The Wonder

Mejor Debut Británico de Dirección, Guión o Producción

  • Aftersun
  • Blue Jean
  • Electric Malady
  • Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
  • Rebellion

Mejor Película de Habla no Inglesa

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Argentina, 1985
  • Corsage
  • Decision To Leave
  • The Quiet Girl

Mejor Documental

  • All That Breathes
  • All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
  • Fire of Love
  • Moonage Daydream
  • Navalny

Mejor Película Animada

  • Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
  • Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
  • Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
  • Turning Red

Mejor Guión

  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • The Fabelmans
  • Tár
  • Triangle of Sadness

Mejor Guión adaptado

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Living
  • The Quiet Girl
  • She Said
  • The Whale

Mejor Fotografía

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • The Batman
  • Elvis
  • Empire of Light
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor Edición

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Elvis
  • Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor Banda Sonora

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • Elvis
  • Tár
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor Casting

  • Aftersun
  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Elvis
  • Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Triangle of Sadness

Mejor Diseño de Producción

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Babylon
  • The Batman
  • Elvis
  • Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Mejor Vestuario

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Amsterdam
  • Babylon
  • Elvis
  • Mrs Harris Goes To Paris

Mejor Maquillaje

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • The Batman
  • Elvis
  • Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
  • The Whale

Mejor Sonido


All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Mejores Efectos Especiales


All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor Cortometraje Británico


The Ballad Of Olive Morris

Bazigaga

Bus Girl

A Drifting Up

An Irish Goodbye

Mejor cortometraje Animado


The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

Middle Watch

Your Mountain is Waiting

Estrella en Ascenso


Aimee Lou Wood

Daryl McCormack

Emma Mackey

Naomi Ackie

Sheila Atim


