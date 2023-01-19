Premios BAFTA: de Guillermo del Toro a Ana de Armas, aquí la lista de nominados

A un mes de los premios de la Academia Británica de las Artes Cinematográficas y de la Televisión, cnocidos como BAFTA, se dieron a conocer los nominados, entre ellos, el mexicano Guillermo del Toro.
Con Pinocho, el cineasta vuelve a colocarse en las listas de premiación al ser nominado en tres categorías de las seis en la que fue preseleccionado, principalmente buscará la estatuilla a Mejor Película Animada.
Puedes leer también: Tú también tienes la fuerza para levantarte: Brendan Fraser conmueve en los Critics Choice
Ana de Armas, nominada por su papel protagonista como Marilyn Monroe en Blonde, competirá en la categoría a mejor actriz junto con Cate Blanchett (Tár), Viola Davis (The Woman King), Danielle Deadwyler (Till), Emma Thompson (Good luck to you, Leo Grande) y Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans).
En la categoría a mejor filme extranjero, Argentina, 1985, protagonizada por Ricardo Darín y Peter Lanzani, aspirará al galardón junto con All Quiet on the Western Front (Sin novedad en el frente), Corsage (La emperatriz rebelde), Decision to Leave y The Quiet Girl.
A continuación las nominaciones completas:
Mejor Película
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Tár
Mejor Director
- Edward Berger - All Quiet on the Western Front
- Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Park Chan-Wook -Decision To Leave
- Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Todd Field - Tár
- Gina Price - Bythenwood - The Woman King
Mejor Actriz
- Ana de Armas – Blonde
- Cate Blanchett – Tár
- Viola Davis – The Woman King
- Danielle Deadwyler – Till
- Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Mejor Actor
- Austin Butler – Elvis
- Brendan Fraser – The Whale
- Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Daryl McCormack – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Paul Mescal – Aftersun
- Bill Nighy – Living
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
- Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau – The Whale
- Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Dolly De Leon – Triangle of Sadness
- Carey Mulligan – She Said
Mejor Actor de Reparto
- Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse
- Albrecht Schuch – All Quiet on the Western Front
- Micheal Ward – Empire of Light
Mejor Película Británica
- Aftersun
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brian And Charles
- Empire of Light
- Living
- Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
- See How They Run
- The Swimmers
- The Wonder
Mejor Debut Británico de Dirección, Guión o Producción
- Aftersun
- Blue Jean
- Electric Malady
- Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Rebellion
Mejor Película de Habla no Inglesa
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Argentina, 1985
- Corsage
- Decision To Leave
- The Quiet Girl
Mejor Documental
- All That Breathes
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
- Fire of Love
- Moonage Daydream
- Navalny
Mejor Película Animada
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- Turning Red
Mejor Guión
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Triangle of Sadness
Mejor Guión adaptado
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Living
- The Quiet Girl
- She Said
- The Whale
Mejor Fotografía
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Empire of Light
- Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor Edición
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor Banda Sonora
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Elvis
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor Casting
- Aftersun
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Triangle of Sadness
Mejor Diseño de Producción
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Babylon
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Mejor Vestuario
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Amsterdam
- Babylon
- Elvis
- Mrs Harris Goes To Paris
Mejor Maquillaje
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
- The Whale
Mejor Sonido
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Mejores Efectos Especiales
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor Cortometraje Británico
The Ballad Of Olive Morris
Bazigaga
Bus Girl
A Drifting Up
An Irish Goodbye
Mejor cortometraje Animado
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
Middle Watch
Your Mountain is Waiting
Estrella en Ascenso
Aimee Lou Wood
Daryl McCormack
Emma Mackey
Naomi Ackie
Sheila Atim