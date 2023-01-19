Premios BAFTA: de Guillermo del Toro a Ana de Armas, aquí la lista de nominados

A un mes de los premios de la Academia Británica de las Artes Cinematográficas y de la Televisión, cnocidos como BAFTA, se dieron a conocer los nominados, entre ellos, el mexicano Guillermo del Toro.

Con Pinocho, el cineasta vuelve a colocarse en las listas de premiación al ser nominado en tres categorías de las seis en la que fue preseleccionado, principalmente buscará la estatuilla a Mejor Película Animada.

Ana de Armas, nominada por su papel protagonista como Marilyn Monroe en Blonde, competirá en la categoría a mejor actriz junto con Cate Blanchett (Tár), Viola Davis (The Woman King), Danielle Deadwyler (Till), Emma Thompson (Good luck to you, Leo Grande) y Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans).

En la categoría a mejor filme extranjero, Argentina, 1985, protagonizada por Ricardo Darín y Peter Lanzani, aspirará al galardón junto con All Quiet on the Western Front (Sin novedad en el frente), Corsage (La emperatriz rebelde), Decision to Leave y The Quiet Girl.

En esa misma categoría, en cambio, se quedó fuera de los nominados la cinta Bardo, falsa crónica de unas cuentas verdades, del mexicano Alejandro Iñárritu, que narra la crisis existencial a la que se enfrenta un periodista y documentalista mexicano al regresar a su país.

A continuación las nominaciones completas:

Mejor Película

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Tár

Mejor Director

Edward Berger - All Quiet on the Western Front

Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin

Park Chan-Wook -Decision To Leave

Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Todd Field - Tár

Gina Price - Bythenwood - The Woman King

Mejor Actriz

Ana de Armas – Blonde

Cate Blanchett – Tár

Viola Davis – The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler – Till

Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Mejor Actor

Austin Butler – Elvis

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Daryl McCormack – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Bill Nighy – Living

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau – The Whale

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Dolly De Leon – Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan – She Said

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse

Albrecht Schuch – All Quiet on the Western Front

Micheal Ward – Empire of Light

Mejor Película Británica

Aftersun

The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian And Charles

Empire of Light

Living

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

See How They Run

The Swimmers

The Wonder

Mejor Debut Británico de Dirección, Guión o Producción

Aftersun

Blue Jean

Electric Malady

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Rebellion

Mejor Película de Habla no Inglesa

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Corsage

Decision To Leave

The Quiet Girl

Mejor Documental

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

Moonage Daydream

Navalny

Mejor Película Animada

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Mejor Guión

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

Mejor Guión adaptado

All Quiet on the Western Front

Living

The Quiet Girl

She Said

The Whale

Mejor Fotografía

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Elvis

Empire of Light

Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor Edición

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor Banda Sonora

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor Casting

Aftersun

All Quiet on the Western Front

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Triangle of Sadness

Mejor Diseño de Producción

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Batman

Elvis

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Mejor Vestuario

All Quiet on the Western Front

Amsterdam

Babylon

Elvis

Mrs Harris Goes To Paris

Mejor Maquillaje

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Elvis

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

The Whale

Mejor Sonido





All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Mejores Efectos Especiales





All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor Cortometraje Británico





The Ballad Of Olive Morris

Bazigaga

Bus Girl

A Drifting Up

An Irish Goodbye

Mejor cortometraje Animado





The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

Middle Watch

Your Mountain is Waiting

Estrella en Ascenso





Aimee Lou Wood

Daryl McCormack

Emma Mackey

Naomi Ackie

Sheila Atim



