Se hunden embarcaciones que participaban en desfile de apoyo a Trump 

Lake Travis Trump Boat Parade: just working class Americans in $300k boats and with four helicopters...

Taken from my balcony pic.twitter.com/jfEQ4jpGgJ — Brandy (@votecumby) September 5, 2020

At least 4 boats sank at #Dumbkirk, a Trump Boat Parade on Lake Travis in Texas today 😂



So, tell me, who exactly are the “suckers” and “losers”?pic.twitter.com/hsnpfbUrLI — Lindy Li (@lindyli) September 5, 2020

#Breaking Boat catches fire in Thompson bay #LakeHavasu after participating in a Trump parade. pic.twitter.com/C7C6fkeIy7 — AlexVnews (@alexvnews) September 5, 2020