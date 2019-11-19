Conoce a los nominados en los premios Game Awards 2019

Cerca del final del año, también se acercan los premios para la industria de los videojuegos como un reconocimiento para los desarrolladores.
La gala anual de los Game Awards se celebrará el próximo 12 de diciembre en el Microsoft Theater en Los Ángeles, Estados Unidos.
La ceremonia hará entrega del premio más valioso de la industria de los videojuegos; en el 2017 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild se hizo del galardón mientras que en el 2018 el premio se lo llevó God of War.
Para este año, los nominados en la categoría para Mejor juego del año son Control, Death Stranding, Resident Evil 2, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate y The Outer Worlds.
Si bien el premio es de los más codiciados, no es el único que se entregará… aquí te dejamos la lista completa con todas las nominaciones en las diferentes categorías:
Mejor juego del año
- Control (Remedy, 505 Games)
- Death Stranding (Kojima Productions, Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Resident Evil 2 (Capcom)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software, Activision)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai Namco, Nintendo)
- The Outer Worlds (Obsidian Entertainment, Private Division)
Mejor dirección
- Control (Remedy, 505 Games)
- Death Stranding (Kojima Productions, Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Resident Evil 2 (Capcom)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software, Activision)
- Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital, Annapurna)
Mejor narrativa
- A Plague Tale: Innocence (Asobo Studio, Focus Home)
- Control (Remedy, 505 Games)
- Death Stranding (Kojima Productions, Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Disco Elysium (ZA / UM)
- The Outer Worlds (Obsidian Entertainment, Private Division)
Mejor dirección artística
- Control (Remedy, 505 Games)
- Death Stranding (Kojima Productions, Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Gris (Nomada Studio, Devolver Digital)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo, Annapurna)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software, Activision)
- The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening (Grezzo, Nintendo)
Mejor banda sonora
- Cadence of Hyrule (Brace Yourself Games, Nintendo)
- Death Stranding (Kojima Productions, Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom)
- Kingdom Hearts III (Square Enix)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo, Annapurna)
Mejor sonido
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward, Activision)
- Control (Remedy, 505 Games)
- Death Stranding (Kojima Productions, Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Gears 5 (The Coalition, Xbox Game Studios)
- Resident Evil 2 (Capcom)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software, Activision)
Mejor actuación
- Ashly Burch como Parvati Holcomb (The Outer Worlds)
- Courtney Hope como Jesse Faden (Control)
- Laura Bailey como Kait Diaz (Gears 5)
- Mads Mikkelsen como Cliff (Death Stranding)
- Matthew Porretta como Dr. Casper Darling (Control)
- Norman Reedus como Sam Porter Bridges (Death Stranding)
Juego con mayor impacto
- Concrete Genie (PixelOpus, Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- GRIS (Nomada Studio, Devolver Digital)
- Kind Words (Popcannibal)
- Life is Strange 2 (Dontnod, Square Enix)
- Sea of Solitude (Jo-Mei Games, EA)
Mejor indie
- Baba is You (Hempuli)
- Disco Elysium (ZA / UM)
- Katana Zero (Askiisoft, Devolver Digital)
- Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital, Annapurna)
- Untitled Goose Game (House House, Panic)
Mejor estreno "indie"
- ZA / UM por Disco Elysium
- Nomada Studio por GRIS
- Deadtoast Entertainment for My Friend Pedro
- Mobius Digital por Outer Wilds
- Mega Crit por Slay the Spire
- House House por Untitled Goose Game
Mejor juego para móviles
- Call of Duty: Mobile (Timi Studios, Activision)
- Grindstone (Capybara Games)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo, Annapurna)
- Sky: Children of Light (Thatgamecompany)
- What the Golf? (Tribland)
Mejor juego de realidad virtual o realidad aumentada
- Asgard's Wrath (Sanzaru Games, Oculus Studios)
- Blood & Truth (SIE London Studio, Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Beat Saber (Beat Games)
- No Man's Sky (Hello Games)
- Trover Saves the Universe (Squanch Games)
Mejor juego en activo
- Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment, EA)
- Destiny 2 (Bungie)
- Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisft Montreal, Ubisoft)
Mejor juego multijugador
- Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment, EA)
- Borderlands 3 (Gearbox Software, 2K Games)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward, Activision)
- Tetris 99 (Arika, Nintendo)
- The Division 2 (Massive Entertainment, Ubisoft)
Mejor juego de acción
- Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment, EA)
- Astral Chain (PlatinumGames, Nintendo)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward, Activision)
- Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom)
- Gears 5 (The Coalition, Xbox Game Studios)
- Metro Exodus (4A Games, Deep Silver)
Mejor juego de acción y aventuras
- Borderlands 3 (Gearbox Software, 2K Games)
- Control (Remedy, 505 Games)
- Death Stranding (Kojima Productions, Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Resident Evil 2 (Capcom)
- The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening (Grezzo, Nintendo)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software, Activision)
Mejor RPG
- Disco Elysium (ZA / UM)
- Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
- Kingdom Hearts III (Square Enix)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne (Capcom)
- The Outer Worlds (Obsidian Entertainment, Private Division)
Mejor juego de lucha
- Dead or Alive 6 (Team Ninja, Koei Tecmo)
- Jump Force (Spike Chunsoft, Bandai Namco)
- Mortal Kombat 11 (NetherRealm Studios, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)
- Samurai Shodown (SNK, Athlon)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai Namco, Nintendo)
Mejor juego familiar
- Luigi's Mansion 3 (Next Level Games, Nintendo)
- Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo EPD, Nintendo)
- Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo EPD, Nintendo)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai Namco, Nintendo)
- Yoshi's Crafted World (Good-Feel, Nintendo)
Mejor juego de estrategia
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall (Triumph Studios, Paradox)
- Anno 1800 (Blue Byte, Ubisoft)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Intelligent Systems, Nintendo)
- Total War: Three Kingdoms (Creative Assembly, SEGA)
- Tropico 6 (Limbic Entertainment, Kalypso Media)
- Wargroove (Chucklefish)
Mejor juego de deportes / conducción
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled (Beenox, Activision)
- DiRT Rally 2.0 (Codemasters)
- F1 2019 (Codemasters)
- FIFA 20 (EA Sports)
- PES 2020 (PES Productions, Konami)
Mejor juego con apoyo de la comunidad
- Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment, EA)
- Destiny 2 (Bungie)
- Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisft Montreal, Ubisoft)
Mejor juego de eSports
- CS: GO (Valve)
- DOTA 2 (Valve)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- League of Legends (Riot Games)
- Overwatch (Blizzard)
Mejor jugador de eSports
- Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf (Immortals, Fortnite)
- Lee "Faker" Sang-Hyeok (SK Telecom, League of Legends)
- Luka "Perkz" Perkovic (G2 eSports, League of Legends)
- Oleksandr "S1mple" Kostyliev
- Jay "Sinatraa" Won (SF Shock, Overwatch)
Mejor equipo de eSports
- Astralis (CS: GO)
- G2 eSports (League of Legends)
- OG (DOTA 2)
- San Francisco Shock (OWL)
- Team Liquid (CS: GO)
Mejor entrenador de eSports
- Eric "Adren" Hoag (Team Liquid, CS: GO)
- Nu-Ri "Cain" Jang (Team Liquid, League of Legends)
- Fabian "Grabbz" Lohmann (G2 eSports, League of Legends)
- Kim "Kkoma" Jeong-Gyun (SK Telecom T1, League of Legends)
- Titouan "Sockshka" Meloz (OG, DOTA 2)
- Danny "Zonic" Sorensen (Astralis, CS: GO)
Mejor evento de eSports
- 2019 Overwatch League Grand Finals
- EVO 2019
- Fortnite World Cup
- IEM Katowice 2019
- League of Legends World Championship 2019
- The International 2019
Mejor presentador de eSports
- Eefje "Sjokz" Depoortere
- Alex "Machine" Richardson
- Paul "Redeye" Chaloner
- Alex "Goldenboy" Mendez
- Duan "Candice" Yu-Shuang
Mejor creador de contenido del año
- "Courage" Jack Dunlop
- "Dr. Lupo" Benjamin Lupo
- "Ewok" Soleil Wheeler
- "Grefg" David Martínez
- "Shroud" Michael Grzesiek