Conoce a los nominados en los premios Game Awards 2019

Cerca del final del año, también se acercan los premios para la industria de los videojuegos como un reconocimiento para los desarrolladores.

La gala anual de los Game Awards se celebrará el próximo 12 de diciembre en el Microsoft Theater en Los Ángeles, Estados Unidos.

La ceremonia hará entrega del premio más valioso de la industria de los videojuegos; en el 2017 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild se hizo del galardón mientras que en el 2018 el premio se lo llevó God of War.

Para este año, los nominados en la categoría para Mejor juego del año son Control, Death Stranding, Resident Evil 2, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate y The Outer Worlds.

Si bien el premio es de los más codiciados, no es el único que se entregará… aquí te dejamos la lista completa con todas las nominaciones en las diferentes categorías:

Mejor juego del año

Control (Remedy, 505 Games)





Death Stranding (Kojima Productions, Sony Interactive Entertainment)





Resident Evil 2 (Capcom)





Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software, Activision)





Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai Namco, Nintendo)





The Outer Worlds (Obsidian Entertainment, Private Division)

Mejor dirección

Control (Remedy, 505 Games)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions, Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Resident Evil 2 (Capcom)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software, Activision)

Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital, Annapurna)

Mejor narrativa

A Plague Tale: Innocence (Asobo Studio, Focus Home)

Control (Remedy, 505 Games)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions, Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Disco Elysium (ZA / UM)

The Outer Worlds (Obsidian Entertainment, Private Division)

Mejor dirección artística

Control (Remedy, 505 Games)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions, Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Gris (Nomada Studio, Devolver Digital)

Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo, Annapurna)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software, Activision)

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening (Grezzo, Nintendo)

Mejor banda sonora

Cadence of Hyrule (Brace Yourself Games, Nintendo)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions, Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom)

Kingdom Hearts III (Square Enix)

Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo, Annapurna)

Mejor sonido

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward, Activision)

Control (Remedy, 505 Games)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions, Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Gears 5 (The Coalition, Xbox Game Studios)

Resident Evil 2 (Capcom)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software, Activision)

Mejor actuación

Ashly Burch como Parvati Holcomb (The Outer Worlds)

Courtney Hope como Jesse Faden (Control)

Laura Bailey como Kait Diaz (Gears 5)

Mads Mikkelsen como Cliff (Death Stranding)

Matthew Porretta como Dr. Casper Darling (Control)

Norman Reedus como Sam Porter Bridges (Death Stranding)

Juego con mayor impacto

Concrete Genie (PixelOpus, Sony Interactive Entertainment)

GRIS (Nomada Studio, Devolver Digital)

Kind Words (Popcannibal)

Life is Strange 2 (Dontnod, Square Enix)

Sea of Solitude (Jo-Mei Games, EA)

Mejor indie

Baba is You (Hempuli)

Disco Elysium (ZA / UM)

Katana Zero (Askiisoft, Devolver Digital)

Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital, Annapurna)

Untitled Goose Game (House House, Panic)

Mejor estreno "indie"

ZA / UM por Disco Elysium

Nomada Studio por GRIS

Deadtoast Entertainment for My Friend Pedro

Mobius Digital por Outer Wilds

Mega Crit por Slay the Spire

House House por Untitled Goose Game

Mejor juego para móviles

Call of Duty: Mobile (Timi Studios, Activision)

Grindstone (Capybara Games)

Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo, Annapurna)

Sky: Children of Light (Thatgamecompany)

What the Golf? (Tribland)

Mejor juego de realidad virtual o realidad aumentada

Asgard's Wrath (Sanzaru Games, Oculus Studios)

Blood & Truth (SIE London Studio, Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Beat Saber (Beat Games)

No Man's Sky (Hello Games)

Trover Saves the Universe (Squanch Games)

Mejor juego en activo

Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment, EA)

Destiny 2 (Bungie)

Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisft Montreal, Ubisoft)

Mejor juego multijugador

Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment, EA)

Borderlands 3 (Gearbox Software, 2K Games)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward, Activision)

Tetris 99 (Arika, Nintendo)

The Division 2 (Massive Entertainment, Ubisoft)

Mejor juego de acción

Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment, EA)

Astral Chain (PlatinumGames, Nintendo)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward, Activision)

Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom)

Gears 5 (The Coalition, Xbox Game Studios)

Metro Exodus (4A Games, Deep Silver)

Mejor juego de acción y aventuras

Borderlands 3 (Gearbox Software, 2K Games)

Control (Remedy, 505 Games)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions, Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Resident Evil 2 (Capcom)

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening (Grezzo, Nintendo)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software, Activision)

Mejor RPG

Disco Elysium (ZA / UM)

Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

Kingdom Hearts III (Square Enix)

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne (Capcom)

The Outer Worlds (Obsidian Entertainment, Private Division)

Mejor juego de lucha

Dead or Alive 6 (Team Ninja, Koei Tecmo)

Jump Force (Spike Chunsoft, Bandai Namco)

Mortal Kombat 11 (NetherRealm Studios, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)

Samurai Shodown (SNK, Athlon)

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai Namco, Nintendo)

Mejor juego familiar

Luigi's Mansion 3 (Next Level Games, Nintendo)

Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo EPD, Nintendo)

Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo EPD, Nintendo)

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai Namco, Nintendo)

Yoshi's Crafted World (Good-Feel, Nintendo)

Mejor juego de estrategia

Age of Wonders: Planetfall (Triumph Studios, Paradox)

Anno 1800 (Blue Byte, Ubisoft)

Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Intelligent Systems, Nintendo)

Total War: Three Kingdoms (Creative Assembly, SEGA)

Tropico 6 (Limbic Entertainment, Kalypso Media)

Wargroove (Chucklefish)

Mejor juego de deportes / conducción

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled (Beenox, Activision)

DiRT Rally 2.0 (Codemasters)

F1 2019 (Codemasters)

FIFA 20 (EA Sports)

PES 2020 (PES Productions, Konami)

Mejor juego con apoyo de la comunidad

Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment, EA)

Destiny 2 (Bungie)

Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisft Montreal, Ubisoft)

Mejor juego de eSports

CS: GO (Valve)

DOTA 2 (Valve)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

League of Legends (Riot Games)

Overwatch (Blizzard)

Mejor jugador de eSports

Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf (Immortals, Fortnite)

Lee "Faker" Sang-Hyeok (SK Telecom, League of Legends)

Luka "Perkz" Perkovic (G2 eSports, League of Legends)

Oleksandr "S1mple" Kostyliev

Jay "Sinatraa" Won (SF Shock, Overwatch)

Mejor equipo de eSports

Astralis (CS: GO)

G2 eSports (League of Legends)

OG (DOTA 2)

San Francisco Shock (OWL)

Team Liquid (CS: GO)

Mejor entrenador de eSports

Eric "Adren" Hoag (Team Liquid, CS: GO)

Nu-Ri "Cain" Jang (Team Liquid, League of Legends)

Fabian "Grabbz" Lohmann (G2 eSports, League of Legends)

Kim "Kkoma" Jeong-Gyun (SK Telecom T1, League of Legends)

Titouan "Sockshka" Meloz (OG, DOTA 2)

Danny "Zonic" Sorensen (Astralis, CS: GO)

Mejor evento de eSports

2019 Overwatch League Grand Finals

EVO 2019

Fortnite World Cup

IEM Katowice 2019

League of Legends World Championship 2019

The International 2019

Mejor presentador de eSports

Eefje "Sjokz" Depoortere

Alex "Machine" Richardson

Paul "Redeye" Chaloner

Alex "Goldenboy" Mendez

Duan "Candice" Yu-Shuang

Mejor creador de contenido del año

"Courage" Jack Dunlop

"Dr. Lupo" Benjamin Lupo

"Ewok" Soleil Wheeler

"Grefg" David Martínez

"Shroud" Michael Grzesiek