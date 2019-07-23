Conoce la lista de nominados en los MTV Video Music Awards

El próximo 26 de agosto se llevarán a cabo los premios MTV Video Music Awards, en donde se reconoce a los más grandes del mundo de la música, incluyendo a todo su equipo que está detrás de estos artistas.
Con 10 nominaciones cada una, Taylor Swift y Ariana Grande, encabezan la lista de nominados.
Esta ocasión, se incluye una categoría exclusiva para el género nacido en Corea del Sur, el K-Pop, en donde están nominados los grupos BTS y BLACKPINK.
Además, se abre un espacio para reconocer el "vídeo para bien", en el que se premiará a los mejores clips musicales con motivos sociales.
El público puede ser partícipe, ya que tiene la oportunidad de votar en las categorías principales desde la página web de MTV; sin embargo, un equipo de expertos decidirá los ganadores de los premios técnicos.
Sin más preámbulo, te compartimos la lista completa de nominados en los MTV VMA:
▶Video del Año
-21 Savage ft. J. Cole – "A lot"
-Billie Eilish – "Bad Guy"
-Ariana Grande – "Thank u, next"
-Jonas Brothers – "Sucker"
-Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"
-Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down"
▶Artista del Año
-Cardi B
-Billie Eilish
-Ariana Grande
-Halsey
-Jonas Brothers
-Shawn Mendes
▶Canción del Año
-Drake – "In My Feelings"
-Ariana Grande – "Thank u, next"
-Jonas Brothers – "Sucker"
-Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – "Shallow"
-Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"
-Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down"
▶Mejor Colaboración
-Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"
-Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – "Shallow"
-Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita"
-Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – "ME!"
-Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – "I Don't Care"
-BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv"
▶Push Artista del Año
-Bazzi
-CNCO
-Billie Eilish
-H.E.R.
-Lauv
-Lizzo
▶Mejor Artista Nuevo
-Ava Max
-Billie Eilish
-H.E.R.
-Lil Nas X
-Lizzo
-ROSALÍA
▶Mejor Pop
-5 Seconds of Summer – "Easier"
-Cardi B & Bruno Mars – "Please Me"
-Billie Eilish – "Bad Guy"
-Ariana Grande – "thank u, next"
-Jonas Brothers – "Sucker"
-Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down"
▶Mejor Hip Hop
-2 Chainz ft. Ariana Grande – "Rule the World"
-21 Savage ft. J. Cole – "a lot"
-Cardi B – "Money"
-DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – "Higher"
-Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"
-Travis Scott ft. Drake – "SICKO MODE"
▶Mejor R&B
-Anderson .Paak ft. Smokey Robinson – "Make It Better"
-Childish Gambino – "Feels Like Summer"
-H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller – "Could've Been"
-Alicia Keys – "Raise A Man"
-Ella Mai – "Trip"
-Normani ft. 6lack – "Waves"
▶Mejor K-Pop
-BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv"
-BLACKPINK – "Kill This Love"
-Monsta X ft. French Montana – "Who Do You Love"
-TOMORROW X TOGETHER – "Cat & Dog"
-NCT 127 – "Regular"
-EXO – "Tempo"
▶Mejor Latino
-Anuel AA, Karol G – "Secreto"
-Bad Bunny ft. Drake – "MIA"
-Benny blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez, J Balvin – "I Can't Get Enough"
-Daddy Yankee ft. Snow – "Con Calma"
-Maluma – "Mala Mía"
-ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – "Con Altura"
▶Mejor Dance
-The Chainsmokers ft. Bebe Rexha – "Call You Mine"
-Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato – "Solo"
-DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B – "Taki Taki"
-David Guetta, Bebe Rexha & J Balvin – "Say My Name"
-Marshmello & Bastille – "Happier"
-Silk City & Dua Lipa – "Electricity"
▶Mejor Rock
-The 1975 – "Love It If We Made It"
-Fall Out Boy – "Bishops Knife Trick"
-Imagine Dragons – "Natural"
-Lenny Kravitz – "Low"
-Panic! At The Disco – "High Hopes"
-Twenty One Pilots – "My Blood"
▶Video For Good
-Halsey – "Nightmare"
-The Killers – "Land of the Free"
-Jamie N Commons, Skylar Grey ft. Gallant – "Runaway Train"
-John Legend – "Preach"
-Lil Dicky – "Earth"
-Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down"
▶Mejor Dirección
-Billie Eilish – "Bad Guy"
-FKA twigs – "Cellophane" – Young Turks
-Ariana Grande – "thank you, next"
-Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"
-LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – "No New Friends"
-Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down"
▶Mejores Efectos Visuales
-Billie Eilish – "when the party's over"
-FKA twigs – "Cellophane"
-Ariana Grande – "God is a Woman"
-DJ Khaled ft. SZA – "Just Us"
-LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – "No New Friends"
-Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – "ME!"
▶Mejor Edición
-Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – "Tints"
-Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"
-Billie Eilish – "Bad Guy"
-Ariana Grande – "7 Rings"
-Solange – "Almeda"
-Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down"
▶Mejor Dirección de Arte
-BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv"
-Ariana Grande – "7 Rings"
-Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"
-Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita"
-Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down"
-Kanye West and Lil' Pump ft. Adele Givens – "I Love It"
▶Mejor Coreografía
-FKA twigs – "Cellophane" – Young Turks
-ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – "Con Altura"
-LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – "No New Friends"
-Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita"
-Solange – "Almeda"
-BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv"
▶Mejor Cinematografía
-Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – "Tints"
-Billie Eilish – "hostage"
-Ariana Grande – "thank you, next"
-Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita"
-Solange – "Almeda"
-Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – "ME!"