  / martes 23 de julio de 2019

Conoce la lista de nominados en los MTV Video Music Awards

Esta ocasión, se incluye una categoría exclusiva para el género nacido en Corea del Sur, el K-Pop

El próximo 26 de agosto se llevarán a cabo los premios MTV Video Music Awards, en donde se reconoce a los más grandes del mundo de la música, incluyendo a todo su equipo que está detrás de estos artistas.

Con 10 nominaciones cada una, Taylor Swift y Ariana Grande, encabezan la lista de nominados.

Esta ocasión, se incluye una categoría exclusiva para el género nacido en Corea del Sur, el K-Pop, en donde están nominados los grupos BTS y BLACKPINK.

Además, se abre un espacio para reconocer el "vídeo para bien", en el que se premiará a los mejores clips musicales con motivos sociales.

El público puede ser partícipe, ya que tiene la oportunidad de votar en las categorías principales desde la página web de MTV; sin embargo, un equipo de expertos decidirá los ganadores de los premios técnicos.

Sin más preámbulo, te compartimos la lista completa de nominados en los MTV VMA:

Video del Año

-21 Savage ft. J. Cole – "A lot"
-Billie Eilish – "Bad Guy"
-Ariana Grande – "Thank u, next"
-Jonas Brothers – "Sucker"
-Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"
-Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down"

▶Artista del Año

-Cardi B
-Billie Eilish
-Ariana Grande
-Halsey
-Jonas Brothers
-Shawn Mendes

▶Canción del Año

-Drake – "In My Feelings"
-Ariana Grande – "Thank u, next"
-Jonas Brothers – "Sucker"
-Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – "Shallow"
-Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"
-Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down"

▶Mejor Colaboración

-Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"
-Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – "Shallow"
-Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita"
-Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – "ME!"
-Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – "I Don't Care"
-BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv"

▶Push Artista del Año

-Bazzi
-CNCO
-Billie Eilish
-H.E.R.
-Lauv
-Lizzo

▶Mejor Artista Nuevo

-Ava Max
-Billie Eilish
-H.E.R.
-Lil Nas X
-Lizzo
-ROSALÍA

▶Mejor Pop

-5 Seconds of Summer – "Easier"
-Cardi B & Bruno Mars – "Please Me"
-Billie Eilish – "Bad Guy"
-Ariana Grande – "thank u, next"
-Jonas Brothers – "Sucker"
-Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down"

▶Mejor Hip Hop

-2 Chainz ft. Ariana Grande – "Rule the World"
-21 Savage ft. J. Cole – "a lot"
-Cardi B – "Money"
-DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – "Higher"
-Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"
-Travis Scott ft. Drake – "SICKO MODE"

▶Mejor R&B

-Anderson .Paak ft. Smokey Robinson – "Make It Better"
-Childish Gambino – "Feels Like Summer"
-H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller – "Could've Been"
-Alicia Keys – "Raise A Man"
-Ella Mai – "Trip"
-Normani ft. 6lack – "Waves"

▶Mejor K-Pop

-BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv"
-BLACKPINK – "Kill This Love"
-Monsta X ft. French Montana – "Who Do You Love"
-TOMORROW X TOGETHER – "Cat & Dog"
-NCT 127 – "Regular"
-EXO – "Tempo"

▶Mejor Latino

-Anuel AA, Karol G – "Secreto"
-Bad Bunny ft. Drake – "MIA"
-Benny blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez, J Balvin – "I Can't Get Enough"
-Daddy Yankee ft. Snow – "Con Calma"
-Maluma – "Mala Mía"
-ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – "Con Altura"

▶Mejor Dance

-The Chainsmokers ft. Bebe Rexha – "Call You Mine"
-Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato – "Solo"
-DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B – "Taki Taki"
-David Guetta, Bebe Rexha & J Balvin – "Say My Name"
-Marshmello & Bastille – "Happier"
-Silk City & Dua Lipa – "Electricity"

▶Mejor Rock

-The 1975 – "Love It If We Made It"
-Fall Out Boy – "Bishops Knife Trick"
-Imagine Dragons – "Natural"
-Lenny Kravitz – "Low"
-Panic! At The Disco – "High Hopes"
-Twenty One Pilots – "My Blood"

▶Video For Good

-Halsey – "Nightmare"
-The Killers – "Land of the Free"
-Jamie N Commons, Skylar Grey ft. Gallant – "Runaway Train"
-John Legend – "Preach"
-Lil Dicky – "Earth"
-Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down"

▶Mejor Dirección

-Billie Eilish – "Bad Guy"
-FKA twigs – "Cellophane" – Young Turks
-Ariana Grande – "thank you, next"
-Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"
-LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – "No New Friends"
-Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down"

▶Mejores Efectos Visuales

-Billie Eilish – "when the party's over"
-FKA twigs – "Cellophane"
-Ariana Grande – "God is a Woman"
-DJ Khaled ft. SZA – "Just Us"
-LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – "No New Friends"
-Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – "ME!"

▶Mejor Edición

-Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – "Tints"
-Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"
-Billie Eilish – "Bad Guy"
-Ariana Grande – "7 Rings"
-Solange – "Almeda"
-Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down"

▶Mejor Dirección de Arte

-BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv"
-Ariana Grande – "7 Rings"
-Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"
-Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita"
-Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down"
-Kanye West and Lil' Pump ft. Adele Givens – "I Love It"

▶Mejor Coreografía

-FKA twigs – "Cellophane" – Young Turks
-ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – "Con Altura"
-LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – "No New Friends"
-Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita"
-Solange – "Almeda"
-BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv"

▶Mejor Cinematografía

-Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – "Tints"
-Billie Eilish – "hostage"
-Ariana Grande – "thank you, next"
-Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita"
-Solange – "Almeda"
-Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – "ME!"


