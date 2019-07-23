Conoce la lista de nominados en los MTV Video Music Awards

El próximo 26 de agosto se llevarán a cabo los premios MTV Video Music Awards, en donde se reconoce a los más grandes del mundo de la música, incluyendo a todo su equipo que está detrás de estos artistas.

Con 10 nominaciones cada una, Taylor Swift y Ariana Grande, encabezan la lista de nominados.

Esta ocasión, se incluye una categoría exclusiva para el género nacido en Corea del Sur, el K-Pop, en donde están nominados los grupos BTS y BLACKPINK.

Además, se abre un espacio para reconocer el "vídeo para bien", en el que se premiará a los mejores clips musicales con motivos sociales.

El público puede ser partícipe, ya que tiene la oportunidad de votar en las categorías principales desde la página web de MTV; sin embargo, un equipo de expertos decidirá los ganadores de los premios técnicos.

Sin más preámbulo, te compartimos la lista completa de nominados en los MTV VMA:

▶ Video del Año

-21 Savage ft. J. Cole – "A lot"

-Billie Eilish – "Bad Guy"

-Ariana Grande – "Thank u, next"

-Jonas Brothers – "Sucker"

-Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"

-Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down"

🚨 2019 #VMA NOMINEES ARE HERE 🚨



VOTE NOW AT https://t.co/x8FCmoZLkH ❗️❗️See who wins August 26 on @MTV 🚀 pic.twitter.com/cn9sj1htl8 — Video Music Awards (@vmas) July 23, 2019

▶Artista del Año

-Cardi B

-Billie Eilish

-Ariana Grande

-Halsey

-Jonas Brothers

-Shawn Mendes

Who do YOU think should take home the 2019 #VMA for Artist of the Year? 💫



VOTE NOW at https://t.co/CGTLSIBpj8 and see who wins August 26 on MTV! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/I4GHuoxOpD — MTV (@MTV) July 23, 2019

▶Canción del Año

-Drake – "In My Feelings"

-Ariana Grande – "Thank u, next"

-Jonas Brothers – "Sucker"

-Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – "Shallow"

-Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"

-Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down"

Thank u @MTV @vmas for the 2 nominations for “Shallow”! 💝 https://t.co/d089doTXFv pic.twitter.com/KVXB9JI4lg — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) July 23, 2019

▶Mejor Colaboración

-Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"

-Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – "Shallow"

-Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita"

-Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – "ME!"

-Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – "I Don't Care"

-BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv"

Congratulations @Camila_Cabello and on your FOUR @vmas nominations for “Señorita” with @ShawnMendes 🌹❤️ vote now at https://t.co/MYTTyIJQ5X!! pic.twitter.com/fHrAJi3TWf — Epic Records (@Epic_Records) July 23, 2019

▶Push Artista del Año

-Bazzi

-CNCO

-Billie Eilish

-H.E.R.

-Lauv

-Lizzo

🥳 @vmas pic.twitter.com/crJVwwaglQ — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) July 23, 2019

▶Mejor Artista Nuevo

-Ava Max

-Billie Eilish

-H.E.R.

-Lil Nas X

-Lizzo

-ROSALÍA

AY DIOSSSS THANK YOU SO MUCH @vmas for this 3 nominations🌈🎉🎊!!!!! Y felicidades a todos los compañeros también nominados😍😍😍😍😍!!!!! pic.twitter.com/iL8LR1UX88 — R O S A L Í A (@rosaliavt) July 23, 2019

▶Mejor Pop

-5 Seconds of Summer – "Easier"

-Cardi B & Bruno Mars – "Please Me"

-Billie Eilish – "Bad Guy"

-Ariana Grande – "thank u, next"

-Jonas Brothers – "Sucker"

-Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down"

❤️ #VMAs https://t.co/q0ndzPwK5K pic.twitter.com/r9qnAOtPT6 — 5 Seconds Of Summer (@5SOS) July 23, 2019

▶Mejor Hip Hop

-2 Chainz ft. Ariana Grande – "Rule the World"

-21 Savage ft. J. Cole – "a lot"

-Cardi B – "Money"

-DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – "Higher"

-Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"

-Travis Scott ft. Drake – "SICKO MODE"

Congratulations @trvisXX on your @vmas nomination for Best Hip Hop 🚀 Vote now at https://t.co/MYTTyIJQ5X 🎡 #VMA pic.twitter.com/yMk1mNUrcQ — Epic Records (@Epic_Records) July 23, 2019

▶Mejor R&B

-Anderson .Paak ft. Smokey Robinson – "Make It Better"

-Childish Gambino – "Feels Like Summer"

-H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller – "Could've Been"

-Alicia Keys – "Raise A Man"

-Ella Mai – "Trip"

-Normani ft. 6lack – "Waves"

thank you @vmas 💛

click the link below to vote:https://t.co/bYfkdd6rGS pic.twitter.com/mCpjBm5Jbn — Ella Mai (@ellamai) July 23, 2019

▶Mejor K-Pop

-BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv"

-BLACKPINK – "Kill This Love"

-Monsta X ft. French Montana – "Who Do You Love"

-TOMORROW X TOGETHER – "Cat & Dog"

-NCT 127 – "Regular"

-EXO – "Tempo"

Congratulations @OfficialMonstaX and @FrencHMonTanA for your @vmas nomination for Best K-Pop for “WHO DO U LOVE?” 😍 #MONSTAX #MONSTA_X Vote now at https://t.co/MYTTyIJQ5X #VMA pic.twitter.com/xKsY9liR4W — Epic Records (@Epic_Records) July 23, 2019

▶Mejor Latino

-Anuel AA, Karol G – "Secreto"

-Bad Bunny ft. Drake – "MIA"

-Benny blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez, J Balvin – "I Can't Get Enough"

-Daddy Yankee ft. Snow – "Con Calma"

-Maluma – "Mala Mía"

-ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – "Con Altura"

▶Mejor Dance

-The Chainsmokers ft. Bebe Rexha – "Call You Mine"

-Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato – "Solo"

-DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B – "Taki Taki"

-David Guetta, Bebe Rexha & J Balvin – "Say My Name"

-Marshmello & Bastille – "Happier"

-Silk City & Dua Lipa – "Electricity"

Woah, we’ve just been nominated for best dance video at the @vmas !! Thank you @MTV . Everyone vote using the link below let’s get Solo to the win! 👇🏻https://t.co/FU9wo2zcRi pic.twitter.com/LV6zAMMI7c — Clean Bandit (@cleanbandit) July 23, 2019

▶Mejor Rock

-The 1975 – "Love It If We Made It"

-Fall Out Boy – "Bishops Knife Trick"

-Imagine Dragons – "Natural"

-Lenny Kravitz – "Low"

-Panic! At The Disco – "High Hopes"

-Twenty One Pilots – "My Blood"

Nothing but gratitude. Thank you @MTV @vmas pic.twitter.com/0TCtKSCwj7 — Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) July 23, 2019

▶Video For Good

-Halsey – "Nightmare"

-The Killers – "Land of the Free"

-Jamie N Commons, Skylar Grey ft. Gallant – "Runaway Train"

-John Legend – "Preach"

-Lil Dicky – "Earth"

-Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down"

Congratulations to @thekillers on their @vmas nomination!🤟🎸 @MTV https://t.co/X34Tt5LTjz pic.twitter.com/yscKHuWvQb — Island Records (@IslandRecords) July 23, 2019

▶Mejor Dirección

-Billie Eilish – "Bad Guy"

-FKA twigs – "Cellophane" – Young Turks

-Ariana Grande – "thank you, next"

-Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"

-LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – "No New Friends"

-Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down"

▶Mejores Efectos Visuales

-Billie Eilish – "when the party's over"

-FKA twigs – "Cellophane"

-Ariana Grande – "God is a Woman"

-DJ Khaled ft. SZA – "Just Us"

-LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – "No New Friends"

-Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – "ME!"

#FANLUV!! #FATHEROFASAHD @vmas NOMINATIONS ARE IN!!



Best Hip Hop #DJKHALED feat. @NipseyHussle and @johnlegend #HIGHER



Directed by @EifRivera



Best Visual Effects #DJKHALED feat. @sza #JUSTUS



Directed by @JosephKahn #FANLUV!! VOTING IS OPEN NOW! https://t.co/dGe0ulU1Xb pic.twitter.com/ioQT4sCIac — DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) July 23, 2019

▶Mejor Edición

-Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – "Tints"

-Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"

-Billie Eilish – "Bad Guy"

-Ariana Grande – "7 Rings"

-Solange – "Almeda"

-Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down"

▶Mejor Dirección de Arte

-BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv"

-Ariana Grande – "7 Rings"

-Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"

-Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita"

-Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down"

-Kanye West and Lil' Pump ft. Adele Givens – "I Love It"

▶Mejor Coreografía

-FKA twigs – "Cellophane" – Young Turks

-ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – "Con Altura"

-LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – "No New Friends"

-Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita"

-Solange – "Almeda"

-BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv"

thank u so much @vmas ☁️☁️☁️ https://t.co/E5crTZrw87 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) July 23, 2019

▶Mejor Cinematografía

-Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – "Tints"

-Billie Eilish – "hostage"

-Ariana Grande – "thank you, next"

-Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita"

-Solange – "Almeda"

-Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – "ME!"



