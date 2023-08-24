Gossip

Taylor Swift en México: las canciones sorpresa que podría tocar en el Foro Sol

¿Tú qué opinas, esperas alguna de estas canciones?

La Taylormanía está abarrotando los alrededores del Foro Sol, escenario que albergará uno de los conciertos más importantes y esperados del año.

Los swifties, como se hacen llamar los seguidores de Taylor Swift, han esperado por años un concierto de esta gran cantante, sin embargo, también esperan un repertorio único con temas que no hayan sonado en vivo en ningún otro lugar, o al menos que no sean recurrentes escuchar en sus eventos.

Lista de canciones que podrían sonar en México

Los fans entregados suelen hacer cosas impresionantes por la comunidad y así disfrutar más de la cantante que todos admiran, tal fue el caso de la usuaria @bowtotoecrafts quien dedicó muchas horas para hacer un listado donde registró las canciones que aún no ha tocado Taylor Swift en vivo.

Taylor Swift (2006)

  • The Outside

  • Stay Beautiful

  • Mary’s Song (Oh My My My)

  • A Perfectly Good Heart (Deluxe)

Fearless TV (2021)

  • Tell Me Why

  • The Way I Loved You

  • Change

  • Untouchable (Platinum)

  • Come In With The Rain (Platinum)

  • Superstar (Platinum)

  • We Were Happy (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)

  • That’s When (feat. Keith Urban) (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)

  • Don’t You (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)

  • Bye Bye Baby (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)

Speak Now TV (2009)

  • Better Than Revenge

  • Innocent

  • Superman (Deluxe)

  • Electric Touch (feat. Fall Out Boy) (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)

  • Foolish One (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)


Red TV (2012)

  • Girl At Home (Deluxe)

  • Ronan (Taylor's Version)

  • Babe (Taylor's Version) (From the Vault)

  • Forever Winter (Taylor's Version) (From the Vault)

  • Run feat. Ed Sheeran (Taylor's Version) (From the Vault)

  • The Very First Night (Taylor's Version) (From the Vault)

  • Eyes Open (Taylor's Version)

  • Safe & Sound (feat. Joy Williams and John Paul White) (Taylor's Version)

Reputation (2017)

  • End Game (feat. Ed Sheeran and Future)

  • I Did Something Bad

  • So It Goes…

  • Dancing With Our Hands Tied

Lover (2019)

  • I Forgot That You Existed

  • Cornelia Street

  • London Boy

  • Soon You’ll Get Better (feat. the Dixie Chicks)

  • Afterglow

  • Me! (feat. Brendon Urie)

  • It’s Nice To Have A Friend


Folklore (2020)

  • epiphany

  • peace

  • hoax

Evermore (2020)

  • happiness

  • long story short

  • closure

  • it’s time to go - bonus track

Midnights (2022)

  • Labyrinth

  • Sweet Nothing

  • Bigger Than the Whole Sky (3am Edition)

  • Paris (3am Edition)

  • Glitch (3am Edition)

  • Dear Reader (3am Edition)

  • You're Losing Me


Canciones sueltas

  • Beautiful Ghosts (from Cats)

  • Carolina (from Where the Crawdads Sing)

  • Christmas Tree Farm

  • Crazier (from the Hannah Montana movie)

  • Highway Don't Care

  • I Heart ?

  • I'd Lie

  • Macavity (from Cats)

  • Need

  • Only the Young (from Miss Americana)

  • Renegade (technically by Big Red Machine)

  • Safe & Sound feat. The Civil Wars (The Hunger Games)

  • SNL Monologue Song

  • Sweeter Than Fiction (From "One Chance" Soundtrack)

  • Two is Better Than One (technically by Boys Like Girls)

