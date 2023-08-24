Taylor Swift en México: las canciones sorpresa que podría tocar en el Foro Sol

La Taylormanía está abarrotando los alrededores del Foro Sol, escenario que albergará uno de los conciertos más importantes y esperados del año.
Los swifties, como se hacen llamar los seguidores de Taylor Swift, han esperado por años un concierto de esta gran cantante, sin embargo, también esperan un repertorio único con temas que no hayan sonado en vivo en ningún otro lugar, o al menos que no sean recurrentes escuchar en sus eventos.
Lista de canciones que podrían sonar en México
Los fans entregados suelen hacer cosas impresionantes por la comunidad y así disfrutar más de la cantante que todos admiran, tal fue el caso de la usuaria @bowtotoecrafts quien dedicó muchas horas para hacer un listado donde registró las canciones que aún no ha tocado Taylor Swift en vivo.
Taylor Swift (2006)
The Outside
Stay Beautiful
Mary’s Song (Oh My My My)
A Perfectly Good Heart (Deluxe)
Fearless TV (2021)
Tell Me Why
The Way I Loved You
Change
Untouchable (Platinum)
Come In With The Rain (Platinum)
Superstar (Platinum)
We Were Happy (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)
That’s When (feat. Keith Urban) (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)
Don’t You (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)
Bye Bye Baby (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)
Speak Now TV (2009)
Better Than Revenge
Innocent
Superman (Deluxe)
Electric Touch (feat. Fall Out Boy) (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)
Foolish One (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)
Red TV (2012)
Girl At Home (Deluxe)
Ronan (Taylor's Version)
Babe (Taylor's Version) (From the Vault)
Forever Winter (Taylor's Version) (From the Vault)
Run feat. Ed Sheeran (Taylor's Version) (From the Vault)
The Very First Night (Taylor's Version) (From the Vault)
Eyes Open (Taylor's Version)
Safe & Sound (feat. Joy Williams and John Paul White) (Taylor's Version)
Reputation (2017)
End Game (feat. Ed Sheeran and Future)
I Did Something Bad
So It Goes…
Dancing With Our Hands Tied
Lover (2019)
I Forgot That You Existed
Cornelia Street
London Boy
Soon You’ll Get Better (feat. the Dixie Chicks)
Afterglow
Me! (feat. Brendon Urie)
It’s Nice To Have A Friend
Folklore (2020)
epiphany
peace
hoax
Evermore (2020)
happiness
long story short
closure
it’s time to go - bonus track
Midnights (2022)
Labyrinth
Sweet Nothing
Bigger Than the Whole Sky (3am Edition)
Paris (3am Edition)
Glitch (3am Edition)
Dear Reader (3am Edition)
You're Losing Me
Canciones sueltas
Beautiful Ghosts (from Cats)
Carolina (from Where the Crawdads Sing)
Christmas Tree Farm
Crazier (from the Hannah Montana movie)
Highway Don't Care
I Heart ?
I'd Lie
Macavity (from Cats)
Need
Only the Young (from Miss Americana)
Renegade (technically by Big Red Machine)
Safe & Sound feat. The Civil Wars (The Hunger Games)
SNL Monologue Song
Sweeter Than Fiction (From "One Chance" Soundtrack)
Two is Better Than One (technically by Boys Like Girls)
¿Tú qué opinas, esperas alguna de estas canciones?¿Cuál te gustaría que interpretara?