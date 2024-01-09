Critics Choice Awards 2024: cuándo son y quiénes son los nominados

El año nuevo arrancó y con ello la temporada de alfombras rojas y ceremonias para reconocer a las mejores producciones en el mundo del entretenimiento.

La Broadcast Film Critics Association está lista para premiar a lo mejor del cine y la televisión con los Critics Choice Awards 2024.

A continuación te contamos cuándo se llevarán a cabo y quienes conforman la lista de nominados.

La gala de los Critics Choice Awards 2024 tendrá lugar el 14 de enero de 2024 y se transmitirá desde el hotel Fairmont Century Plaza de Los Ángeles.

La standupera Chelsea Handler será la encargada de conducir el show por segundo año consecutivo.

Mejor Película

Killers of the Flower Moon

Mejor Actor

Leonardo DiCaprio – Killers of the Flower Moon

Mejor Actriz

Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Mejor Actor Joven

Abby Ryder Fortson – Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

Mejor Elenco

Killers of the Flower Moon

Mejor Director

Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon

Mejor Guión Adaptado

Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon

Andrew Haigh – All of Us Strangers

Kelly Fremon Craig – Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

Mejor Guión Original

Mejor Fotografía

Rodrigo Prieto – Killers of the Flower Moon

Mejor Diseño de Producción

Jack Fisk, Adam Willis – Killers of the Flower Moon

Mejor Diseño de Vestuario

Jacqueline West – Killers of the Flower Moon

Mejor Peinado y Maquillaje

Mejor Edición

Thelma Schoonmaker – Killers of the Flower Moon

Mejores Efectos Visuales

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mejor Comedia

Mejor Película Animada

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Boy and the Heron

Mejor Film de Habla No Inglesa

The Zone of Interest

The Taste of Things

Society of the Snow

Mejor Canción

What Was I Made For – Barbie

This Wish – Wish

Mejor Banda Sonora

Robbie Robertson – Killers of the Flower Moon

Daniel Pemberton – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Michael Giacchino – Society of the Snow

Mejor serie dramática

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (HBO Max)

The Last of Us (HBO Max)

Mejor actor en una serie dramática

Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us (HBO | Max)

Mejor actriz en una serie dramática

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us (HBO Max)

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie dramática

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie dramática

Mejor serie de comedia

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Mejor actor en una serie de comedia

Drew Tarver – The Other Two (HBO Max)

Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Mejor actriz en una serie de comedia

Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere -HBO Max

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de comedia

Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia

Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Mejor serie limitada

A Murder at the End of the World (FX)

Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)

Mejor película hecha para tv

No One Will Save You (Hulu)

Mejor actor en una serie limitada o película para tv

Mejor actriz para una serie limitada o película de tv

Kaitlyn Dever – No One Will Save You (Hulu)

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie limitada o película de tv

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie limitada o película de tv

Camila Morrone – Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)

Mary McDonnell – The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)

Willa Fitzgerald – The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)

Mejor serie en lengua extranjera

The Interpreter of Silence (Hulu)

Mejor serie animada

Mejor talk show

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO Max)

Mejor especial de comedia

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool (Netflix)

Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits (Prime Video)

John Early: Now More Than Ever (HBO Max)

John Mulaney: Baby J (Netflix)